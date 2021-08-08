The Wait is Over: Tom Flores inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

"When you make the Hall of Fame, you don't make the Hall of Fame. You and your family make the Hall of Fame," Flores said ahead of his enshrinement. "And your friends, and your coaches and your players. We all go in together. I'm just a representative of a wonderful group in a wonderful game."

Head Coach Jon Gruden congratulated Tom Flores Sunday afternoon for his induction in the Hall of Fame and for all his accomplishments. He also reveled in what Flores taught him the most in his time with the Raiders organization since 1998.

"Hard work, loyalty are the two things he always stood by – and advised of me to do," said Gruden. "He knows what a Raider is all about. ... He's a great quarterback, he's a winner, two-time world champion coach [and] a leader of men. But I think hard work and loyalty are the two things that made Flores special."

Flores' induction comes 27 years after his last ever game coached. He is one of two people in NFL history to win a Super Bowl as a player, assistant coach and a head coach. He was the first Hispanic starting quarterback in league history, as well as the first head coach of Hispanic descent to win a Super Bowl.

Many former players and friends of Flores celebrated his step into football immortality, including Carlos Santana, George Lopez, Jim Plunkett and Tim Brown.