Key Matchups: The Raiders will line up against an 'unbelievable athlete' in Micah Parsons

Nov 23, 2021 at 02:15 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

KeyMatchups_thumb_112321

The lights won't be brighter anywhere else than they will be Thursday in Arlington, Texas.

The Las Vegas Raiders are heading into a Thanksgiving Day game against the Dallas Cowboys, anticipated to be a legitimate showdown between the two teams that have cerebral quarterbacks going up against tenacious defenses. Derek Carr and Dak Prescott have been having productive seasons for their respective teams, but have struggled as of late. Both QBs will feel propelled to step up big on the national stage against the likes of Maxx Crosby, Casey Hayward Jr., Micah Parson and Trevon Diggs.

Here are a few key matchups for the Raiders' Week 11 game vs "America's Team."

Derek Carr vs. Micah Parsons

Derek Carr will have a chance to redeem himself and his team on national television Thursday, but a young beast donning No. 11 will be in his way.​

So far this season, Micah Parsons has been more than just a linebacker, he's just been a bonafide athlete. The 2021 first-round pick out of Penn State can be found all around the field from the trenches, to the middle of the field, to deep in coverage. Parsons has been playing a combination of linebacker and defensive end, and has already tied the Cowboys' rookie sack record with eight. He also has 62 total tackles, 18 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles this season – one of those fumbles being a strip sack on Patrick Mahomes last Sunday. His 90.7 PFF grade was the highest of any defensive rookie in Week 11.​

"Tremendous player. ... Unbelievable athlete," offensive coordinator Greg Olson said Monday. "Great rusher, he creates a mismatch problem for backs across the league when he lines up at the linebacker position. And he has great speed off the edge, so he possess a great challenge for our tackles coming off the edge. Just got to be really aware of where he's at and what your matchup is against him."

While Parsons has done job a great job getting after the quarterback, the Cowboys have allowed the 12th-most passing yards per game this season. Carr is still top five in the league in passing yards and top 10 in completion percentage. With proper blocking from his tackles Kolton Miller and Brandon Parker to contain Parsons, Carr should have ample time in the pocket to pick apart the Cowboys secondary with Darren Waller, who had seven catches and a season-high 116 yards against the Bengals.​

Related Links

The Raiders' defensive line vs. Dak Prescott

In the Cowboys' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Dak Prescott had statistically his worst showing of the season. The two-time Pro Bowler had his lowest total in passing yards (216) and quarterback rating (57.9) this season.

What was the behind the poor showing by the star quarterback? The Chief's pass-rush against a banged up Dallas O-line. Prescott was sacked five times Sunday and could never truly get comfortable in the pocket. Prescott has been sacked seven times in the past three games and has completed over 70 percent of his throws in only one of those games.

The Silver and Black have 24 sacks through 10 games this season, which is more than they had all last season. They are also second in the league in quarterback hits with 76. The line has been held down by Maxx Crosby , who's leading the league in quarterback pressures and Yannick Ngakoue﻿, who is leading the team in sacks (7.0). Those two edge rushers along with Solomon Thomas (3.5 sacks) and Quinton Jefferson (3.0 sacks) will have a lot of responsibility on them to get after the quarterback and could have a direct impact in the result of this game.

Denzel Perryman vs. Ezekiel Elliot

I've had to write about this for a while now, and unfortunately I'm going to have to say it again. The Raiders need to find a way to stop the run.

The loss to the Cincinnati Bengals was another example of the Raiders' run defense failing to limit their opposition. The Raiders have allowed the fourth-most rushing yards in the league currently, and gave up 123 rushing yards and two touchdowns to Joe Mixon in their last game. And it doesn't get any easier for the Raiders on Thursday. Ezekiel Elliot has been a premier back in the NFL since he was drafted, having led the league in rushing yards in 2016 and 2018. On the season, Elliot has run for nearly 700 yards and seven scores.

