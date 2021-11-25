Raiders Mailbag: The defense will have to perform under the bright lights

@sL6HaLshehri asks:

"Will the wide receivers get a lot of targets in Dallas game?

Yes, I do think the receiving trio of Bryan Edwards﻿, Hunter Renfrow and Zay Jones will get more targets. But when you have Waller on your team, you can't deny him. When the tight end gets going, it opens up the field for the other receivers to get going as well, especially since the Cowboys could put star cornerback Trevon Diggs on Waller for a lot of the game. This should open up more one-on-one opportunities for Renfrow and Edwards that Carr can take shots on.