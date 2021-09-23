Take a first look at the Ring of Excellence that will be presented to Hall of Famer Tom Flores on Sunday

Sep 23, 2021 at 01:30 PM
Rachel Gossen
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

FloresRing_thumb_092321
Pro Football Hall of Fame Photo

The Iceman will be adding a new ring to his collection Sunday that will accompany the three Super Bowl rings he earned with the Raiders.

During a halftime ceremony, Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker will present recent enshrinee and Raiders legend Tom Flores with the final piece of his Hall of Fame induction: The Ring of Excellence.

The 14K gold ring features an intricate design of diamonds that create a football-shaped center, set in a blue gemstone that represents confidence and integrity. Each ring is customized to echo each Hall of Famer's individual career and also includes a special engraving inside with their respective enshrinee number.

"To everyone I've played the game with and everyone who's played for me: You're my other family. Football is a world that we share with a powerful bond," Flores said during his enshrinement speech in August.

Take a look at the more photos of the ring below:

Photos: Tom Flores and Charles Woodson's Hall of Fame enshrinement

View photos from enshrinement day for Hall of Famers Tom Flores and Charles Woodson.

Hall of Famer Tom Flores reviews his speech before leaving for the NFL Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Hall of Famer Tom Flores gets ready before leaving for the NFL Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Hall of Famer Tom Flores gets ready before leaving for the NFL Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Hall of Famer Tom Flores heads to the NFL Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Hall of Famer Charles Woodson answers a question during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinees' roundtable.
Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press
Hall of Famers Charles Woodson and Tom Flores pose for a photo with the other members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 during the enshrinees' roundtable.
Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press
Hall of Famers Charles Woodson and Tom Flores take part in the enshrinees' roundtable with the other members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press
Hall of Famer Charles Woodson on the stage during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Hall of Famer Tom Flores and Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis unveil Flores' bust during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Hall of Famer Tom Flores and Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis unveil Flores' bust during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Hall of Famer Tom Flores speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Hall of Famer Tom Flores speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Hall of Famer Tom Flores speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Hall of Famer Tom Flores bust on the stage during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Hall of Famer Tom Flores speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Hall of Famer Tom Flores speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Hall of Famer Tom Flores speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Hall of Famer Tom Flores speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
David Richard/Associated Press
Head Coach Tom Flores (1960-1969, 1979-1994) Hall of Fame Class of 2021
Head Coach Tom Flores (1960-1969, 1979-1994)

Hall of Fame Class of 2021

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis and Hall of Famer Tom Flores pose with Flores' bust during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Hall of Famer Tom Flores' bust during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Hall of Famer Charles Woodson and his mother Georgia Woodson unveil Charles' bust during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
David Richard/Associated Press
Hall of Famer Charles Woodson speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Hall of Famer Charles Woodson speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
David Richard/Associated Press
Hall of Famer Charles Woodson speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Hall of Famer Charles Woodson speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Hall of Famer Charles Woodson speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Hall of Famer Charles Woodson speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Hall of Famer Charles Woodson speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Hall of Famer Charles Woodson speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DB Charles Woodson (1998-2005, 13-15) Hall of Fame Class of 2021
DB Charles Woodson (1998-2005, 13-15)

Hall of Fame Class of 2021

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Hall of Famer Charles Woodson's bust during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Hall of Famer Charles Woodson takes a selfie with his bust during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Hall of Famers Tom Flores and Charles Woodson pose with their bust during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
