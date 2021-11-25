Presented by

Raiders Mailbag: The defense will have to perform under the bright lights

Nov 25, 2021 at 11:39 AM
Levi Edwards

@barnes2354 asks:

"What's it going to the take for the Raiders to actually win this game?"

Defense, defense, and on top of that – some more defense.

The Raiders will have to string together a good plan to keep Dak Prescott contained with the season he's been having. Additionally, Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb has been ruled out for the Cowboys, leaving Dallas slimmer than ideal depth at receiver. The Raiders need to capitalize on this with Casey Hayward Jr. and Brandon Facyson shutting down Michael Gallup and deep threat Cedrick Wilson Jr.

However, the Cowboys have a balanced offense with their sufficient run attack propelled by Ezekiel Elliot and Tony Pollard. If the Raiders can load the box with Denzel Perryman and Johnathan Abram  ﻿, they could have some success in neutralizing their offense and getting off the field on third down. The Raiders defense allowed the Bengals to convert on 50 percent of third downs in last Sunday's loss.

That is what it will truly take for the Raiders to leave Dallas victorious.

@sL6HaLshehri asks:

"Will the wide receivers get a lot of targets in Dallas game?

Last Sunday, Darren Waller got a lot of targets. Eight to be exact.

Yes, I do think the receiving trio of Bryan Edwards﻿, Hunter Renfrow and Zay Jones will get more targets. But when you have Waller on your team, you can't deny him. When the tight end gets going, it opens up the field for the other receivers to get going as well, especially since the Cowboys could put star cornerback Trevon Diggs on Waller for a lot of the game. This should open up more one-on-one opportunities for Renfrow and Edwards that Carr can take shots on.

Also, the Raiders should try to get tight end Foster Moreau more involved as well. The Raiders are 4-0 when Moreau plays at least 50 percent of offensive snaps in a game this season.

Pregame sights from Week 12 vs. Cowboys

Take a look inside AT&T Stadium as the Raiders prepare for their Week 12 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

A view of AT&T Stadium before Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
1 / 104

A view of AT&T Stadium before Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
2 / 104

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
3 / 104

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
4 / 104

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
5 / 104

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
6 / 104

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
7 / 104

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
8 / 104

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
9 / 104

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
10 / 104

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
11 / 104

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives to the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
12 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives to the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia arrives to the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
13 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia arrives to the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) arrives to the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
14 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) arrives to the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) arrives to the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
15 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) arrives to the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) arrives to the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
16 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) arrives to the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) arrives to the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
17 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) arrives to the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) arrives to the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
18 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) arrives to the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) arrives to the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
19 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) arrives to the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) arrives to the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
20 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) arrives to the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) arrives to the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
21 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) arrives to the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) arrives to the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
22 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) arrives to the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) arrives to the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
23 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) arrives to the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) arrives to the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
24 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) arrives to the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) arrives to the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
25 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) arrives to the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) holds a pair of Charlie Brown themed cleats as he arrives to the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
26 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) holds a pair of Charlie Brown themed cleats as he arrives to the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) arrives to the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
27 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) arrives to the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) arrives to the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
28 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) arrives to the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) arrives to the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
29 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) arrives to the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35), safety Roderic Teamer (33), safety Tre'von Moehrig (25), cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) arrive to the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
30 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35), safety Roderic Teamer (33), safety Tre'von Moehrig (25), cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) arrive to the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders head strength and conditioning A.J. Neibel walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
31 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders head strength and conditioning A.J. Neibel walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Sutton Smith (41) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
32 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Sutton Smith (41) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
33 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
34 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock on the bench before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
35 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock on the bench before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
36 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive assistant Taver Johnson on the bench before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
37 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders offensive assistant Taver Johnson on the bench before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant special teams coach Byron Storer on the bench before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
38 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders assistant special teams coach Byron Storer on the bench before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
39 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
40 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
41 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
42 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
43 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
44 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
45 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
46 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
47 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
48 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
49 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
50 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
51 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
52 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
53 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
54 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
55 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Daniel Helm (86) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
56 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Daniel Helm (86) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
57 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
58 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
59 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' (28) cleats during warm ups before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
60 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' (28) cleats during warm ups before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' (28) cleats during warm ups before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
61 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' (28) cleats during warm ups before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
62 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
63 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
64 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
65 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
66 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
67 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
68 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
69 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
70 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
71 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
72 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
73 / 104

The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
74 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
75 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
76 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
77 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
78 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
79 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
80 / 104

The Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
81 / 104

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
82 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
83 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
84 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
85 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Jordan Simmons (60) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
86 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders guard Jordan Simmons (60) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
87 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
88 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
89 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
90 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
91 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
92 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
93 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
94 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
95 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
96 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
97 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
98 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
99 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
100 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
101 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
102 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
103 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during warm ups before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.
104 / 104

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during warm ups before the regular season away game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
