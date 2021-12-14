Game Preview: Raiders prep for road tilt against Cleveland Browns

Dec 14, 2021 at 02:19 PM
Rachel Gossen

The Las Vegas Raiders (6-7) are on the road again for a matchup against the Cleveland Browns (7-6).

Kickoff is set for Saturday at 1:30 p.m. PT from FirstEnergy Stadium.

Broadcast information

Table inside Article
Network/Flagship Play-by-play Color Analyst
TV: NFLN Joe Davis Kurt Warner
National Radio: Westwood One Sports Scott Graham Ross Tucker
Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM" Brent Musburger Lincoln Kennedy
Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM Cristian Echeverria Harry Ruiz

What to watch for

The Browns' availability is still a developing story, but they are set to be shorthanded after placing eight players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, including starters WR Jarvis Landry, TE Austin Hooper and G Wyatt Teller.

Meanwhile, the Raiders are looking to close the book on Sunday's loss to the Chiefs and start fresh as they take to the road again. It's impossible to overlook a stout Cleveland defense – led by DE Myles Garrett, the league's current sack leader (15.0) – which held the Ravens to 1-for-12 on third downs last Sunday. That unit could be a big thorn in the side of the Silver and Black given the Raiders' recent third-down struggles.

On the other side of the ball, the Raiders defense will have to contend with Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb, who has 926 rushing yards, 112 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns on the season. Chubb will likely own the Cleveland backfield, as fellow running back Kareem Hunt is unlikely to play due to an ankle injury.

Series history

The Raiders lead the all-time regular season series with the Browns, 14-10. The Silver and Black have won the past three straight games against Cleveland. In the two teams' last meeting on Nov. 1, 2020 in Cleveland, the Raiders walked away with a 16-6 victory.

Current stats

The Raiders offense ranks 10th in the league in total offense (372.5 yards per game), second in passing (287.8 ypg), 29th in rushing (84.6 ypg) and 18th in points (21.8 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 20th in total defense (356.6 ypg), 13th in passing (231.3 ypg), 26th in rushing (125.3 ypg) and 31st in points allowed (27.7 ppg).

The Browns offense ranks 16th in total offense (349.2 ypg), 25th in passing (205.7 ypg), fourth in rushing (143.5 ypg) and 19th in points (21.4 ppg). Defensively, the Browns rank fourth in total defense (321.2 ypg), seventh in passing (215.0 ypg), tied for 11th in rushing (106.2 ypg) and tied for 14th in points allowed (22.2 ppg).

Numbers to know

  • Quarterback Derek Carr needs 12 touchdown passes to become the sixth player in NFL history with 200 career touchdown passes in their first eight seasons.
  • Carr needs to complete 109 passes to surpass Matt Ryan for most completions in NFL history through a player's first eight seasons.
  • With 300+ passing yards in Sunday's game, Carr could record his seventh 300-yard passing game this season, setting a new career high.
  • Kicker Daniel Carlson needs two field goals of 50-plus yards to tie Sebastian Janikowski for most such field goals (seven) in franchise single-season history.
  • With 100+ receiving yards, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow could record his fourth consecutive 100-yard receiving game.
  • Renfrow needs 123 receiving yards to reach 1,000 receiving yards on the season and become the first Raiders wide receiver to do so since 2016.
  • Renfrow needs 14 catches to become just the second wide receiver in franchise history to record at least 100 receptions in a single season, joining Tim Brown (104 receptions in 1997).
  • Linebacker K.J. Wright needs 30 tackles to reach 1,000 career tackles and become only the third active player in the league to surpass the 1,000-tackle mark.

Notable pro connections

  • Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib was drafted by the Browns in the 2016 NFL Draft and played for the team from 2016-17.
  • Raiders offensive assistant Taver Johnson was a special teams assistant for the Browns in 2004.
  • Browns linebacker Malcolm Smith played for the Raiders from 2015-16.
  • Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods was the Raiders defensive backs coach in the 2014 season.
  • Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan coached for the Raiders from 1998-2003, serving as head coach in the 2002-03 seasons.
  • Browns linebackers coach Jason Tarver served as the Raiders defensive coordinator from 2012-14.

