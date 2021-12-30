Key Matchups: Tall task ahead for the Raiders of containing Jonathan Taylor

Hunter Renfrow vs. Kenny Moore II

One of the best slot receivers in the league is about to go toe-to-toe with one of the best nickel cornerbacks in the league. You love to see it.

Both of these players are having their best NFL season to date, with both of their teams still in the fight for a playoff spot. Kenny Moore II has fought through great adversity as an undrafted free agent from Valdosta State to get where he is now. Currently in his fifth season with the Colts, he leads the team in interceptions (four) and pass deflections (13), and was selected to his first Pro Bowl this year.

Hunter Renfrow has been "invaluable" for the Raiders this season, according to Coach Bisaccia. The third-year receiver leads the team in catches (92), receiving yards (949) and receiving touchdowns (six). He's also on the verge of joining Tim Brown as the only receivers in Raiders history with over 100 catches in a season.

"He's really playing chess in the minds of some of these defensive backs," said Derek Carr. "It's really fun to watch him not only evolve as a football player, but mentally as a football player. If you are in the NFL, physically, you are probably able to do it. The thing that separates the guys that get to play for a while and the guys that maybe don't is the mental side of things, and sometimes injuries. So, you just pray that a guy like Hunter can stay healthy because the mental side of things is where he's starting to separate himself.

"And whenever your name is up there with Tim Brown and Jerry Rice, with Raider wide receivers, you know you are doing something right. The kind of year he's having, the names that he's around – Tim Brown and Jerry Rice are Hall of Famers. They are pretty darn good football players and for Hunter's name to be involved in that is pretty cool and it should speak volumes of the kind of football player that he could be someday."