Key Matchups: Johnathan Abram's role could potentially expand against Washington

Dec 01, 2021 at 03:19 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

KeyMatchups_thumb_12121

Six days from their resilient overtime victory on Thanksgiving, the Las Vegas Raiders are preparing to take on the Washington Football Team this Sunday.

This game for the Raiders should be another tight contest, having to host a Washington Team that has picked up the pace of late. After surviving injuries to Ryan Fitzpatrick, Chase Young and Montez Sweat, their unit has won three straight games – one of those wins coming against the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Washington has strung together these victories in part to their stingy defense led by defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and the backfield tandem of Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic.

Here are this week's key matchups to follow:

Johnathan Abram vs. Antonio Gibson

When Johnathan Abram  has been used properly in Gus Bradley's defense, he's done great things. A big indicator of that came against the Dallas Cowboys.

The strong safety has been featured heavily in the box this season as a run stopper and in man coverage on running backs. That's where his skillsets best suit him, almost as if he's another roaming linebacker and not a safety. Abram led the Raiders in total and solo tackles on Thanksgiving Day, while also only allowing 14 receiving yards on him in coverage.

Abram is going to have to keep that same energy against Antonio Gibson. The second-year running back out of Memphis is WFT's most versatile weapon in their offense. Gibson leads his team in yards from scrimmage (905) with six total touchdowns. In their Monday Night Football victory over the Seattle Seahawks, Gibson had 111 rushing yards on 29 carries with 35 receiving yards on seven catches.

"They're really running the ball well, obviously Gibson is getting better each week playing running back in the league," Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia said Wednesday.

In short, Washington is going to try to put the football in Gibson's hands as much as possible. Abram will need to continue to fulfill his role of making plays in the backfield for the Raiders defense to succeed Sunday.

Related Links

The Silver and Black vs. Washington's momentum

Even with injuries and early season setbacks, the Washington Football Team is on three-game winning streak – with momentum dripping off of them following their primetime win.

After going 2-6 in their first eight games, they've now inched their way back into contention for the playoffs. They are now two games behind for the lead in the division, with a little help from the Silver and Black who defeated the NFC East-leading Cowboys on Thursday. Even with the obstacles WFT has had to face, they've been extremely resilient and have gained a lot of momentum moving into the end stretch of the season.

That sounds a little familiar doesn't it?

While the Raiders haven't won three straight games recently, the Thanksgiving Day win has given the team enough momentum to push forward for a playoff spot. The 6-5 team is one game behind for the last wildcard spot in the AFC. While there might not be over 38 million viewers watching the Raiders from home this Sunday, they're still under extremely bright lights and pressure against a team reaching their peak this season.

Andre James vs. Jonathan Allen

Both Raiders center Andre James and Washington's defensive tackle Jonathan Allen have been having very underrated seasons.

After having early struggles with penalties, James has turned it up to another level in the later part of this season with several solid performances, and has yet to surrender a sack this season.

"I think some of his one-on-one blocks, you see some improvement," Bisaccia said regarding James' play this season. "We left him on the island a little bit versus some big noses where he's had to reach or be able to play backdoor on some of those as well. He's real athletic when he gets on the second level, but I think at the point of attack, he's starting to improve there and do a better job with his hand placement and being left on an island."

This Sunday, James will be on that island against an impressive defensive tackle in Jonathan Allen. The WFT's interior defender has 23.0 sacks and 238 tackles in his five-year NFL career with no Pro Bowl selections. So far this season, Allen has six sacks with a 91.1 PFF grade.

With injuries sidelining Washington's top edge rushers in Chase Young and Montez Sweat, Allen has had to pick up the slack on the the defensive line. The overall defense's pressure on Derek Carr will be imperative for their success. James will have to be on his A-game this Sunday, which it seems like it has recently.

