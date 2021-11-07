Quick Snap: Josh Jacobs has productive day in last-minute loss to Giants

Nov 07, 2021 at 01:02 PM
Levi Edwards

Effective run attack

One of the biggest things that went right for the Raiders this Sunday was how fresh their backfield looked coming out of the bye week.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide backfield played well with the carries they collectively received in the Raiders' 23-16 loss to the Giants. Josh Jacobs finished the game with 76 rushing yards and Kenyan Drake added another 30 yards. Both running backs also made an impact in the passing game – combining for 89 receiving yards and 10 catches against the G-Men.

Unfortunately for the Silver and Black, the Giants backfield had the same success in the run game. The Raiders run defense – coming into the game allowing the fifth-most rushing yards in the NFL – gave up 149 rushing yards to the Giants.

The turnover battle

The biggest playmaker on the field today came out of the Giants secondary.

Xavier McKinney – who missed practice the majority of the week while in COVID protocol – snagged two interceptions off Derek Carr﻿. One of those interceptions he ran back 41 yards for a touchdown.

In total, Derek Carr was responsible for three turnovers, including a fumble with less than a minute left to go in the game.

Gameday Photos: Week 9 vs. Giants

View photos from the Raiders' Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

