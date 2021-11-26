Derek Carr, Raiders offense feasts on the Cowboys defense in Thanksgiving win

The Las Vegas Raiders were put in a situation with plenty to lose — but even more to gain.

The Silver and Black came into a hostile environment against a 7-3 Dallas Cowboys team in their traditional nationally televised Thanksgiving game. Not to mention they were coming off their third consecutive loss, with the last one having just come four days prior. To add insult to injury, Darren Waller (knee), Carl Nassib (knee) and Roderic Teamer (disqualification) were all sidelined for a large stretch of the game.

And yet... fighting against the odds, the Raiders once again found a way to deliver.

"Our back was against the wall. There's no doubt about that. That's just a fact; everyone could see that," said Derek Carr after the three-point victory. "And in the way that we fought today and for as long as it took to win ... we had to do that today, and I'm very proud of our team."