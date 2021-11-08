Quick Hits: Bisaccia stills sees room for improvement for running game

Following the 23-16 loss to the New York Giants, the Raiders and Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia are turning the page. And on that next page is the addition of veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson and a Sunday primetime matchup against a formidable AFC West opponent in the Kansas City Chiefs.
From the opening up of the running game to the Raiders' newest addition, take a look at the best soundbites from Bisaccia's Monday media availability:
On DE Yannick Ngakoue's success:
"He's been playing at a really high-level speed-wise as well and been in a position to help us. He's done it the last few games, but it was big in that game, especially getting it on the 30 (yard line) for us."
On the progression of the young offensive line:
"I think Coach [Tom] Cable again has done a really good job with those guys. They are a young unit. John [Simpson] is young and Alex [Leatherwood] is young. I think all of sudden now thrust Parker into the starter at right tackle, which he wasn't at the beginning of the year. And I think Coach Cable and [offensive coordinator Greg] Olson, what they've done with the run game of maybe pairing it down a little bit and being a little bit of a downhill run team at this particular point, I think to have a little bit more confidence in what we are doing with what Coach Cable is working [on] with them. So, it's still a work in progress. We're still working on our identity, and I think we're certainly looking for better things to come."
On the recent success of the run game:
"I still think, and they still think, there is room for improvement as to what we are doing. Again, Oly [Greg Olson] and Coach Cable, I think they are on the verge of maybe forming us a little bit of an identity running the football. We've gotten to be a little bit better play-action team in the last few weeks. I think we've done a better job with our boots and our nakeds outside. We've hit some plays out there. You saw us hit Alec Ingold on the one naked [bootleg] down there in the red zone."
On the addition of new WR DeSean Jackson:
"I think we all have a lot of respect for his career and what he's done, and I can remember him coming out. So, we are excited about getting another speed element out there to be a complement to what we are trying to do on offense, certainly with the speed that Zay [Jones] has and what Bryan [Edwards] and Hunter bring to us."
On how the defense performed in Sunday's matchup:
"[T]he thing I thought our defense did a great job of was, obviously, we stopped them for some field goals. They got some bad field positions, the one I alluded to at the 40 (yard line) and the one I alluded to at the 50 (yard line), but yet we held them to field goals both times."
