Raider Nation gets to witness Woodson Hall of Fame celebration this Sunday

Nov 11, 2021 at 01:07 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
Woodson_thumb_111121
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Hall of Famer Charles Woodson during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Enshrinement at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Sunday, August 8, 2021, in Canton, Ohio.

HENDERSON, Nev. – Raider Nation in attendance at Sunday's game will witness firsthand the pregame celebration commemorating Charles Woodson's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

 Fans are encouraged to be inside Allegiant Stadium by 4:00 p.m. to ensure they are part of Woodson's Pro Football Hall of Fame tribute alongside other Raiders who are also in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the ceremony when he will be presented with his Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence. 

Woodson joined Raiders Legend Tom Flores as members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 who were enshrined on Sunday, August 8. Flores was presented his ring on September 26 during a ceremony in his honor that included teammates and players from his legendary career with the Raiders.

Consistent with Las Vegas Raiders home game admission policy, all fans are required to use the CLEAR Health Pass to upload their vaccination information to enter Allegiant Stadium on gameday. The Raiders are urging fans who need to complete Alternate Screening or receive vaccinations to plan ahead to avoid lines and risk missing Woodson's Pro Football Hall of Fame tribute. Two locations that house Alternate Screening and vaccination services are being made available at Allegiant Stadium on gameday Sunday, November 14—in Lot B on the north side and Lot J on the south side from 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Full details about Alternate Screening, including ID and evidence of vaccination requirements as well as locations at the stadium can be found here: https://www.allegiantstadium.com/plan-your-visit/raiders-gameday-alternate-screening

Related Content

news

Raiders host 'Friendsgiving' event for Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation

Kicker Daniel Carlson, tight end Nick Bowers, long snapper Trent Sieg and Raiderettes joined a group of 19 youth for a "Friendsgiving" party, beginning with a tour of Allegiant Stadium.
news

Raiders promote DT Kendal Vickers

In a corresponding move, DT Darius Philon was placed on the Reserve/Injured list.
news

Raiders offer two alternate screening locations on Sunday (1 pm-7 pm) at Allegiant Stadium for fans attending November 14 game versus Kansas City

Fans are urged to download the CLEAR Health Pass before arriving at Allegiant Stadium.
news

Raiders sign Pro Bowl WR DeSean Jackson

Jackson was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round (49th overall) of the 2008 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders promote WR Dillon Stoner to 53-man roster

The wide receiver has spent the 2021 season on the club's practice squad.
news

Raiders sign LB Marquel Lee to active roster, add QB Nathan Peterman to practice squad

Lee originally entered the league with the Raiders as a fifth-round draft pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders sign TE Daniel Helm to active roster, OL Hroniss Grasu to practice squad

Helm originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019.
news

Jim Murren to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch

Murren, chair of the Nevada COVID-19 Response, Relief and Recovery Task Force, has always been an advocate of professional sports in Las Vegas.
news

Yolanda Adams to perform National Anthem on Sunday

Adams, who performed "America the Beautiful" at Super Bowl LIV, was tabbed Billboard Magazine's Gospel Artist of the last decade.
news

Grambling State University Tiger Marching Band to perform at halftime on Sunday

The band has provided its unforgettable entertainment around the world and at Super Bowls, presidential inaugurations, world-famous parades, in movies, television commercials and on recordings.
news

Raiders add Pro Bowl CB Desmond Trufant

Trufant was originally drafted by the Falcons in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft.
Advertising