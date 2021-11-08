Raiders sign Pro Bowl WR DeSean Jackson

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent WR DeSean Jackson, the club announced Monday.

A three-time Pro Bowler and Associated Press All-Pro honoree in 2009, Jackson has appeared in 167 games with 154 starts in his career, recording 620 receptions for 10,877 with 57 touchdowns and adding 71 carries for 459 yards with four touchdowns. He has also returned 140 punts for 1,315 yards with four touchdowns.

Jackson was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round (49th overall) of the 2008 NFL Draft. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound wide receiver has made stops with the Los Angeles Rams (2021), Philadelphia (2008-13, 19-20), Tampa Bay (2017-18) and Washington (2014-16).