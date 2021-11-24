Pick Six: The battle at the line of scrimmage will dictate the winner of this Thanksgiving feast

1. Back on the Star

Rich Bisaccia is very familiar with AT&T Stadium and the players he'll be facing on Thanksgiving. The interim head coach was with the Cowboys for five seasons as their assistant head coach/special teams coordinator. On Monday during his media availability, he noted that the roster doesn't look too much different from when he left.

"Some of the players are still there," said Bisaccia. "That quarterback Dak Prescott is still there. Zeke [Ezekiel Elliott] is still there. They're extremely fast and physical on defense. They're really playing well in the kicking game. I think they blocked three punts, two for touchdowns, I believe in the last four weeks. So, they're an experienced team up front with Zack Martin and Tyron Smith, I believe will be back in our game, and those are two gold-jacket type players. And anytime you play against Dak, you have to be aware of what he can do. How he can extend plays on third down, along with all the other downs. ...