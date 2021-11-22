Quick Hits: Rich Bisaccia has a meeting with his former team on Thanksgiving Day

Nov 22, 2021 at 03:46 PM
Levi Edwards

The Las Vegas Raiders, on a short week, now prepare for a road trip on Thanksgiving Day. The 5-5 Raiders will be playing the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys in AT&T Stadium. The holiday game will have a lot of great storylines surrounding it, with both teams coming off losses and battling injuries, as well as Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia returning to Dallas for the first time since his stint with the Cowboys from 2013-17 as their assistant head coach & special teams coordinator.

Here are a few soundbites from Bisaccia wrapping up the Raiders loss to the Bengals and what to expect in the upcoming game.

On the strengths of the Dallas Cowboys:

"They're extremely fast and physical on defense. They're really playing well in the kicking game. I think they blocked three punts, two for touchdowns I believe, in the last four weeks. So, they're an experienced team up front with Zack Martin and Tyron Smith I believe will be back in our game and those are two gold-jacket type players. And anytime you play against Dak [Prescott], you have to be aware of what he can do. How he can extend plays on third down, along with all the other downs. ... They're a tremendous roster. They're really well coached in all three phases. They are well experienced and again this will be a great challenge for us."

On improvements made from the Kansas City Chiefs game to the Cincinnati Bengals game:

"What I think we really improved on; I think we played well enough on defense to give us a chance. Our tackling was much better than it was a week ago. We had talked about that. But certainly, the self-inflicted penalties, especially on third down, put us in bad situations at times and then we are still working through some of the – call them in-sync issues that we have on offense and see if we can get ourselves going a little bit better in that direction. I also thought we came back and played better in the punt game. Did a better job protecting him and AJ [Cole], true to form, played pretty well and gave us a chance with some good punts in the red zone."

On the competitive drive within his team:

"We've been fighting. Fighting to me comes from the soul and it's the heart of a man. I don't see those issues on tape. I feel like we've done a good job of battling. ... I don't see the fight or the will of our team or the will of the individual men in there being an issue. I don't see an issue in our effort or our ability to compete until the bitter end, but everyone has their take on it. I feel like we have to do a better job at executing our plays."

On the play of the special teams unit against the Bengals:

"I thought AJ, again, played well. Did a good job punting the football. We had to put some different guys in different spots. Patrick [Onwuasor] played and moved him over to tackle and we put Sutton Smith in and played for us on kickoff and kickoff return. So, we've done some of those things. We got Daniel Helm now playing the wing for us on punt and he's playing on kickoff returns. We're just going to keep mixing and matching the best we can. We put Zay [Jones] back on the punt team, put him on the outside. And we got [Roderic] Teamer back this particular week, and he played in all four phases."

On his confidence in the team correcting recent issues on the field:

"I know we're always going to look inward first. What did we do wrong? Then after that, you look at what are our problems, what solutions do we have to fix our problems and that's how we're going to go about it in the meetings giving that to our players. So, it will be an interesting week. It's a short week just like it is for every team that plays on a Thursday night. We'll be in a lot of meetings, a lot of walk throughs. ... Hopefully we'll get us in position to have a belief system going into the game that we can do some things against our opponents that'll help us score points and win the game."

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Bengals - Week 11

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 11 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr's (4) locker in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
1 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr's (4) locker in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr.'s pads in the the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
2 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr.'s pads in the the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
3 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia arrives to the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
4 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia arrives to the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) arrives to the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
5 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) arrives to the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) arrives to the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
6 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) arrives to the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) arrives to the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
7 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) arrives to the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) arrives to the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
8 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) arrives to the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) arrives to the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
9 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) arrives to the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) arrives to the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
10 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) arrives to the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) arrives to the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
11 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) arrives to the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) warming up before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
12 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) warming up before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) warming up before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
13 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) warming up before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) warming up before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
14 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) warming up before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
15 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
16 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) warming up before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
17 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) warming up before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
18 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) warming up before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
19 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) warming up before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
20 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in a huddle before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
21 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in a huddle before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
22 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
23 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable and Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
24 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable and Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
25 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
26 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) warming up before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
27 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) warming up before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
28 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
29 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
30 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
31 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
32 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) warming up before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
33 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) warming up before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
34 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) warming up before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
35 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) warming up before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
36 / 100

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) warming up before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
37 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) warming up before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) talks to the defensive line before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
38 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) talks to the defensive line before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) fires the team up before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
39 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) fires the team up before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) heads back to the locker room after warming up on the field before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
40 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) heads back to the locker room after warming up on the field before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
41 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) waits to take the field before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
42 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) waits to take the field before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) waits to take the field the field before their regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
43 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) waits to take the field the field before their regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
44 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
45 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
46 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
47 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
48 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
49 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
50 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) celebrates after strip-sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
51 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) celebrates after strip-sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) returns a fumble during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
52 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) returns a fumble during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) waits to snap the ball during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
53 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) waits to snap the ball during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
54 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
55 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) rushes during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
56 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) rushes during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
57 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
58 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
59 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
60 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
61 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
62 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
63 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
64 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
65 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
66 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
67 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
68 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
69 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
70 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
71 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
72 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
73 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
74 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
75 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) sack the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
76 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) sack the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
77 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) rushes during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
78 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) rushes during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
79 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) sack the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
80 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) sack the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
81 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
82 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
83 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
84 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
85 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
86 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates with cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
87 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates with cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
88 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
89 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
90 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
91 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a 19-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
92 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a 19-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a 19-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
93 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a 19-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates after making a 19-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
94 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates after making a 19-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrate after connecting for a 19-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
95 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrate after connecting for a 19-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) waits to snap the ball during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
96 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) waits to snap the ball during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) blocks as quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
97 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) blocks as quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
98 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
99 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
100 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
