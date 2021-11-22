Quick Hits: Rich Bisaccia has a meeting with his former team on Thanksgiving Day

On his confidence in the team correcting recent issues on the field:

"I know we're always going to look inward first. What did we do wrong? Then after that, you look at what are our problems, what solutions do we have to fix our problems and that's how we're going to go about it in the meetings giving that to our players. So, it will be an interesting week. It's a short week just like it is for every team that plays on a Thursday night. We'll be in a lot of meetings, a lot of walk throughs. ... Hopefully we'll get us in position to have a belief system going into the game that we can do some things against our opponents that'll help us score points and win the game."