Vote for your Raiders to get to the 2022 Pro Bowl

Take a look at the members of the Silver and Black looking to make it to the 2022 Pro Bowl. (Stats as of Wednesday Dec. 1, 2021)

S Johnathan Abram 2021 Stats: 94 tackles, 3 pass deflections, 3 quarterback knockdowns, 2 quarterback hurries, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery
1 / 24

S Johnathan Abram

2021 Stats: 94 tackles, 3 pass deflections, 3 quarterback knockdowns, 2 quarterback hurries, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
K Daniel Carlson 2021 Stats: 24 field goals made, 23 made PATs, 95 total points
2 / 24

K Daniel Carlson

2021 Stats: 24 field goals made, 23 made PATs, 95 total points

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
QB Derek Carr 2021 Stats: 278 competitions for 3,414 passing, 27 rushes for 73 yards, 17 touchdowns
3 / 24

QB Derek Carr

2021 Stats: 278 competitions for 3,414 passing, 27 rushes for 73 yards, 17 touchdowns

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
P AJ Cole 2021 Stats: 45 punts for 2,303 yards, 1 forced fumble, 1 tackle
4 / 24

P AJ Cole

2021 Stats: 45 punts for 2,303 yards, 1 forced fumble, 1 tackle

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Maxx Crosby 2021 Stats: 30 tackles, 24 QB hits, 5 sacks, 2 pass deflections
5 / 24

DE Maxx Crosby

2021 Stats: 30 tackles, 24 QB hits, 5 sacks, 2 pass deflections

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Kenyan Drake 2021 Stats: 62 rushes for 254 yards, 29 receptions for 283 yards, 3 touchdowns
6 / 24

RB Kenyan Drake

2021 Stats: 62 rushes for 254 yards, 29 receptions for 283 yards, 3 touchdowns

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Bryan Edwards 2021 Stats: 22 receptions for 446 yards, 2 touchdowns
7 / 24

WR Bryan Edwards

2021 Stats: 22 receptions for 446 yards, 2 touchdowns

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Johnathan Hankins 2021 Stats: 29 tackles, 2 QB knockdowns, 1 QB hurry, 1 pass deflection
8 / 24

DT Johnathan Hankins

2021 Stats: 29 tackles, 2 QB knockdowns, 1 QB hurry, 1 pass deflection

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Casey Hayward Jr. 2021 Stats: 31 tackles, 4 pass deflections, 1 safety
9 / 24

CB Casey Hayward Jr.

2021 Stats: 31 tackles, 4 pass deflections, 1 safety

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Nate Hobbs 2021 Stats: 51 tackles, 3 QB hits, 1 sack, 1 pass deflection, 1 force fumble
10 / 24

CB Nate Hobbs

2021 Stats: 51 tackles, 3 QB hits, 1 sack, 1 pass deflection, 1 force fumble

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Josh Jacobs 2021 Stats: 111 rushes for 420 yards, 30 receptions for 198 yards, 6 touchdowns
11 / 24

RB Josh Jacobs

2021 Stats: 111 rushes for 420 yards, 30 receptions for 198 yards, 6 touchdowns

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Quinton Jefferson 2021 Stats: 33 tackles, 10 QB hits, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles,
12 / 24

DT Quinton Jefferson

2021 Stats: 33 tackles, 10 QB hits, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles,

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
S Dallin Leavitt 2021 Stats: 29 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 pass deflection
13 / 24

S Dallin Leavitt

2021 Stats: 29 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 pass deflection

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Cory Littleton 2021 Stats: 89 tackles, 3 pass deflections, 1 fumble recovery, 2 QB hits, 0.5 sacks,
14 / 24

LB Cory Littleton

2021 Stats: 89 tackles, 3 pass deflections, 1 fumble recovery, 2 QB hits, 0.5 sacks,

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
T Kolton Miller 2021 Stats: 738 offensive snaps
15 / 24

T Kolton Miller

2021 Stats: 738 offensive snaps

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
S Tre'von Moehrig 2021 Stats: 38 tackles, 5 pass deflections, 1 interception
16 / 24

