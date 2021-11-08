Raiders sign Pro Bowl WR DeSean Jackson

Nov 08, 2021 at 02:28 PM
Raiders Public Relations
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent WR DeSean Jackson, the club announced Monday.

A three-time Pro Bowler and Associated Press All-Pro honoree in 2009, Jackson has appeared in 167 games with 154 starts in his career, recording 620 receptions for 10,877 with 57 touchdowns and adding 71 carries for 459 yards with four touchdowns. He has also returned 140 punts for 1,315 yards with four touchdowns.

Jackson was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round (49th overall) of the 2008 NFL Draft. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound wide receiver has made stops with the Los Angeles Rams (2021), Philadelphia (2008-13, 19-20), Tampa Bay (2017-18) and Washington (2014-16).

A native of Long Beach, Calif., Jackson played three years at California (2005-07), starting 34-of-36 games. He finished his collegiate career with 162 receptions for 2,423 yards with 22 touchdowns, while rushing 24 times for 199 yards and one touchdown.

Photos: New Raiders WR DeSean Jackson

View photos of new Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson in action. Jackson is a three-time Pro Bowler who as made 620 catches for 10,877 yards and 57 touchdowns over 167 games.

WR DeSean Jackson Previous teams: Philadelphia Eagles (2008–13), Washington Redskins (2014–16), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017–18), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–20), Los Angeles Rams (2021)
WR DeSean Jackson Previous teams: Philadelphia Eagles (2008–13), Washington Redskins (2014–16), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017–18), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–20), Los Angeles Rams (2021)
WR DeSean Jackson Previous teams: Philadelphia Eagles (2008–13), Washington Redskins (2014–16), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017–18), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–20), Los Angeles Rams (2021)
WR DeSean Jackson Previous teams: Philadelphia Eagles (2008–13), Washington Redskins (2014–16), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017–18), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–20), Los Angeles Rams (2021)
WR DeSean Jackson Previous teams: Philadelphia Eagles (2008–13), Washington Redskins (2014–16), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017–18), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–20), Los Angeles Rams (2021)
WR DeSean Jackson Previous teams: Philadelphia Eagles (2008–13), Washington Redskins (2014–16), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017–18), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–20), Los Angeles Rams (2021)
WR DeSean Jackson Previous teams: Philadelphia Eagles (2008–13), Washington Redskins (2014–16), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017–18), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–20), Los Angeles Rams (2021)
WR DeSean Jackson Previous teams: Philadelphia Eagles (2008–13), Washington Redskins (2014–16), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017–18), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–20), Los Angeles Rams (2021)
WR DeSean Jackson Previous teams: Philadelphia Eagles (2008–13), Washington Redskins (2014–16), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017–18), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–20), Los Angeles Rams (2021)
WR DeSean Jackson Previous teams: Philadelphia Eagles (2008–13), Washington Redskins (2014–16), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017–18), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–20), Los Angeles Rams (2021)
WR DeSean Jackson Previous teams: Philadelphia Eagles (2008–13), Washington Redskins (2014–16), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017–18), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–20), Los Angeles Rams (2021)
WR DeSean Jackson Previous teams: Philadelphia Eagles (2008–13), Washington Redskins (2014–16), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017–18), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–20), Los Angeles Rams (2021)
WR DeSean Jackson Previous teams: Philadelphia Eagles (2008–13), Washington Redskins (2014–16), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017–18), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–20), Los Angeles Rams (2021)
WR DeSean Jackson Previous teams: Philadelphia Eagles (2008–13), Washington Redskins (2014–16), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017–18), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–20), Los Angeles Rams (2021)
WR DeSean Jackson Previous teams: Philadelphia Eagles (2008–13), Washington Redskins (2014–16), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017–18), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–20), Los Angeles Rams (2021)
WR DeSean Jackson Previous teams: Philadelphia Eagles (2008–13), Washington Redskins (2014–16), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017–18), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–20), Los Angeles Rams (2021)
WR DeSean Jackson Previous teams: Philadelphia Eagles (2008–13), Washington Redskins (2014–16), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017–18), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–20), Los Angeles Rams (2021)
WR DeSean Jackson Previous teams: Philadelphia Eagles (2008–13), Washington Redskins (2014–16), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017–18), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–20), Los Angeles Rams (2021)
WR DeSean Jackson Previous teams: Philadelphia Eagles (2008–13), Washington Redskins (2014–16), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017–18), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–20), Los Angeles Rams (2021)
WR DeSean Jackson Previous teams: Philadelphia Eagles (2008–13), Washington Redskins (2014–16), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017–18), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–20), Los Angeles Rams (2021)
WR DeSean Jackson Previous teams: Philadelphia Eagles (2008–13), Washington Redskins (2014–16), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017–18), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–20), Los Angeles Rams (2021)
WR DeSean Jackson Previous teams: Philadelphia Eagles (2008–13), Washington Redskins (2014–16), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017–18), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–20), Los Angeles Rams (2021)
WR DeSean Jackson Previous teams: Philadelphia Eagles (2008–13), Washington Redskins (2014–16), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017–18), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–20), Los Angeles Rams (2021)
WR DeSean Jackson Previous teams: Philadelphia Eagles (2008–13), Washington Redskins (2014–16), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017–18), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–20), Los Angeles Rams (2021)
Advertising