Raiders Mailbag: The defense will have to perform under the bright lights

@barnes2354 asks:
"What's it going to the take for the Raiders to actually win this game?"
Defense, defense, and on top of that – some more defense.
The Raiders will have to string together a good plan to keep Dak Prescott contained with the season he's been having. Additionally, Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb has been ruled out for the Cowboys, leaving Dallas slimmer than ideal depth at receiver. The Raiders need to capitalize on this with Casey Hayward Jr. and Brandon Facyson shutting down Michael Gallup and deep threat Cedrick Wilson Jr.
However, the Cowboys have a balanced offense with their sufficient run attack propelled by Ezekiel Elliot and Tony Pollard. If the Raiders can load the box with Denzel Perryman and Johnathan Abram , they could have some success in neutralizing their offense and getting off the field on third down. The Raiders defense allowed the Bengals to convert on 50 percent of third downs in last Sunday's loss.
That is what it will truly take for the Raiders to leave Dallas victorious.
@sL6HaLshehri asks:
"Will the wide receivers get a lot of targets in Dallas game?
Last Sunday, Darren Waller got a lot of targets. Eight to be exact.
Yes, I do think the receiving trio of Bryan Edwards, Hunter Renfrow and Zay Jones will get more targets. But when you have Waller on your team, you can't deny him. When the tight end gets going, it opens up the field for the other receivers to get going as well, especially since the Cowboys could put star cornerback Trevon Diggs on Waller for a lot of the game. This should open up more one-on-one opportunities for Renfrow and Edwards that Carr can take shots on.
Also, the Raiders should try to get tight end Foster Moreau more involved as well. The Raiders are 4-0 when Moreau plays at least 50 percent of offensive snaps in a game this season.
Take a look inside AT&T Stadium as the Raiders prepare for their Week 12 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.