Denzel Perryman has proven to be the Raiders' best run stopper so far in 2021. The linebacker has complied a league-leading 74 solo tackles and 114 in total this season. He had 12 tackles – two of those tackles for loss – against the Bengals. Perryman will have to lead the defense into making the right run fits to slow down Elliot in AT&T Stadium. The Silver and Black have all the talent and ability to slow down the run game; execution will be what it comes down to.

"He's done a good job. He's been one of our leaders, there's no doubt about it," defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said about Perryman. "We put a lot on his plate as far as calling the defense, making the checks on the defense and then having the ability – with having all that on your plate – to play fast. He's playing extremely fast for us right now. He's getting some plays, getting some pass breakups as well as tackles."

Silver and Black and White: Week 11 vs. Bengals

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 11 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram's (24) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
1 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram's (24) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller's (83) pads locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
2 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller's (83) pads locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones' (7) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
3 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones' (7) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) arrives to the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
4 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) arrives to the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
5 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) arrives to the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
6 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) arrives to the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) warming up before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
7 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) warming up before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A fan with Las Vegas Raiders signage before the Raiders' regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
8 / 33

A fan with Las Vegas Raiders signage before the Raiders' regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
9 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
10 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
11 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
12 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
13 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
14 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
15 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) warming up before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
16 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) warming up before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
17 / 33

The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
18 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) warming up before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
19 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) warming up before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) warming up before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
20 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) warming up before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) fires the team up in a huddle before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
21 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) fires the team up in a huddle before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Taylor during player introductions before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
22 / 33

Raiderette Taylor during player introductions before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
23 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive line coach Rod Marinelli during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
24 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive line coach Rod Marinelli during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the sidelines after strip-sacking the quarterback during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
25 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the sidelines after strip-sacking the quarterback during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
26 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
27 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jennifer performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
28 / 33

Raiderette Jennifer performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) celebrate during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
29 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) celebrate during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
30 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
31 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
32 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
33 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Key Matchups: What happens when a Jim Thorpe Award winner meets a Fred Biletnikoff Award winner?

Raiders rookie safety Tre'von Moehrig will have to stay deep on the first receiver taken in his draft class.
news

Key Matchups: The Raiders can't allow Patrick Mahomes to keep his jersey clean

The elite edge-rushing duo of Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue will have to break down the pocket to slow down the Chiefs All-Pro quarterback.
news

Key Matchups: A healthy Darren Waller will be pitted against a rising star cornerback in the NFL

The New York Giants could primarily call on James Bradberry to shadow the Raiders' Pro Bowl tight end.
news

Key Matchups: Classic Rookie vs. Vet showdown on deck against the Eagles

Casey Hayward Jr. will be tasked with trying to baptize the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner into the NFL.
news

Key Matchups: Derek Carr will face familiar friend and foe Von Miller

The Raiders are back on the road for a fierce divisional rivalry game with a need to get their slow-start offense going early.
news

Key Matchups: Rookie Justin Fields is about to become acquainted with the Raiders' ferocious pass rush

After being named the Bears' starting quarterback, Fields will have the tough task of playing against one of the top-ranked defensive lines in the NFL.
news

Key Matchups: Derek Carr could find redemption after injury in last season's loss to the Bolts

QB1 and the Raiders offense must find ways to put more points on the board than the 2020 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.
news

Key Matchups: It will take more than speed for Henry Ruggs III to prosper against Xavien Howard

One of the biggest matchups to watch out for will be one of the fastest players in the league against one of the top cornerbacks in the league.
news

Key Matchups: A couple of MAC legends will battle it out at Heinz Field

Maxx Crosby, reigning AFC Defensive Player of the Week, has another difficult task ahead of him against a two-time Super Bowl champion.
news

Key Matchups: Darren Waller's season begins with a marquee matchup against his former team

The Baltimore Ravens will present a formidable opponent to cover the Raiders' Pro Bowl tight end.
news

Key Matchups: Raiders offense needs to have another explosive game against the Broncos

The trio of Carr, Jacobs and Waller will be counted on in their season finale in Denver.
Advertising