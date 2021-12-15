Raiders Mailbag: The Raiders have to attack first in Cleveland

G Low Low asks:

"Key players on the Browns are out on the COVID list. Are we gonna play down to this?"

Going into the matchup with the Browns, the Raiders' opponent seems depleted before they've even stepped foot in Ohio.

The Cleveland Browns placed 14 players on the COVID reserve list in the last 48 hours – including Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry, Austin Hooper, John Johnson III, Jedrick Wills Jr., Takkarist McKinley – and their head coach Kevin Stefanski has tested positive as well. Regardless of who's on that list, the Browns are still a good football team. Cleveland is rolling into this home matchup at 7-6 and have All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett, who is second in the NFL in sacks (15.0). The Browns may seem wounded, but they've got depth and a strong "next man up" mentality to face Derek Carr and Co.