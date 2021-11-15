Josh Jacobs reps Bo Jackson jersey ahead of primetime clash vs. Chiefs

Josh Jacobs channeled one of the most athletic players of all-time ahead of Sunday night's clash against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Raiders' Pro Bowl running back sported Bo Jackson's iconic No. 34 jersey as he warmed up on the field.
Jackson was the ultimate two-sport athlete, splitting time between playing running back for the Raiders and left fielder for the Kansas City Royals. The dual player out of Auburn spent four seasons in the Silver and Black, totaling 2,782 rushing yards, 352 receiving yards and 18 total touchdowns before a hip injury in the 1990 playoffs ended his career.
He's the only professional athlete in history to be named an MLB All-Star and a NFL Pro Bowler.
