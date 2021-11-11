Raider Nation gets to witness Woodson Hall of Fame celebration this Sunday

HENDERSON, Nev. – Raider Nation in attendance at Sunday's game will witness firsthand the pregame celebration commemorating Charles Woodson's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Fans are encouraged to be inside Allegiant Stadium by 4:00 p.m. to ensure they are part of Woodson's Pro Football Hall of Fame tribute alongside other Raiders who are also in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the ceremony when he will be presented with his Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence.

Woodson joined Raiders Legend Tom Flores as members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 who were enshrined on Sunday, August 8. Flores was presented his ring on September 26 during a ceremony in his honor that included teammates and players from his legendary career with the Raiders.

Consistent with Las Vegas Raiders home game admission policy, all fans are required to use the CLEAR Health Pass to upload their vaccination information to enter Allegiant Stadium on gameday. The Raiders are urging fans who need to complete Alternate Screening or receive vaccinations to plan ahead to avoid lines and risk missing Woodson's Pro Football Hall of Fame tribute. Two locations that house Alternate Screening and vaccination services are being made available at Allegiant Stadium on gameday Sunday, November 14—in Lot B on the north side and Lot J on the south side from 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.