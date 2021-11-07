Despite outgaining the Giants by over 150 yards, Raiders offense bitten by costly turnovers

Nov 07, 2021 at 02:29 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

It's always hard for a team to lose a game that was so within their reach.

After leading 13-10 at the half, the Las Vegas Raiders were outpaced by the New York Giants, losing 23-16 for their third loss of the season. And yet there were a lot of prosperous things that the Silver and Black did, including 403 yards of total offense against the Giants' 245 and sacking Daniel Jones three times.

While the Raiders will have to go back and watch the tape from what went wrong in MetLife Stadium on Sunday, the biggest margin of error for the team was in turnovers. And quarterback Derek Carr – who threw two interceptions and fumbled in the Raiders' last offensive possession – took full responsibility for that after the loss.

"We moved the heck out of the ball," Carr said. "We had things that we wanted and – you just can't turn the ball over. You can't throw interceptions. … That's why we lost the game. Honestly, at the end of the day, we just need to be better as players. Coaches did a great job, all of those things. I've got to be better. This one's on me."

Two of Carr's most utilized offensive weapons, Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow, led the way again today as receivers. Waller finished the game with seven catches and the most receiving yards (92) of any player in the game.

Renfrow's seven catches tied Waller for receptions, along with 49 yards and the Raiders' lone touchdown of the game. The receiver cited the sole TD in their six trips in the red zone as a contributing factor as to why the team couldn't finish off the Giants.

"I felt like we moved the ball up and down the field," Renfrow said. "We've got to do better in the red zone. If you're going to say we didn't play great offensively, we need to do a better job in the red zone. But I felt like we moved the ball up the field for the most part. Running backs did a great job running hard, offensive line did a good job protecting Derek."

"We felt like we were good enough to win, but obviously the Giants have a good team and they took advantage of some turnovers and not playing as crisp as we wanted to," continued Renfrow. "I'm encouraged by how we competed, how we played and I feel like we have everything in front of us. We just have to stay together."

Darren Waller remained calm even in defeat. Despite the adversity the team has dealt with recently, he also believes the team played as well as they could. The twist and turns of this rollercoaster season for the Silver and Black has not hindered his vision of looking at the bigger picture.

"I feel like we did a great job of locking in at practice this week, I just feel like it was things that happened in the game that made a difference," said Waller. "I don't think it had anything to do with the practice and the preparation."

"It definitely sucks," he said. "It makes for a long flight home questioning what you could've done. But once tomorrow comes, you got to put this behind us because there's plenty of games left."

Gameday Photos: Week 9 vs. Giants

View photos from the Raiders' Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
1 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
2 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
3 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
4 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
5 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
6 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
7 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 2-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
8 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 2-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
9 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
10 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
11 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
12 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
13 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) strip-sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
14 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) strip-sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) recovers a fumble during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
15 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) recovers a fumble during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
16 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
17 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
18 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
19 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
20 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
21 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
22 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
23 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
24 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
25 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
26 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
27 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
28 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
29 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
30 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 32-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
31 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 32-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
32 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
33 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
34 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
35 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
36 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
37 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
38 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 25-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
39 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 25-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
40 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
41 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
42 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
43 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
44 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
45 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
46 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
47 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
48 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
49 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
50 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
51 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
52 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
53 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
54 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
55 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
56 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
57 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
58 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
59 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
60 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
61 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.
62 / 62

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the New York Giants.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
news

Quick Snap: Josh Jacobs has productive day in last-minute loss to Giants

Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake accounted for nearly 200 total yards of offense in 23-16 defeat.
news

En Corto: Josh Jacobs Tiene Día Productivo

Josh Jacobs y Kenyan Drake sumaron casi 200 yards totales de la ofensiva durante la derrota en New York.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Hunter Renfrow looking slicker than wet paint 

The Raiders go into the locker room after the first half with a 13-10 lead over the New York Giants
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 9 Inactives vs. New York Giants

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 9, view the inactive players for today's game.
