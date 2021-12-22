Key Matchups: Raiders defense ready to hunt down Drew Lock again this Sunday

The fine line between over and under .500

In late December, this second matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Denver Broncos is more than just a divisional rivalry game. Both of their seasons are on the line.

Both teams holding the same record of 7-7 going into this game. Additionally, the unpredictability of the AFC has them both fighting for a playoff wildcard spot – with one game separating the fifth through thirteenth seed in the conference at the moment. With the Raiders peeking into the playoffs from the outside, a home win over the Broncos is a necessity, not a luxury.