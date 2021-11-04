The Silver and Black are moving forward by staying focused on the task at hand

In a season marked by unprecedented and unpredictable off-the-field adversity, the Raiders have, to this point, responded with a drive and a focus on football.

On Wednesday, Derek Carr said he remained confident that wouldn't change any time soon.

"From a football aspect, we're ready to go," Carr told reporters. "We had a great practice. We're dealing with a lot of things this year, that's for sure. ... [F]rom a football aspect, from a competitive aspect, we're ready to play football. There's no doubt about that. We know where we're at from that standpoint and we know what we have to do."

That includes preparing to face a New York Giants team that kept pace against Kansas City in last Monday's primetime clash. It also comes at a time of year that previous Raiders teams have faltered, something Carr acknowledged.

"We know that this was the time of year where we hit a lull a couple of times and we can't let that happen no matter what's going on," Carr said. "Me and [No.] 91, me and Yann [Yannick Ngakoue] say it to each other every day, 'Nobody cares.' At the end of the day, nobody cares. What you're going through, how your body feels, nobody cares. We have to do our job. We emphasized that again to each other today, 'Hey, I got your back. You got mine. Nobody cares man, we got to go.'"