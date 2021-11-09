Game Preview: Raiders gear up for Sunday primetime matchup vs. Chiefs

Nov 09, 2021 at 02:05 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

W10GamePreview_v2thumb_11921

The Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) will need to shake off their most recent loss quickly as their third primetime game of the season comes this Sunday against another AFC West rival, the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4).

Kickoff is set for Sunday at 5:20 p.m. PT from Allegiant Stadium.

Broadcast information

Table inside Article
Network/Flagship Play-by-play Color Analyst
TV: NBC Al Michaels Cris Collinsworth
Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM" Brent Musburger Lincoln Kennedy
Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM Cristian Echeverria Harry Ruiz

What to watch for

It'll be the battle of two high-powered offenses at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday night, backed by two top-tier quarterbacks in Derek Carr and Patrick Mahomes. Carr has continued his successful start to the season, throwing for 2,565 yards – ranking No. 3 in passing yards among QBs – for an average 320.6 yards per game with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Mahomes is right behind Carr with 2,534 passing yards of his own (281.6 yards per game) for 20 touchdowns while also throwing 10 interceptions.

The Chiefs have held the crown as AFC West champs for the past five years, but this year could see a little shakeup. While the Raiders started 3-0, the Chiefs began with a 1-2 record, but have rebounded to a 5-4 record and have won their past two games. Currently, all four teams in the division have recorded five wins, making things in the AFC West very interesting going forward.

Related Links

Series history

The Chiefs hold the all-time series lead 66-53-2 against the Raiders, dating back to the two teams' first meeting in 1960 when the Chiefs were known as the Dallas Texans. Last season, the Raiders and Chiefs split their division series against each other. The Silver and Black took home a 40-32 win on Oct. 11, 2020, while the Chiefs responded with a 35-31 win over the Raiders on Nov. 22, 2020.

Current stats

The Raiders offense ranks sixth in the league in total offense (394.5 yards per game), second in passing (305.1 ypg), 27th in rushing (89.4 ypg) and 16th in points (24.5 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 10th in total defense (340.4 ypg), fifth in passing (206.9 ypg), 28th in rushing (133.5 ypg) and 15th in points allowed (23.6 ppg).

The Chiefs offense ranks seventh in total offense (393.3 ypg), sixth in passing (281.0 ypg), 15th in rushing (112.3 ypg) and 15th in points (24.6 points). Defensively, the Chiefs rank 26th in total defense (381.4 ypg), 21st in passing (259.7 ypg), 21st in rushing (121.8 ypg) and 24th in points allowed (25.2 ppg).

Numbers to know

  • Quarterback Derek Carr needs 17 touchdown passes to become the sixth player in NFL history with 200 career touchdown passes in their first eight seasons.
  • Carr needs to complete 238 passes to surpass Matt Ryan for most completions in NFL history through a player's first eight seasons.
  • Carr could tie a career-high by recording his sixth 300-yard passing game this season.
  • Kicker Daniel Carlson needs four field goals of 50-plus yards to tie Sebastian Janikowski for most such field goals (seven) in franchise single-season history.
  • Tight end Darren Waller needs 60 receptions to become the first tight end to record 100 receptions in consecutive seasons.
  • Waller needs 305 receiving yards to tie David Casper for second-most career receiving yards by a tight end in franchise history.

Silver and Black and White: Week 9 vs. Giants

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner's (16) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the New York Giants.
1 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner's (16) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders equipment assistant Chris McFadden, assistant equipment managers Adam Johnson and Danny Molina get pads ready in the locker room before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
2 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders equipment assistant Chris McFadden, assistant equipment managers Adam Johnson and Danny Molina get pads ready in the locker room before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A pair of pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the New York Giants.
3 / 46

A pair of pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) arrives to the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
4 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) arrives to the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
5 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
6 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
7 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
8 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
9 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
10 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' (28) cleats before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
11 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' (28) cleats before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
12 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders coaching assistant Zach Cable walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
13 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders coaching assistant Zach Cable walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley signs autographs for fans before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
14 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley signs autographs for fans before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
15 / 46

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4), quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) and wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
16 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4), quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) and wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
17 / 46

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90), defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
18 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90), defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
19 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
20 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
21 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
22 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6), kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and long snapper Trent Sieg (47) before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
23 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6), kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and long snapper Trent Sieg (47) before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
24 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
25 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
26 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New York Giants.
27 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New York Giants.
28 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
29 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) in a huddle during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
30 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) in a huddle during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
31 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New York Giants.
32 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) and defensive coordinator Gus Bradley on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New York Giants.
33 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) and defensive coordinator Gus Bradley on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New York Giants.
34 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
35 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
36 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
37 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
38 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) on the bench during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
39 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) on the bench during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New York Giants.
40 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New York Giants.
41 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
42 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) and Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New York Giants.
43 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) and Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New York Giants.
44 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New York Giants.
45 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
46 / 46

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Game Preview: Raiders back on the road for matchup with the New York Giants

Fresh off their bye, the Las Vegas Raiders are hungry for another win as they head to the Big Apple.
news

Game Preview: Can Raiders head into bye week with a win over the Eagles?

The Las Vegas Raiders will look to continue their winning ways when they host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
news

Game Preview: Raiders prepare for battle against the Chicago Bears

The Las Vegas Raiders will look to shake off the loss to their AFC West rival as they return home to face the Bears on a short week.
news

Game Preview: Raiders head to Los Angeles for primetime AFC West clash with the Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders are going into their first division game undefeated, but they'll be facing a tough opponent in AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers (2-1).
news

Game Preview: Raiders return home undefeated to host Miami Dolphins

The 2-0 Las Vegas Raiders are back home this week, hungry for another win. Here is everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's matchup.
news

Game Preview: Raiders travel to Pittsburgh to face Big Ben, Steelers

After a wild Week 1 win over one AFC North foe, the Silver and Black are hitting the road to face another contender in the division in the Steelers.
news

Game Preview: Raiders play host to Ravens for Monday Night Football

The Las Vegas Raiders will also celebrate a long-awaited moment of welcoming fans into Allegiant Stadium for a regular season game for the first time.
news

Game Preview: Raiders travel to Denver for the final game of 2020

The Las Vegas Raiders will travel to Denver to face the division-rival Broncos for the final game of the regular season.
news

Game Preview: Raiders welcome the Dolphins to Allegiant Stadium

The Las Vegas Raiders will face the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium for a Week 16 showdown on Saturday.
news

Game Preview: Raiders play host to the division-rival Chargers

The Raiders remain in Las Vegas on a short turnaround to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football in Week 15. 
news

Game Preview: With playoff implications on the line, Raiders gear up for Colts

The Silver and Black defeated the New York Jets by the narrowest of margins, keeping their playoff hopes alive.
Advertising