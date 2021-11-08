DeSean Jackson's resume speaks for itself heading to Las Vegas

The Silver and Black signed free agent DeSean Jackson to the active roster Monday, with General Manager Mike Mayock saying, "He told us point blank on our Zoom call the other day, he'd look pretty good in the Silver and Black."
Here are a few things to know about the Raiders' newest wide receiver.
Record holder
DeSean Jackson has used his trademark speed and athleticism to forge his way into the history books.
Jackson currently holds the league record for career touchdowns of 60+ yards (26) and is tied for career touchdowns of 80+ yards (five).
Still got it
In his 14th NFL season, Jackson proved in his time with the Los Angeles Rams that he's still a proven commodity in the NFL. Jackson – who turns 35 next month – racked up eight catches, 221 yards and a touchdown so far this season. Currently he's averaging a whooping 27.6 yards per catch, making him a vital deep threat for the Raiders offense.
Big numbers
Jackson is already in the conversation of being one of the most accomplished players on the Raiders roster. Over the course of his carer, Jackson has recorded 10,877 receiving yards, 620 catches and 57 receiving touchdowns. His three Pro Bowl selections are also the tied for the third most on the team – behind Gerald McCoy and Richie Incognito.
Home team
Jackson is a Los Angeles, California, native who grew up with the Raiders as his hometown team. The Silver and Black relocated back to the Bay Area when Jackson was eight years old.
Hollywood swingin'
Along with what Jackson has accomplished on the field, he's also been visible on the television and silver screen. The high-profile receiver has made numerous television cameos in shows like "The League," "Ballers" and "All American."
He was also a co-producer for rapper Tupac Shakur's biopic "All Eyez on Me" that released in 2017.
Back together
Jackson will be reunited with four of his former teammates in Las Vegas. Jackson played with defensive tackle Damion Square for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013, and also played with Peyton Barber, Gerald McCoy and Carl Nassib in his two-year term with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
View photos of new Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson in action. Jackson is a three-time Pro Bowler who as made 620 catches for 10,877 yards and 57 touchdowns over 167 games.