Game Preview: Raiders gear up for Sunday primetime matchup vs. Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) will need to shake off their most recent loss quickly as their third primetime game of the season comes this Sunday against another AFC West rival, the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4).
Kickoff is set for Sunday at 5:20 p.m. PT from Allegiant Stadium.
Broadcast information
|Network/Flagship
|Play-by-play
|Color Analyst
|TV: NBC
|Al Michaels
|Cris Collinsworth
|Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Brent Musburger
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Cristian Echeverria
|Harry Ruiz
What to watch for
It'll be the battle of two high-powered offenses at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday night, backed by two top-tier quarterbacks in Derek Carr and Patrick Mahomes. Carr has continued his successful start to the season, throwing for 2,565 yards – ranking No. 3 in passing yards among QBs – for an average 320.6 yards per game with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Mahomes is right behind Carr with 2,534 passing yards of his own (281.6 yards per game) for 20 touchdowns while also throwing 10 interceptions.
The Chiefs have held the crown as AFC West champs for the past five years, but this year could see a little shakeup. While the Raiders started 3-0, the Chiefs began with a 1-2 record, but have rebounded to a 5-4 record and have won their past two games. Currently, all four teams in the division have recorded five wins, making things in the AFC West very interesting going forward.
Series history
The Chiefs hold the all-time series lead 66-53-2 against the Raiders, dating back to the two teams' first meeting in 1960 when the Chiefs were known as the Dallas Texans. Last season, the Raiders and Chiefs split their division series against each other. The Silver and Black took home a 40-32 win on Oct. 11, 2020, while the Chiefs responded with a 35-31 win over the Raiders on Nov. 22, 2020.
Current stats
The Raiders offense ranks sixth in the league in total offense (394.5 yards per game), second in passing (305.1 ypg), 27th in rushing (89.4 ypg) and 16th in points (24.5 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 10th in total defense (340.4 ypg), fifth in passing (206.9 ypg), 28th in rushing (133.5 ypg) and 15th in points allowed (23.6 ppg).
The Chiefs offense ranks seventh in total offense (393.3 ypg), sixth in passing (281.0 ypg), 15th in rushing (112.3 ypg) and 15th in points (24.6 points). Defensively, the Chiefs rank 26th in total defense (381.4 ypg), 21st in passing (259.7 ypg), 21st in rushing (121.8 ypg) and 24th in points allowed (25.2 ppg).
Numbers to know
- Quarterback Derek Carr needs 17 touchdown passes to become the sixth player in NFL history with 200 career touchdown passes in their first eight seasons.
- Carr needs to complete 238 passes to surpass Matt Ryan for most completions in NFL history through a player's first eight seasons.
- Carr could tie a career-high by recording his sixth 300-yard passing game this season.
- Kicker Daniel Carlson needs four field goals of 50-plus yards to tie Sebastian Janikowski for most such field goals (seven) in franchise single-season history.
- Tight end Darren Waller needs 60 receptions to become the first tight end to record 100 receptions in consecutive seasons.
- Waller needs 305 receiving yards to tie David Casper for second-most career receiving yards by a tight end in franchise history.
