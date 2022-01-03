By the Numbers: It will take all of Raider Nation to get to the playoffs

3

The Silver and Black are on a three game winning streak, tied for their longest win streak of the season. The Raiders won their first three games of the season before sliding to 6-7, culminating with their 39-point loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders have woken up since that blowout, fighting for their playoff lives week by week.

"We'd like to think that we are a team that cares about each other," said Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia. "We're a team that knows what to do and does what we know. And then, we are a team that is going to compete with relentless effort from start to finish and sometimes it's going to go your way, and sometimes it doesn't. I think if you can look at the way we just keep battling and battling and battling. I think the last two weeks, maybe the last three weeks, we've improved as the game has gone on as well."