S Tre'von Moehrig

2021 Stats: 38 tackles, 5 pass deflections, 1 interception

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
TE Foster Moreau 2021 Stats: 12 receptions for 135 yards, 3 touchdowns
17 / 24

TE Foster Moreau

2021 Stats: 12 receptions for 135 yards, 3 touchdowns

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Yannick Ngakoue 2021 Stats: 22 tackles, 15 QB hits, 8 sacks, 3 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles
18 / 24

DE Yannick Ngakoue

2021 Stats: 22 tackles, 15 QB hits, 8 sacks, 3 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Denzel Perryman 2021 Stats: 121 tackles, 3 pass deflections, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 knockdown
19 / 24

LB Denzel Perryman

2021 Stats: 121 tackles, 3 pass deflections, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 knockdown

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Hunter Renfrow 2021 Stats: 64 receptions for 658 yards, 2 rushes for 7 yards, 4 touchdowns
20 / 24

WR Hunter Renfrow

2021 Stats: 64 receptions for 658 yards, 2 rushes for 7 yards, 4 touchdowns

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
LS Trent Sieg 2021 Stats: 97 snaps, 1 tackle
21 / 24

LS Trent Sieg

2021 Stats: 97 snaps, 1 tackle

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Solomon Thomas 2021 Stats: 24 tackles, 11 QB hits, 3.5 sacks, 2 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbled,
22 / 24

DT Solomon Thomas

2021 Stats: 24 tackles, 11 QB hits, 3.5 sacks, 2 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbled,

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
TE Darren Waller 2021 Stats: 53 receptions for 643 yards, 2 touchdowns
23 / 24

TE Darren Waller

2021 Stats: 53 receptions for 643 yards, 2 touchdowns

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
LB K.J. Wright 2021 Stats: 29 tackles, 1 QB hurry
24 / 24

LB K.J. Wright

2021 Stats: 29 tackles, 1 QB hurry

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Key Matchups: The Raiders will line up against an 'unbelievable athlete' in Micah Parsons

Derek Carr will have to navigate the pocket well Thursday, as the Cowboys rookie linebacker will be coming for him.
news

Key Matchups: What happens when a Jim Thorpe Award winner meets a Fred Biletnikoff Award winner?

Raiders rookie safety Tre'von Moehrig will have to stay deep on the first receiver taken in his draft class.
news

Key Matchups: The Raiders can't allow Patrick Mahomes to keep his jersey clean

The elite edge-rushing duo of Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue will have to break down the pocket to slow down the Chiefs All-Pro quarterback.
news

Key Matchups: A healthy Darren Waller will be pitted against a rising star cornerback in the NFL

The New York Giants could primarily call on James Bradberry to shadow the Raiders' Pro Bowl tight end.
news

Key Matchups: Classic Rookie vs. Vet showdown on deck against the Eagles

Casey Hayward Jr. will be tasked with trying to baptize the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner into the NFL.
news

Key Matchups: Derek Carr will face familiar friend and foe Von Miller

The Raiders are back on the road for a fierce divisional rivalry game with a need to get their slow-start offense going early.
news

Key Matchups: Rookie Justin Fields is about to become acquainted with the Raiders' ferocious pass rush

After being named the Bears' starting quarterback, Fields will have the tough task of playing against one of the top-ranked defensive lines in the NFL.
news

Key Matchups: Derek Carr could find redemption after injury in last season's loss to the Bolts

QB1 and the Raiders offense must find ways to put more points on the board than the 2020 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.
news

Key Matchups: It will take more than speed for Henry Ruggs III to prosper against Xavien Howard

One of the biggest matchups to watch out for will be one of the fastest players in the league against one of the top cornerbacks in the league.
news

Key Matchups: A couple of MAC legends will battle it out at Heinz Field

Maxx Crosby, reigning AFC Defensive Player of the Week, has another difficult task ahead of him against a two-time Super Bowl champion.
news

Key Matchups: Darren Waller's season begins with a marquee matchup against his former team

The Baltimore Ravens will present a formidable opponent to cover the Raiders' Pro Bowl tight end.
Advertising