Pick Six: The battle at the line of scrimmage will dictate the winner of this Thanksgiving feast

Nov 24, 2021 at 02:56 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

1. Back on the Star

Rich Bisaccia is very familiar with AT&T Stadium and the players he'll be facing on Thanksgiving. The interim head coach was with the Cowboys for five seasons as their assistant head coach/special teams coordinator. On Monday during his media availability, he noted that the roster doesn't look too much different from when he left.

"Some of the players are still there," said Bisaccia. "That quarterback Dak Prescott is still there. Zeke [Ezekiel Elliott] is still there. They're extremely fast and physical on defense. They're really playing well in the kicking game. I think they blocked three punts, two for touchdowns, I believe in the last four weeks. So, they're an experienced team up front with Zack Martin and Tyron Smith, I believe will be back in our game, and those are two gold-jacket type players. And anytime you play against Dak, you have to be aware of what he can do. How he can extend plays on third down, along with all the other downs. ...

"They're a tremendous roster. They're really well coached in all three phases. They are well experienced and again this will be a great challenge for us."

2. Nov. 28, 2013

The last time the Raiders played on Thanksgiving Day was against the Dallas Cowboys in 2013. The Silver and Black suffered a 31-24 defeat at the hands of Tony Romo – who threw for 225 yards and a touchdown. No player from either team that played in that matchup is with their retrospective franchise.

Related Links

3. Coop is out the loop

The Amari Cooper revenge game will have to wait, as the Cowboys star receiver will not play due to COVID-19 protocol. Cooper played for the Raiders for nearly four seasons, where he racked up three Pro Bowls and 19 touchdowns with Derek Carr as his quarterback.

The Cowboys may also be down another one of their talented receivers, as CeeDee Lamb is currently in concussion protocol and listed as questionable.

4. 30,000

The Raiders quarterback is also on the verge of history this Thanksgiving with another milestone in reach.

Carr is 63 passing yards away from reaching 30,000 career passing yards. The eight-year veteran already has the record for the most passing yards in franchise history, and would become the 51st quarterback in NFL history to reach the 30,000 mark. He'd also be the fifth quarterback to reach the milestone within the first eight seasons of his career.

5. The offensive line has been coming along

The offensive-line has steadily improved throughout the season, becoming one of the sneakily good units in the NFL. The offense only had one pre-snap penalty against the Bengals, and the number of sacks Carr has taken has reduced over the weeks. After being sacked 17 times in the first six games, he's only been sacked five times in the past four games. Things have honestly looked better for the O-line unit after moving 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood inside from right tackle to right guard.

"I'm super proud of Alex, he's taken on that role since day one. ... Just getting with him – because I'm playing right next to him – so just getting with him, just getting familiar with how we like to do our combinations, how we communicate," said starting center ﻿Andre James﻿. "And he's done an awesome job and I'm super proud of him."

Guard Jermaine Eluemunor could potentially be asked to step up in a big way in Dallas, as John Simpson is listed as questionable (ribs).

6. The return of Rod Marinelli

Another coach outside of Rich Bisaccia that's spent time with the Dallas Cowboys is Rod Marinelli. He was with the team from 2013-19, serving as their defensive coordinator and defensive line coach.

He's been helping generate success for the Silver and Black with his defensive line this season, as the Raiders defense has 24 sacks and is second in the league in quarterback hits with 76. Marinelli will need to coach up his talented defensive line the best he can going up against the Cowboys' top-tier offensive line. Their unit upfront is led by All-Pro tackle Tyron Smith, who will be returning from injury, and All-Pro guard Zach Martin, who's brother is Raiders center Nick Martin﻿.

Silver and Black and White: Week 11 vs. Bengals

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 11 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram's (24) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
1 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram's (24) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller's (83) pads locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
2 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller's (83) pads locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones' (7) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
3 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones' (7) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) arrives to the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
4 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) arrives to the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
5 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) arrives to the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
6 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) arrives to the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) warming up before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
7 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) warming up before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A fan with Las Vegas Raiders signage before the Raiders' regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
8 / 33

A fan with Las Vegas Raiders signage before the Raiders' regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
9 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
10 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
11 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
12 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
13 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
14 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
15 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) warming up before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
16 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) warming up before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
17 / 33

The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
18 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) warming up before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
19 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) warming up before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) warming up before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
20 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) warming up before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) fires the team up in a huddle before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
21 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) fires the team up in a huddle before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Taylor during player introductions before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
22 / 33

Raiderette Taylor during player introductions before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
23 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive line coach Rod Marinelli during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
24 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive line coach Rod Marinelli during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the sidelines after strip-sacking the quarterback during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
25 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the sidelines after strip-sacking the quarterback during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
26 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
27 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jennifer performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
28 / 33

Raiderette Jennifer performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) celebrate during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
29 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) celebrate during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
30 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
31 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
32 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
33 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Pick Six: Rich Bisaccia, Derek Carr should have a good grasp of their opponent Sunday

Here are six storylines to closely follow with the battle between the two five-win AFC teams looming.
news

Pick Six: Nate Hobbs is embarking on perhaps his greatest challenge to date

The fifth-round rookie sensation will be depended on to play at a high level against the Chiefs' high-octane offense.
news

Pick Six: Rich Bisaccia has a good history coaching against his hometown team

Here are six storylines to watch for going into this Sunday's road game against the New York Giants.
news

Pick Six: AJ Cole is quietly becoming a premier punter in the NFL

The Silver and Black's special teams and defensive play are starting to peak going into their game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Pick Six: Denzel Perryman, Raiders defense needs to turn the volume up on the Broncos' physical run attack

Gus Bradley and the Raiders defense will need to slow down a formidable backfield tandem in order to defeat their AFC West foe.
news

Pick Six: A highly contested defensive battle should ensue between the Raiders and Bears

Both teams have defensive units that will make it very hard on both quarterbacks in Allegiant Stadium this Sunday.
news

Pick Six: Time for Gus Bradley to get ready for the big payback

The Raiders defensive coordinator and a handful of his players have a primetime matchup against their former team on the horizon.
news

Pick Six: The Raiders will try to avenge 'The Ghost of Christmas Past'

The Las Vegas Raiders get their rematch against the Miami Dolphins after their last-second loss to the team last season.
news

Pick Six: The Raiders-Steelers historic rivalry will continue to unfold on Sunday

The Raiders are 3-1 against the Steelers since 2012, and the last time the two teams faced off in December 2018, the Silver and Black beat the Steel Curtain.
news

Pick Six: How will the Raiders offense handle a stout Ravens defense?

Before the season opener, we're taking a look at six things to watch going into the primetime showdown.
news

Pick Six: Darren Waller is chasing history in Denver

The Raiders tight end has the opportunity to break Tim Brown's regular-season reception record this Sunday at Mile High Stadium.
Advertising