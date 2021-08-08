The Wait is Over: Tom Flores inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Aug 08, 2021 at 04:42 PM
Levi Edwards

This is a great moment — but not just for Raiders fans.

This is a great moment for the Hispanic community and for anyone who appreciates NFL history.

Tom Flores finally got his just due tonight.

The legendary Raiders head coach has officially been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was presented by Raiders Owner Mark Davis, the son of Al Davis, who Flores played and coached under for 23 years.

"When you make the Hall of Fame, you don't make the Hall of Fame. You and your family make the Hall of Fame," Flores said ahead of his enshrinement. "And your friends, and your coaches and your players. We all go in together. I'm just a representative of a wonderful group in a wonderful game."

Head Coach Jon Gruden congratulated Tom Flores Sunday afternoon for his induction in the Hall of Fame and for all his accomplishments. He also reveled in what Flores taught him the most in his time with the Raiders organization since 1998.

"Hard work, loyalty are the two things he always stood by – and advised of me to do," said Gruden. "He knows what a Raider is all about. ... He's a great quarterback, he's a winner, two-time world champion coach [and] a leader of men. But I think hard work and loyalty are the two things that made Flores special."

Flores' induction comes 27 years after his last ever game coached. He is one of two people in NFL history to win a Super Bowl as a player, assistant coach and a head coach. He was the first Hispanic starting quarterback in league history, as well as the first head coach of Hispanic descent to win a Super Bowl.

Many former players and friends of Flores celebrated his step into football immortality, including Carlos Santana, George Lopez, Jim Plunkett and Tim Brown.

Flores, 84, now takes his rightful place in the Hall of Fame, where the legacy of 'The Iceman' will live forever.

Photos: Tom Flores and Charles Woodson's Hall of Fame enshrinement

View photos from enshrinement day for Hall of Famers Tom Flores and Charles Woodson.

Hall of Famer Tom Flores reviews his speech before leaving for the NFL Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
Hall of Famer Tom Flores reviews his speech before leaving for the NFL Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.

Hall of Famer Tom Flores gets ready before leaving for the NFL Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
Hall of Famer Tom Flores gets ready before leaving for the NFL Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.

Hall of Famer Tom Flores gets ready before leaving for the NFL Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
Hall of Famer Tom Flores gets ready before leaving for the NFL Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.

Hall of Famer Tom Flores heads to the NFL Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
Hall of Famer Tom Flores heads to the NFL Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.

Hall of Famer Charles Woodson answers a question during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinees' roundtable.
Hall of Famer Charles Woodson answers a question during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinees' roundtable.

Hall of Famers Charles Woodson and Tom Flores pose for a photo with the other members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 during the enshrinees' roundtable.
Hall of Famers Charles Woodson and Tom Flores pose for a photo with the other members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 during the enshrinees' roundtable.

Hall of Famers Charles Woodson and Tom Flores take part in the enshrinees' roundtable with the other members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
Hall of Famers Charles Woodson and Tom Flores take part in the enshrinees' roundtable with the other members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

Hall of Famer Charles Woodson on the stage during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
Hall of Famer Charles Woodson on the stage during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.

Hall of Famer Tom Flores and Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis unveil Flores' bust during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
Hall of Famer Tom Flores and Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis unveil Flores' bust during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.

Hall of Famer Tom Flores and Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis unveil Flores' bust during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
Hall of Famer Tom Flores and Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis unveil Flores' bust during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.

Hall of Famer Tom Flores speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
Hall of Famer Tom Flores speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.

Hall of Famer Tom Flores speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
Hall of Famer Tom Flores speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.

Hall of Famer Tom Flores speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
Hall of Famer Tom Flores speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.

Hall of Famer Tom Flores bust on the stage during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
Hall of Famer Tom Flores bust on the stage during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.

Hall of Famer Tom Flores speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
Hall of Famer Tom Flores speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.

Hall of Famer Tom Flores speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
Hall of Famer Tom Flores speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.

Hall of Famer Tom Flores speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
Hall of Famer Tom Flores speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.

Hall of Famer Tom Flores speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
Hall of Famer Tom Flores speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.

Hall of Famer Tom Flores poses with his bust during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
Hall of Famer Tom Flores poses with his bust during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis and Hall of Famer Tom Flores pose with Flores' bust during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis and Hall of Famer Tom Flores pose with Flores' bust during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.

Hall of Famer Tom Flores bust during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
Hall of Famer Tom Flores bust during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony.

