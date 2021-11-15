Josh Jacobs reps Bo Jackson jersey ahead of primetime clash vs. Chiefs

Nov 14, 2021 at 04:03 PM
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Josh Jacobs channeled one of the most athletic players of all-time ahead of Sunday night's clash against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Raiders' Pro Bowl running back sported Bo Jackson's iconic No. 34 jersey as he warmed up on the field.

Jackson was the ultimate two-sport athlete, splitting time between playing running back for the Raiders and left fielder for the Kansas City Royals. The dual player out of Auburn spent four seasons in the Silver and Black, totaling 2,782 rushing yards, 352 receiving yards and 18 total touchdowns before a hip injury in the 1990 playoffs ended his career.

He's the only professional athlete in history to be named an MLB All-Star and a NFL Pro Bowler.

The best of Bo Jackson in photos

View some of the best images from Raiders legend Bo Jackson's career in the Silver and Black.

The ultimate two-sport star, Jackson split time between the Raiders and Major League Baseball's Kansas City Royals. In the NFL, he played in 38 games with 23 starts and gained 2,782 yards with 16 TDs, and caught 40 passes for 352 yards and two scores. He recorded two of the longest runs in team history, 92 yards in 1989 and 91 yards in 1987. His 221-yard rushing performance against Seattle in 1987 is the second-best in team history.
