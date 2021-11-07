Despite outgaining the Giants by over 150 yards, Raiders offense bitten by costly turnovers

It's always hard for a team to lose a game that was so within their reach.

After leading 13-10 at the half, the Las Vegas Raiders were outpaced by the New York Giants, losing 23-16 for their third loss of the season. And yet there were a lot of prosperous things that the Silver and Black did, including 403 yards of total offense against the Giants' 245 and sacking Daniel Jones three times.

While the Raiders will have to go back and watch the tape from what went wrong in MetLife Stadium on Sunday, the biggest margin of error for the team was in turnovers. And quarterback Derek Carr – who threw two interceptions and fumbled in the Raiders' last offensive possession – took full responsibility for that after the loss.

"We moved the heck out of the ball," Carr said. "We had things that we wanted and – you just can't turn the ball over. You can't throw interceptions. … That's why we lost the game. Honestly, at the end of the day, we just need to be better as players. Coaches did a great job, all of those things. I've got to be better. This one's on me."