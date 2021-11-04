Game Preview: Raiders back on the road for matchup with the New York Giants

What to watch for

Coming off a bye week, the Raiders are well-rested and ready to get back to work. Darren Waller﻿, who missed the matchup against the Eagles with an ankle injury, returned to full practice Wednesday, as did Josh Jacobs﻿, who had reportedly sustained a chest injury in the Week 7 game. Heading to New York, Derek Carr will look to continue his successful 2021 campaign in which he's thrown for an average 324.1 yards per game. If he records another 300+ yard passing game Sunday, he will tie a career-high of six such games in a season.

While the Raiders had a week of rest, they will face a Giants team that is practicing on a short week after a 20-17 Monday Night Football loss to the Chiefs. Through eight weeks, quarterback Daniel Jones has thrown for 1,949 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions. Jones also leads the team in rushing yards with 241, while star running back Saquon Barkley has been sidelined with an injury since Week 5 and was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday after an initial positive test.