Quick Hits: Rich Bisaccia has a meeting with his former team on Thanksgiving Day

The Las Vegas Raiders, on a short week, now prepare for a road trip on Thanksgiving Day. The 5-5 Raiders will be playing the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys in AT&T Stadium. The holiday game will have a lot of great storylines surrounding it, with both teams coming off losses and battling injuries, as well as Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia returning to Dallas for the first time since his stint with the Cowboys from 2013-17 as their assistant head coach & special teams coordinator.
Here are a few soundbites from Bisaccia wrapping up the Raiders loss to the Bengals and what to expect in the upcoming game.
On the strengths of the Dallas Cowboys:
"They're extremely fast and physical on defense. They're really playing well in the kicking game. I think they blocked three punts, two for touchdowns I believe, in the last four weeks. So, they're an experienced team up front with Zack Martin and Tyron Smith I believe will be back in our game and those are two gold-jacket type players. And anytime you play against Dak [Prescott], you have to be aware of what he can do. How he can extend plays on third down, along with all the other downs. ... They're a tremendous roster. They're really well coached in all three phases. They are well experienced and again this will be a great challenge for us."
On improvements made from the Kansas City Chiefs game to the Cincinnati Bengals game:
"What I think we really improved on; I think we played well enough on defense to give us a chance. Our tackling was much better than it was a week ago. We had talked about that. But certainly, the self-inflicted penalties, especially on third down, put us in bad situations at times and then we are still working through some of the – call them in-sync issues that we have on offense and see if we can get ourselves going a little bit better in that direction. I also thought we came back and played better in the punt game. Did a better job protecting him and AJ [Cole], true to form, played pretty well and gave us a chance with some good punts in the red zone."
On the competitive drive within his team:
"We've been fighting. Fighting to me comes from the soul and it's the heart of a man. I don't see those issues on tape. I feel like we've done a good job of battling. ... I don't see the fight or the will of our team or the will of the individual men in there being an issue. I don't see an issue in our effort or our ability to compete until the bitter end, but everyone has their take on it. I feel like we have to do a better job at executing our plays."
On the play of the special teams unit against the Bengals:
"I thought AJ, again, played well. Did a good job punting the football. We had to put some different guys in different spots. Patrick [Onwuasor] played and moved him over to tackle and we put Sutton Smith in and played for us on kickoff and kickoff return. So, we've done some of those things. We got Daniel Helm now playing the wing for us on punt and he's playing on kickoff returns. We're just going to keep mixing and matching the best we can. We put Zay [Jones] back on the punt team, put him on the outside. And we got [Roderic] Teamer back this particular week, and he played in all four phases."
On his confidence in the team correcting recent issues on the field:
"I know we're always going to look inward first. What did we do wrong? Then after that, you look at what are our problems, what solutions do we have to fix our problems and that's how we're going to go about it in the meetings giving that to our players. So, it will be an interesting week. It's a short week just like it is for every team that plays on a Thursday night. We'll be in a lot of meetings, a lot of walk throughs. ... Hopefully we'll get us in position to have a belief system going into the game that we can do some things against our opponents that'll help us score points and win the game."
View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 11 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium.