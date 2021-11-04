Game Preview: Raiders back on the road for matchup with the New York Giants

Nov 04, 2021 at 12:15 PM
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Fresh off their bye week, the Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) prepare to get another win under their belt as they head to the Big Apple to face the New York Giants (2-6).

Kickoff is set for Sunday at 10 a.m. PT from MetLife Stadium.

Broadcast information

Network/Flagship Play-by-play Color Analyst
TV: CBS Kevin Harlan Trent Green
Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM" Brent Musburger Lincoln Kennedy
Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM Cristian Echeverria Harry Ruiz

What to watch for

Coming off a bye week, the Raiders are well-rested and ready to get back to work. Darren Waller﻿, who missed the matchup against the Eagles with an ankle injury, returned to full practice Wednesday, as did Josh Jacobs﻿, who had reportedly sustained a chest injury in the Week 7 game. Heading to New York, Derek Carr will look to continue his successful 2021 campaign in which he's thrown for an average 324.1 yards per game. If he records another 300+ yard passing game Sunday, he will tie a career-high of six such games in a season.

While the Raiders had a week of rest, they will face a Giants team that is practicing on a short week after a 20-17 Monday Night Football loss to the Chiefs. Through eight weeks, quarterback Daniel Jones has thrown for 1,949 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions. Jones also leads the team in rushing yards with 241, while star running back Saquon Barkley has been sidelined with an injury since Week 5 and was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday after an initial positive test.

Both the Giants and the Raiders have struggled to get their running games going and its visible by the stats – New York is 26th in rushing, while Las Vegas is 29th – and their run defenses are struggling just as much as the Giants are giving up 123.3 ypg and the Raiders giving up 131.3 ypg.

Series history

The Raiders lead the all-time series vs. the Giants 8-5, with New York winning three of the last five matchups between the teams. The Raiders and Giants last faced each other on Dec. 3, 2017, where the Silver and Black took home a 24-17 victory.

Current stats

The Raiders offense ranks ninth in the league in total offense (393.3 yards per game), second in passing (307.9 ypg), 29th in rushing (85.4 ypg) and 11th in points (25.7 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 14th in total defense (354.0 ypg), ninth in passing (222.7 ypg), 29th in rushing (131.3 ypg) and 18th in points allowed (23.7 ppg).

The Giants offense ranks 20th in total offense (345.8 ypg), 12th in passing (256.5 ypg), 26th in rushing (89.3 ypg) and tied for 24th in points (19.5 points). Defensively, the Giants rank 23rd in total defense (368.6 ypg), 17th in passing (245.4 ypg), 23rd in rushing (123.3 ypg) and 23rd in points allowed (25.0 ppg).

Numbers to know

  • Quarterback Derek Carr needs 18 touchdown passes to become the sixth player in NFL history with 200 career touchdown passes in their first eight seasons.
  • Carr needs to complete 268 passes to surpass Matt Ryan for most completions in NFL history through a player's first eight seasons.
  • Carr could tie a career-high by recording his sixth 300-yard passing game this season.
  • Kicker Daniel Carlson needs four field goals of 50-plus yards to tie Sebastian Janikowski for most such field goals (seven) in franchise single-season history.
  • Tight end Darren Waller needs 67 receptions to become the first tight end to record 100 receptions in consecutive seasons.
  • Waller needs 397 receiving yards to tie David Casper for second-most career receiving yards by a tight end in franchise history.

Notable pro connections

  • Raiders tackle Jackson Barton spent the 2020 season with the Giants.
  • Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins was selected by the Giants in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft and played four seasons for the team.
  • Raiders defensive backs coach Ron Milus was the Giants' secondary coach from 2004-05.
  • Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock played for the Giants from 1982-83.
  • Giants running back Devontae Booker played for the Raiders during the 2020 season.
  • Giants quarterback Mike Glennon spent the 2019 season with the Raiders.

