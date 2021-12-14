Game Preview: Raiders prep for road tilt against Cleveland Browns

What to watch for

The Browns' availability is still a developing story, but they are set to be shorthanded after placing eight players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, including starters WR Jarvis Landry, TE Austin Hooper and G Wyatt Teller.

Meanwhile, the Raiders are looking to close the book on Sunday's loss to the Chiefs and start fresh as they take to the road again. It's impossible to overlook a stout Cleveland defense – led by DE Myles Garrett, the league's current sack leader (15.0) – which held the Ravens to 1-for-12 on third downs last Sunday. That unit could be a big thorn in the side of the Silver and Black given the Raiders' recent third-down struggles.