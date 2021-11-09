Game Preview: Raiders gear up for Sunday primetime matchup vs. Chiefs

What to watch for

It'll be the battle of two high-powered offenses at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday night, backed by two top-tier quarterbacks in Derek Carr and Patrick Mahomes. Carr has continued his successful start to the season, throwing for 2,565 yards – ranking No. 3 in passing yards among QBs – for an average 320.6 yards per game with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Mahomes is right behind Carr with 2,534 passing yards of his own (281.6 yards per game) for 20 touchdowns while also throwing 10 interceptions.