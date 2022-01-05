Key Matchups: It's all on the line for Derek Carr and Co.

Derek Carr vs. Joey Bosa

In what has been another strong season for Derek Carr﻿, the Raiders' playoffs hopes rest on the outcome of this Sunday's contest.

Carr holds the franchise record for most career passing yards and is 72 passing yards away from breaking the franchise record for single-season passing yards. Yet the eighth-year quarterback has yet to play in a playoff game. In 2016, Carr helped the Raiders to a 12-4 season, but broke his ankle before the start of the playoffs, thus still yearning for that opportunity to lead the Silver and Black into the postseason healthy.

The last obstacle in Carr's way to the NFL playoffs is the Los Angeles Chargers defense, and one of his biggest rivals: Joey Bosa. This season, Bosa has recorded 9.5 sacks and six forced fumbles, and earned first Pro Bowl selection as an outside linebacker – after playing defensive end all of his NFL career. The last time Bosa went up against Carr, he got a strip sack on him.

"We knew once we hit him a few times, he really gets shook," Bosa said about Carr after their Week 4 encounter. "Great dude, great player ... but we know once you get pressure on him, he kind of shuts down."

In response to those comments earlier in the season, Carr is eager to face the linebacker again.