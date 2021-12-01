Key Matchups: Johnathan Abram's role could potentially expand against Washington

Andre James vs. Jonathan Allen

Both Raiders center Andre James and Washington's defensive tackle Jonathan Allen have been having very underrated seasons.

After having early struggles with penalties, James has turned it up to another level in the later part of this season with several solid performances, and has yet to surrender a sack this season.

"I think some of his one-on-one blocks, you see some improvement," Bisaccia said regarding James' play this season. "We left him on the island a little bit versus some big noses where he's had to reach or be able to play backdoor on some of those as well. He's real athletic when he gets on the second level, but I think at the point of attack, he's starting to improve there and do a better job with his hand placement and being left on an island."

This Sunday, James will be on that island against an impressive defensive tackle in Jonathan Allen. The WFT's interior defender has 23.0 sacks and 238 tackles in his five-year NFL career with no Pro Bowl selections. So far this season, Allen has six sacks with a 91.1 PFF grade.