Quick Hits: Bisaccia stills sees room for improvement for running game

Nov 08, 2021 at 03:26 PM
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Following the 23-16 loss to the New York Giants, the Raiders and Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia are turning the page. And on that next page is the addition of veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson and a Sunday primetime matchup against a formidable AFC West opponent in the Kansas City Chiefs.

From the opening up of the running game to the Raiders' newest addition, take a look at the best soundbites from Bisaccia's Monday media availability:

On DE Yannick Ngakoue's success:

"He's been playing at a really high-level speed-wise as well and been in a position to help us. He's done it the last few games, but it was big in that game, especially getting it on the 30 (yard line) for us."

On the progression of the young offensive line:

"I think Coach [Tom] Cable again has done a really good job with those guys. They are a young unit. John [Simpson] is young and Alex [Leatherwood] is young. I think all of sudden now thrust Parker into the starter at right tackle, which he wasn't at the beginning of the year. And I think Coach Cable and [offensive coordinator Greg] Olson, what they've done with the run game of maybe pairing it down a little bit and being a little bit of a downhill run team at this particular point, I think to have a little bit more confidence in what we are doing with what Coach Cable is working [on] with them. So, it's still a work in progress. We're still working on our identity, and I think we're certainly looking for better things to come."

On the recent success of the run game:

"I still think, and they still think, there is room for improvement as to what we are doing. Again, Oly [Greg Olson] and Coach Cable, I think they are on the verge of maybe forming us a little bit of an identity running the football. We've gotten to be a little bit better play-action team in the last few weeks. I think we've done a better job with our boots and our nakeds outside. We've hit some plays out there. You saw us hit Alec Ingold on the one naked [bootleg] down there in the red zone."

On the addition of new WR DeSean Jackson:

"I think we all have a lot of respect for his career and what he's done, and I can remember him coming out. So, we are excited about getting another speed element out there to be a complement to what we are trying to do on offense, certainly with the speed that Zay [Jones] has and what Bryan [Edwards] and Hunter bring to us."

On how the defense performed in Sunday's matchup:

"[T]he thing I thought our defense did a great job of was, obviously, we stopped them for some field goals. They got some bad field positions, the one I alluded to at the 40 (yard line) and the one I alluded to at the 50 (yard line), but yet we held them to field goals both times."

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Giants - Week 9

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

A view of MetLife Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the New York Giants.
1 / 99

A view of MetLife Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A security guard shows off his Las Vegas Raiders tattoo before the Raiders' regular season away game against the New York Giants.
2 / 99

A security guard shows off his Las Vegas Raiders tattoo before the Raiders' regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives to the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
3 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives to the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) arrives to the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
4 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) arrives to the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) arrives to the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
5 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) arrives to the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) arrives to the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
6 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) arrives to the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) arrive to the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
7 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) arrive to the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
8 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
9 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
10 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
11 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
12 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
13 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
14 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
15 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
16 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
17 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight ends coach Austin King and tight end Darren Waller (83) before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
18 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tight ends coach Austin King and tight end Darren Waller (83) before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
19 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
20 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) with fans before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
21 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) with fans before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
22 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
23 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
24 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
25 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
26 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
27 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
28 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram's (24) cleats during warm ups before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
29 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram's (24) cleats during warm ups before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
30 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) fires the team up in a huddle during warm ups before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
31 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) fires the team up in a huddle during warm ups before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6), kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and long snapper Trent Sieg (47) huddle during warm ups before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
32 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6), kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and long snapper Trent Sieg (47) huddle during warm ups before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) wait to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
33 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) wait to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
34 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season away game against the New York Giants.
35 / 99

The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New York Giants.
36 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New York Giants.
37 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New York Giants.
38 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New York Giants.
39 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs coach Ron Milus and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New York Giants.
40 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs coach Ron Milus and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
41 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
42 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
43 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the sidelines before the coin toss at the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
44 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the sidelines before the coin toss at the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) celebrates after winning the coin toss before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
45 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) celebrates after winning the coin toss before the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
46 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
47 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
48 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
49 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
50 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
51 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
52 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 2-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
53 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 2-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
54 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
55 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
56 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
57 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
58 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) strip-sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
59 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) strip-sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) recovers a fumble during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
60 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) recovers a fumble during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
61 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
62 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
63 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
64 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
65 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
66 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
67 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) on the field during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
68 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) on the field during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
69 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
70 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
71 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
72 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
73 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
74 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
75 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
76 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
77 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
78 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
79 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 25-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
80 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 25-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
81 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
82 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
83 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
84 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New York Giants.
85 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
86 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New York Giants.
87 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) waits to return a kickoff during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
88 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) waits to return a kickoff during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
89 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
90 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
91 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
92 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
93 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
94 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
95 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
96 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New York Giants.
97 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
98 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
99 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising