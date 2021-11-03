Raiders-Giants Week 9 Injury Report

Las Vegas Raiders:
The Raiders returned for their first practice after the bye with a "clean" sheet, as Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia said Wednesday. Only two players were listed on the injury report to begin the week and both were full participants in practice: defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (neck) and guard John Simpson (knee).
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Johnathan Hankins
|DT
|Neck
|FP
|John Simpson
|G
|Knee
|FP
New York Giants:
Three Giants did not practice Wednesday due to COVID-19 protocols: defensive back Xavier McKinney, offensive lineman Matt Skura and running back Saquon Barkley, who is also still dealing with an ankle injury.
Additionally, wide receivers Kenny Golladay (knee), Dante Pettis (shoulder) and Sterling Shepard (quad) were all non-participants. Tight end Kaden Smith (knee) and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (thumb) were limited in practice.
The Giants' Wednesday report is an estimation, as the team conducted a walkthrough.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|Ankle/COVID Protocol
|DNP
|Lorenzo Carter
|LB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Nate Ebner
|DB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Kenny Golladay
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
|Xavier McKinney
|DB
|COVID Protocol
|DNP
|Dante Pettis
|WR
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Sterling Shepard
|WR
|Quad
|DNP
|Matt Skura
|OL
|COVID Protocol
|DNP
|Kaden Smith
|TE
|Knee
|LP
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Thumb
|LP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
- NIR - Not injury related
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed