Despite outgaining the Giants by over 150 yards, Raiders offense bitten by costly turnovers

It's always hard for a team to lose a game that was so within their reach.
After leading 13-10 at the half, the Las Vegas Raiders were outpaced by the New York Giants, losing 23-16 for their third loss of the season. And yet there were a lot of prosperous things that the Silver and Black did, including 403 yards of total offense against the Giants' 245 and sacking Daniel Jones three times.
While the Raiders will have to go back and watch the tape from what went wrong in MetLife Stadium on Sunday, the biggest margin of error for the team was in turnovers. And quarterback Derek Carr – who threw two interceptions and fumbled in the Raiders' last offensive possession – took full responsibility for that after the loss.
"We moved the heck out of the ball," Carr said. "We had things that we wanted and – you just can't turn the ball over. You can't throw interceptions. … That's why we lost the game. Honestly, at the end of the day, we just need to be better as players. Coaches did a great job, all of those things. I've got to be better. This one's on me."
Two of Carr's most utilized offensive weapons, Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow, led the way again today as receivers. Waller finished the game with seven catches and the most receiving yards (92) of any player in the game.
Renfrow's seven catches tied Waller for receptions, along with 49 yards and the Raiders' lone touchdown of the game. The receiver cited the sole TD in their six trips in the red zone as a contributing factor as to why the team couldn't finish off the Giants.
"I felt like we moved the ball up and down the field," Renfrow said. "We've got to do better in the red zone. If you're going to say we didn't play great offensively, we need to do a better job in the red zone. But I felt like we moved the ball up the field for the most part. Running backs did a great job running hard, offensive line did a good job protecting Derek."
"We felt like we were good enough to win, but obviously the Giants have a good team and they took advantage of some turnovers and not playing as crisp as we wanted to," continued Renfrow. "I'm encouraged by how we competed, how we played and I feel like we have everything in front of us. We just have to stay together."
Darren Waller remained calm even in defeat. Despite the adversity the team has dealt with recently, he also believes the team played as well as they could. The twist and turns of this rollercoaster season for the Silver and Black has not hindered his vision of looking at the bigger picture.
"I feel like we did a great job of locking in at practice this week, I just feel like it was things that happened in the game that made a difference," said Waller. "I don't think it had anything to do with the practice and the preparation."
"It definitely sucks," he said. "It makes for a long flight home questioning what you could've done. But once tomorrow comes, you got to put this behind us because there's plenty of games left."
