By the Numbers: It will take all of Raider Nation to get to the playoffs

Jan 03, 2022 at 12:30 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Win and they're in.

That's the lay of the land going into the Raiders' season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Silver and Black worked as a cohesive unit to pull out another win on the road and keep their playoff hopes alive. Their 23-20 victory against the Indianapolis Colts was their third straight win decided by less than a touchdown margin. Now moving past the Colts, the Raiders will secure a playoff spot if they can defeat their AFC West foe – the Los Angeles Chargers – who previously defeated them 28-14 in Week 4.

Here are a few numbers that showcase the resiliency of this team that's battling for their playoff lives late in the season.

3

The Raiders are rolling at the very best possible time.

The Silver and Black are on a three game winning streak, tied for their longest win streak of the season. The Raiders won their first three games of the season before sliding to 6-7, culminating with their 39-point loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders have woken up since that blowout, fighting for their playoff lives week by week.

"We'd like to think that we are a team that cares about each other," said Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia. "We're a team that knows what to do and does what we know. And then, we are a team that is going to compete with relentless effort from start to finish and sometimes it's going to go your way, and sometimes it doesn't. I think if you can look at the way we just keep battling and battling and battling. I think the last two weeks, maybe the last three weeks, we've improved as the game has gone on as well."

4

Cash Money Carlson isn't just a cool nickname, it's became a way of life this season.

Daniel Carlson knocked in another game-winning field goal in Indianapolis on Sunday, marking his fourth game-winner of the season. Carlson has the fifth-highest field goal percentage across the league (min. 20 attempts) this season at 92.1 percent. This is his second straight season making over 90 percent of his field goals after 16 games.

"I think he plays like he practices," Bisaccia said after Carlson's game winner against the Colts. "I don't ever really think much about it. You go to the other end, I think they have a really good battery, our guys have held the job in protection up front and I know he has the mindset, even if he has a bad play before, like the kickoff, to be able to come back and put us up in a position to help our team win. I think the whole team has total confidence in Daniel (Carlson)."

2

Two ironmen of the Raiders O-line happen to be a pair of UCLA Bruins.

The Raiders' starting left tackle Kolton Miller and center Andre James are the only two players this season that have played 100 percent of all offensive or defensive snaps this season. Both linemen have been crucial in the Raiders' offensive success and protection of the quarterback as Derek Carr is second in the league in completion percentage (69.2) and fourth in the league in passing yards (4,618).

"Two guys that played exceptionally well in the offensive line is Kolton Miller – who was outstanding – and Andre James [who] probably played his best game," Bisaccia said Monday afternoon of the linemen's showing against the Colts. "[James] really played well inside against a really physical nose guard upfront. Certainly he's coming into his own. Well done there."

2016

The 2016 season for the Raiders still lives in the hearts of many fans.

The 2021 season may now be categorized in the same fashion as that 12-4 season as one of the greatest in recent memory for the franchise. With the Raiders securing their ninth win Sunday amid a season of adversity, this will be their first season since 2016 the team finishes with a winning record. This will also be their second season since 2002 they've finished with a winning record.

94

Denzel Perryman is tied for third in the NFL in solo tackles with 94 – an impressive feat considering he's missed two games this season.

The Pro Bowl linebacker recovered from COVID-19 to give an impressive showing against superstar running back Jonathan Taylor, as he finished with seven tackles (five solo). His will to win and play even at less than 100 percent was very impressive to his quarterback.

"It's unbelievable. I mean you could tell," said Derek Carr. "He's running, making tackles and he's taking a knee a little bit longer than he usually does. The fight – that's why he's a Pro Bowler. I've always thought he's one of the best linebackers in the league when he was with the Chargers and all that. Now that he's getting the recognition and he's played a lot of plays, he's staying relatively healthy. I'm glad that he's getting that recognition because he has that mentality. He's one of my favorites."

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Colts - Week 17

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 17 victory against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium

A Las Vegas Raiders' helmet with a logo honoring John Madden before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
1 / 100

A Las Vegas Raiders' helmet with a logo honoring John Madden before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
2 / 100

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and punter AJ Cole's (6) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
3 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and punter AJ Cole's (6) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) helmet in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
4 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) helmet in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman's (52) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
5 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman's (52) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives to the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
6 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives to the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) arrives to the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
7 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) arrives to the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) arrives to the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
8 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) arrives to the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) arrives to the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
9 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) arrives to the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) arrives to the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
10 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) arrives to the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jordan Brown (38) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
11 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jordan Brown (38) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
12 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
13 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
14 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
15 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
16 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
17 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
18 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
19 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
20 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
21 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
22 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
23 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
24 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
25 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) takes a selfie with fans before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
26 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) takes a selfie with fans before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders football before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
27 / 100

A Las Vegas Raiders football before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
28 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
29 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
30 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders stretch before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
31 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders stretch before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
32 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
33 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
34 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson's (1) cleats honoring John Madden during warm ups before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
35 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson's (1) cleats honoring John Madden during warm ups before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
36 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
37 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
38 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
39 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
40 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) fires up the team before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
41 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) fires up the team before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
42 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia and quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
43 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia and quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
44 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive tackle Damion Square (97) wait to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
45 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive tackle Damion Square (97) wait to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
46 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
47 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A tribute to John Madden plays on the video board before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
48 / 100

A tribute to John Madden plays on the video board before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
49 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
50 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
51 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) tosses the ball after making a first down during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
52 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) tosses the ball after making a first down during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
53 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) receives the snap during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
54 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) receives the snap during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) rushes during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
55 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) rushes during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
56 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a PAT during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
57 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a PAT during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) defends during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
58 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) defends during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) celebrate after a play during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
59 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) celebrate after a play during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
60 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
61 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
62 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
63 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) waits to return a punt during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
64 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) waits to return a punt during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) returns a punt during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
65 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) returns a punt during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) on the field during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
66 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) on the field during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 47-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
67 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 47-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
68 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
69 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) celebrates after a play during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
70 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) celebrates after a play during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
71 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
72 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
73 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) celebrate after a play during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
74 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) celebrate after a play during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) on the field during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
75 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) on the field during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts
76 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
77 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) celebrates after rushing for a first down during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
78 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) celebrates after rushing for a first down during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) celebrates after stopping the runner short of a first down during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
79 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) celebrates after stopping the runner short of a first down during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) celebrates after stopping the runner short of a first down during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
80 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) celebrates after stopping the runner short of a first down during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
81 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) stiff arms the defender during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
82 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) stiff arms the defender during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrate after a play during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
83 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrate after a play during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) call out the defense during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
84 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) call out the defense during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
85 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
86 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
87 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
88 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) knock down the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
89 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) knock down the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
90 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) celebrates after making a first down during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
91 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) celebrates after making a first down during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
92 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrate after connecting for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
93 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrate after connecting for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
94 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) pressure the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
95 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) pressure the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
96 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
97 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) block as running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
98 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) block as running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a game-winning 33-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
99 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a game-winning 33-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and punter AJ Cole (6) celebrate after Carlson made a game-winning 33-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
100 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and punter AJ Cole (6) celebrate after Carlson made a game-winning 33-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
