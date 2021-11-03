Raiders-Giants Week 9 Injury Report

Nov 03, 2021 at 03:12 PM
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Las Vegas Raiders:

The Raiders returned for their first practice after the bye with a "clean" sheet, as Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia said Wednesday. Only two players were listed on the injury report to begin the week and both were full participants in practice: defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (neck) and guard John Simpson (knee).

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Johnathan Hankins DT Neck FP
John Simpson G Knee FP

New York Giants:

Three Giants did not practice Wednesday due to COVID-19 protocols: defensive back Xavier McKinney, offensive lineman Matt Skura and running back Saquon Barkley, who is also still dealing with an ankle injury.

Additionally, wide receivers Kenny Golladay (knee), Dante Pettis (shoulder) and Sterling Shepard (quad) were all non-participants. Tight end Kaden Smith (knee) and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (thumb) were limited in practice.

The Giants' Wednesday report is an estimation, as the team conducted a walkthrough.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Saquon Barkley RB Ankle/COVID Protocol DNP
Lorenzo Carter LB Ankle DNP
Nate Ebner DB Ankle DNP
Kenny Golladay WR Knee DNP
Xavier McKinney DB COVID Protocol DNP
Dante Pettis WR Shoulder DNP
Sterling Shepard WR Quad DNP
Matt Skura OL COVID Protocol DNP
Kaden Smith TE Knee LP
Kadarius Toney WR Thumb LP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed
  • NIR - Not injury related

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed

