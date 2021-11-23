Key Matchups: The Raiders will line up against an 'unbelievable athlete' in Micah Parsons

Denzel Perryman vs. Ezekiel Elliot

I've had to write about this for a while now, and unfortunately I'm going to have to say it again. The Raiders need to find a way to stop the run.

The loss to the Cincinnati Bengals was another example of the Raiders' run defense failing to limit their opposition. The Raiders have allowed the fourth-most rushing yards in the league currently, and gave up 123 rushing yards and two touchdowns to Joe Mixon in their last game. And it doesn't get any easier for the Raiders on Thursday. Ezekiel Elliot has been a premier back in the NFL since he was drafted, having led the league in rushing yards in 2016 and 2018. On the season, Elliot has run for nearly 700 yards and seven scores.

Denzel Perryman has proven to be the Raiders' best run stopper so far in 2021. The linebacker has complied a league-leading 74 solo tackles and 114 in total this season. He had 12 tackles – two of those tackles for loss – against the Bengals. Perryman will have to lead the defense into making the right run fits to slow down Elliot in AT&T Stadium. The Silver and Black have all the talent and ability to slow down the run game; execution will be what it comes down to.