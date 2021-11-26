Quick Snap: Daniel Carlson nails 29-yard field goal to win overtime Thanksgiving thriller in Dallas

Cash Money Carlson shows off once again
The game came down to the line — and to Daniel Carlson's foot — once again.
In total Carlson booted in 18 total points, with the most important three coming on a 29-yard FG to win the game 36-33 over the Cowboys in overtime. Carlson also knocked in a career-long 56-yard field goal near the end of the fourth quarter.
Playing tag in Dallas
After Darren Waller was ruled out for the second half, the Raiders offense leaned on No. 13.
Hunter Renfrow strung together a solid performance at AT&T Stadium, ending the game with 134 yards and eight catches, good for the most receiving yards No. 13 has ever had in his professional career.
Lots of laundry on the field
The yellow flag found its way onto the field regularly Thursday.
Between Dallas and Las Vegas, there was a combination of more than 200 penalty yards accounted for this game. The Raiders had 14 penalties for 110 yards while the Cowboys also had 14 penalties for 166 yards.
Cali kid in the Lone Star State
DeSean Jackson has been a nightmare for the Cowboys, dating back to his days of dominating in the NFC East with the Philadelphia Eagles.
This was Jackson's breakout game in the Silver and Black, seemingly picking up the full playbook in his third game with the team. DJax finished with 102 yards on three catches with a touchdown.
