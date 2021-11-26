Derek Carr, Raiders offense feasts on the Cowboys defense in Thanksgiving win

Nov 25, 2021 at 07:22 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Las Vegas Raiders were put in a situation with plenty to lose — but even more to gain.

The Silver and Black came into a hostile environment against a 7-3 Dallas Cowboys team in their traditional nationally televised Thanksgiving game. Not to mention they were coming off their third consecutive loss, with the last one having just come four days prior. To add insult to injury, Darren Waller (knee), Carl Nassib (knee) and Roderic Teamer (disqualification) were all sidelined for a large stretch of the game.

And yet... fighting against the odds, the Raiders once again found a way to deliver.

"Our back was against the wall. There's no doubt about that. That's just a fact; everyone could see that," said Derek Carr after the three-point victory. "And in the way that we fought today and for as long as it took to win ... we had to do that today, and I'm very proud of our team."

The Cowboys were also at a disadvantage going into the game without star receivers Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb. The Raiders defense capitalized on that, making plays to get off the field quickly and giving Carr and his offense ample time to make plays. Las Vegas had nearly 13 more minutes of time of possession with the ball Thursday.

Carr threw for 373 yards and a touchdown with a 101.5 quarterback rating, his first game over 300 passing yards since the Raiders' Week 7 win over the Philadelphia Eagles and his sixth 300+ passing yard game on the season. It's worth nothing the Raiders are also undefeated in games with Carr throwing more than 300 yards.

With Waller's early exit, Carr's main targets were DeSean Jackson and Hunter Renfrow. He connected with each on a pass of 50+ yards with Jackson's 56-yard touchdown grab moving him into a tie with Jerry Rice for the most 50+ yard catches in NFL history.

"It's his third weekend playing with us, and I think the packages you saw come to fruition a little bit today," Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia said of Jackson. "The big thing was Derek had a lot of time. I thought he stepped up in there today and made really incredible plays. ... But you can see DeSean hopefully getting more and more comfortable with what we're asking him to do. ... One thing he can still do is run.

"It was fun to watch him. Even he made the comment he was excited to contribute today, and it was good for him, and it was good for us."

To make his performance even more impressive, he's less than a week away from turning 35 years old.

"S**t, I didn't know he was 35," exclaimed Josh Jacobs after the game. "He looks so effortless too! He just be gliding, that's crazy."

"That dude is electric," Jacobs continued. "It's crazy, I had talked to him after the game last week and I had told him, 'Man, we have to find a way to get you the ball,' and just to see him come in and make big play after big play is definitely major."

Meanwhile, Renfrow had career highs in receiving yards (134) and catches (eight) in his first Thanksgiving game.

"It feels like we showed the heart of our team today," said Renfrow. "To fight like we did, for them to go down and score and for us to respond. I really feel good about the character of our team, especially with what we've been through these last couple of weeks. It was huge to get that win and hopefully we can build on that as we go forward."

Thursday was the first time the Raiders had two receivers go for more than 100 yards in a game since December 29, 2019.

"He's a great player for a reason, and it's a lot of fun playing with him," Renfrow said about Jackson. "And he's someone who can change the game, and it's a lot of fun playing with someone like that."

The Raiders now have a long weekend to rest up, eat Thanksgiving leftovers and prepare for another NFC East opponent – the Washington Football Team.

Gameday Photos: Week 12 vs. Cowboys

View photos from the Raiders' Week 12 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) to get open before passing for a 56-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
1 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) to get open before passing for a 56-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) makes a 56-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
2 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) makes a 56-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) heads to the end zone on a 56-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
3 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) heads to the end zone on a 56-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Cooper Neill/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) heads through the end zone on a 56-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
4 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) heads through the end zone on a 56-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Cooper Neill/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) celebrate after connecting for a 56-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
5 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) celebrate after connecting for a 56-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
6 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
7 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
8 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
9 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
10 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
11 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77), safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
12 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77), safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
13 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
14 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
15 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
16 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
17 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
18 / 79

The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
19 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
20 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70), center Andre James (68), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and guard John Simpson (76) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
21 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70), center Andre James (68), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and guard John Simpson (76) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
22 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
23 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
24 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
25 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
26 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
27 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
28 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
29 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
30 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
31 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 22-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
32 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 22-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24), cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
33 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24), cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
34 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
35 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
36 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
37 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
38 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
39 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
40 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
41 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
42 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
43 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
44 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
45 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
46 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
47 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
48 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
49 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
50 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) celebrates after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
51 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) celebrates after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) celebrates after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
52 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) celebrates after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) celebrates with wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
53 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) celebrates with wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
54 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
55 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
56 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
57 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
58 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
59 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
60 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
61 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
62 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
63 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
64 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
65 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
66 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
67 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
68 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
69 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during
70 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
71 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
72 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 56-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
73 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 56-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Cooper Neill/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates with punter AJ Cole (6) after making a 56-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
74 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates with punter AJ Cole (6) after making a 56-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
75 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
76 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
77 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a game-winning 29-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
78 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a game-winning 29-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Sutton Smith (41) after the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
79 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Sutton Smith (41) after the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
