Quick Snap: Daniel Carlson nails 29-yard field goal to win overtime Thanksgiving thriller in Dallas

Nov 25, 2021 at 05:50 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Cash Money Carlson shows off once again

The game came down to the line — and to Daniel Carlson﻿'s foot — once again.

In total Carlson booted in 18 total points, with the most important three coming on a 29-yard FG to win the game 36-33 over the Cowboys in overtime. Carlson also knocked in a career-long 56-yard field goal near the end of the fourth quarter.

Playing tag in Dallas

After Darren Waller was ruled out for the second half, the Raiders offense leaned on No. 13.

Hunter Renfrow strung together a solid performance at AT&T Stadium, ending the game with 134 yards and eight catches, good for the most receiving yards No. 13 has ever had in his professional career.

Lots of laundry on the field

The yellow flag found its way onto the field regularly Thursday.

Between Dallas and Las Vegas, there was a combination of more than 200 penalty yards accounted for this game. The Raiders had 14 penalties for 110 yards while the Cowboys also had 14 penalties for 166 yards.

Cali kid in the Lone Star State

DeSean Jackson has been a nightmare for the Cowboys, dating back to his days of dominating in the NFC East with the Philadelphia Eagles.

This was Jackson's breakout game in the Silver and Black, seemingly picking up the full playbook in his third game with the team. DJax finished with 102 yards on three catches with a touchdown.

Gameday Photos: Week 12 vs. Cowboys

View photos from the Raiders' Week 12 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) to get open before passing for a 56-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.





Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) makes a 56-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.





Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) heads to the end zone on a 56-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.





Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) heads through the end zone on a 56-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.





Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) celebrate after connecting for a 56-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.





Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.





Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.





Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.





Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.





Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.





Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.





Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77), safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.





Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.





Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.





Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.





Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.





Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.





The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.





Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.











Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70), center Andre James (68), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and guard John Simpson (76) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.





Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.





Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.





Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.











Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.











Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.





Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.











Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.





Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 22-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.





Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24), cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.





Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.





Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.





Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.





























Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.











Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.























Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.











Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.





Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.





Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) celebrates after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.











Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) celebrates with wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.





Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.























Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.



























































Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.











Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin
70 / 74

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
71 / 74

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
72 / 74

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 56-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
73 / 74

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 56-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Cooper Neill/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates with punter AJ Cole (6) after making a 56-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
74 / 74

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates with punter AJ Cole (6) after making a 56-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
