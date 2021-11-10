Key Matchups: The Raiders can't allow Patrick Mahomes to keep his jersey clean

D-Jax vs. The Honey Badger

The Raiders have a new wide receiver in the locker room – you may have heard his name before.

DeSean Jackson﻿, three-time Pro Bowler, is now in the Silver and Black. Jackson will be a key piece in the Raiders offense as a deep threat. His speed should always be accounted for when he's on the field as he's currently averaging 27.6 yards per catch this season. He can also open up the middle of the field for Darren Waller﻿, Hunter Renfrow and Bryan Edwards﻿.

"We all have a lot of respect for his career and what he's done, and I can remember him coming out," Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia said Monday. "So, we are excited about getting another speed element out there to be a complement to what we are trying to do on offense, certainly with the speed that Zay [Jones] has and what Bryan [Edwards] and Hunter bring to us. It will be good for us to get another speed element going on offense."

The player that will be accounting for Jackson deep down the field will more than likely be the "Honey Badger" Tyrann Mathieu. Mathieu was a First-Team All-Pro safety last season and is tied for the most interceptions on his team with two. Even with the dynamic play Mathieu brings to the reigning AFC Champions, the Chiefs have allowed the fourth-most passing first downs and the fifth-most passing yards this season.