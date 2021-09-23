Take a first look at the Ring of Excellence that will be presented to Hall of Famer Tom Flores on Sunday

The Iceman will be adding a new ring to his collection Sunday that will accompany the three Super Bowl rings he earned with the Raiders.

During a halftime ceremony, Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker will present recent enshrinee and Raiders legend Tom Flores with the final piece of his Hall of Fame induction: The Ring of Excellence.

The 14K gold ring features an intricate design of diamonds that create a football-shaped center, set in a blue gemstone that represents confidence and integrity. Each ring is customized to echo each Hall of Famer's individual career and also includes a special engraving inside with their respective enshrinee number.

"To everyone I've played the game with and everyone who's played for me: You're my other family. Football is a world that we share with a powerful bond," Flores said during his enshrinement speech in August.