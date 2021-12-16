Key Matchups: A great day to be an edge rusher in Cleveland

The Raiders vs. Cleveland's weather II: The sequel

People always complain that sequels never live up to the original movie. And while that argument could be applied to this, it's worth noting.

Last season when the Raiders traveled to Cleveland, the weather was absolutely atrocious. At kickoff of the game, it hovered around 40 degrees, to go along with 40 mph winds and continuous rain and sleet throughout the game — remember "graupel"? The Raiders' gameplan had to be altered with the weather – as Derek Carr completed only 15 passes and Josh Jacobs had 31 carries, the most he's had in an NFL game.

"It looks like 40 (degrees) and drizzle. We worked with wet balls today," offensive coordinator Greg Olson said Wednesday of the upcoming trip to Ohio. "We worked a ton of wet balls with the wide receivers and quarterbacks. We'll get a chance tomorrow to be out on the field to test their cleats. They will probably wear our seven-stud cleats, but we did a lot of work today with wet footballs. And again, we'll adjust on Saturday if the weather changes."