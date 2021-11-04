Key Matchups: A healthy Darren Waller will be pitted against a rising star cornerback in the NFL

Darren Waller vs. James Bradberry

There are few tight ends in this league that are so special they warrant coverage from a cornerback and not a linebacker or safety. Darren Waller and Travis Kelce are two of those tight ends.

In the Giants' previous game against the Chiefs, Bradberry played phenomenal in coverage against Kelce. The emerging superstar cornerback held the All-Pro tight end to 27 receiving yards, the second fewest yards he's had in a game since 2019. Additionally, Bradberry had four tackles, a pass deflection and a fumble recovery against the defending AFC champions.

Life won't get easier for Bradberry this Sunday against Waller. The sixth-year pro – who missed the Raiders previous game with a minor ankle injury, according to Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia – was at practice Wednesday coming off the bye week. The star tight end is still undoubtedly one of Carr's main target in this offense, second on the team in receptions behind Hunter Renfrow﻿.