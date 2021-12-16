Key Matchups: A great day to be an edge rusher in Cleveland

Dec 16, 2021 at 03:45 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Editor's Note: At press time, Raiders-Browns is still scheduled to kick off Saturday, Dec. 19, 1:30 p.m. PT.

The Raiders vs. Cleveland's weather II: The sequel

People always complain that sequels never live up to the original movie. And while that argument could be applied to this, it's worth noting.

Last season when the Raiders traveled to Cleveland, the weather was absolutely atrocious. At kickoff of the game, it hovered around 40 degrees, to go along with 40 mph winds and continuous rain and sleet throughout the game — remember "graupel"? The Raiders' gameplan had to be altered with the weather – as Derek Carr completed only 15 passes and Josh Jacobs had 31 carries, the most he's had in an NFL game.

"It looks like 40 (degrees) and drizzle. We worked with wet balls today," offensive coordinator Greg Olson said Wednesday of the upcoming trip to Ohio. "We worked a ton of wet balls with the wide receivers and quarterbacks. We'll get a chance tomorrow to be out on the field to test their cleats. They will probably wear our seven-stud cleats, but we did a lot of work today with wet footballs. And again, we'll adjust on Saturday if the weather changes."

While the weather won't be as drastic this Saturday, it won't much better. The current weather forecast shows that it will be a high of 36 degrees with 13 mph winds. This could very well be another instance where Jacobs and the Raiders' run game decides this team's fate.

Related Links

Crosby/Ngakoue vs. Garrett/Clowney

This season, it's been hard to find a pass rushing duo that has been as impressive as Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue﻿. The two have combined for 14 sacks and 42 quarterback hits this season. Crosby is having perhaps his best season since being drafted, leading the league in QB pressures with a 90.9 PFF grade. Ngakoue has two forced fumbles this season and has reached nice sacks in a season for the third time in his career.

One of the only pass rushing duos that compares to Crosby and Ngakoue is on the other sideline this week. The Browns have a pair of No. 1 overall draft selections in Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. The two together have put up freakish numbers, combining for 20 sacks and 43 quarterback hits. What also makes the duo so dangerous is their versatility and ability to play off the edge and inside.

"They played [Garrett] inside and Clowney outside, Clowney inside and [Garrett] outside," said Olson. "They are looking for the same matchups defensively, so we are aware of that. You'll get a feel once the game gets started on where they feel their matchup is and then we'll adjust accordingly."

The Cleveland Browns vs. COVID-19

At this point, there have been so many Browns placed on the COVID list, I've lost count.

Regardless, at press time, this game is currently still scheduled to be played on Saturday, and while the Browns seem to be at a clear disadvantage, the Raiders still have to play a Browns team on the East Coast in less than ideal weather conditions. On top of that, the Browns have elite NFL talent on their roster, even with multiple starters missing.

The Raiders have no business overlooking the Browns this Sunday if they want to stay in the playoff hunt. Also to the Browns players that have tested positive — get well soon.

Practice Photos: Thursday 12.16.21

View the best photos from practice as the Silver and Black prepare for the Cleveland Browns in Week 15.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
1 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
2 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
3 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
4 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) and tight end Daniel Helm (86) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
5 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) and tight end Daniel Helm (86) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
6 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
7 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
8 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
9 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
10 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
11 / 90

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Cameron Clemmons and guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
12 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Cameron Clemmons and guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
13 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman P.J. Johnson (54) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
14 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman P.J. Johnson (54) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Richard Smith during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
15 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Richard Smith during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
16 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
17 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
18 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (48) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
19 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (48) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
20 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and defensive line coach Rod Marinelli during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
21 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and defensive line coach Rod Marinelli during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
22 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
23 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in a huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
24 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in a huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
25 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
26 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
27 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) and guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
28 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) and guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
29 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Jordan Simmons (60) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
30 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders guard Jordan Simmons (60) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia and coaching assistant George Atkinson during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
31 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia and coaching assistant George Atkinson during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Sutton Smith (41) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
32 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Sutton Smith (41) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
33 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
34 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
35 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
36 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
37 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
38 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
39 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
40 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Sutton Smith (41) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
41 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Sutton Smith (41) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
42 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) and defensive tackle Damion Square (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
43 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) and defensive tackle Damion Square (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
44 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
45 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6), kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and long snapper Trent Sieg (47) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
46 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6), kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and long snapper Trent Sieg (47) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
47 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
48 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
49 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
50 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
51 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
52 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
53 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman P.J. Johnson (54) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
54 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman P.J. Johnson (54) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
55 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
56 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
57 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
58 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
59 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91), defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
60 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91), defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
61 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
62 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
63 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
64 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
65 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
66 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
67 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
68 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
69 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and fullback Sutton Smith (41) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
70 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and fullback Sutton Smith (41) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
71 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
72 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
73 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
74 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
75 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
76 / 90

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Kavon Frazier (43) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
77 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders safety Kavon Frazier (43) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jordan Brown (38) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
78 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jordan Brown (38) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and running back Trey Ragas (36) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
79 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and running back Trey Ragas (36) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
80 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
81 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
82 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
83 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
84 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
85 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
86 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
87 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
88 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
89 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
90 / 90

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Key Matchups: If you're still sleeping on Hunter Renfrow, then wake up

The Raiders – like they have all of this season – must get Renfrow going against the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Key Matchups: Johnathan Abram's role could potentially expand against Washington

Abram's run-stopping abilities need to be on full display against the Washington Football Team this Sunday.
news

Key Matchups: The Raiders will line up against an 'unbelievable athlete' in Micah Parsons

Derek Carr will have to navigate the pocket well Thursday, as the Cowboys rookie linebacker will be coming for him.
news

Key Matchups: What happens when a Jim Thorpe Award winner meets a Fred Biletnikoff Award winner?

Raiders rookie safety Tre'von Moehrig will have to stay deep on the first receiver taken in his draft class.
news

Key Matchups: The Raiders can't allow Patrick Mahomes to keep his jersey clean

The elite edge-rushing duo of Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue will have to break down the pocket to slow down the Chiefs All-Pro quarterback.
news

Key Matchups: A healthy Darren Waller will be pitted against a rising star cornerback in the NFL

The New York Giants could primarily call on James Bradberry to shadow the Raiders' Pro Bowl tight end.
news

Key Matchups: Classic Rookie vs. Vet showdown on deck against the Eagles

Casey Hayward Jr. will be tasked with trying to baptize the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner into the NFL.
news

Key Matchups: Derek Carr will face familiar friend and foe Von Miller

The Raiders are back on the road for a fierce divisional rivalry game with a need to get their slow-start offense going early.
news

Key Matchups: Rookie Justin Fields is about to become acquainted with the Raiders' ferocious pass rush

After being named the Bears' starting quarterback, Fields will have the tough task of playing against one of the top-ranked defensive lines in the NFL.
news

Key Matchups: Derek Carr could find redemption after injury in last season's loss to the Bolts

QB1 and the Raiders offense must find ways to put more points on the board than the 2020 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.
news

Key Matchups: It will take more than speed for Henry Ruggs III to prosper against Xavien Howard

One of the biggest matchups to watch out for will be one of the fastest players in the league against one of the top cornerbacks in the league.
Advertising