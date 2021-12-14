Raiders-Browns Week 15 Injury Report

Las Vegas Raiders:
The Raiders conducted a walkthrough Tuesday, and the injury report is an estimation.
Tight end Darren Waller was ruled a non-participant to start the week as he continues to work back from a knee/back injury. Additionally, linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle), cornerback Trayvon Mullen (toe) and safety Johnathan Abram (illness) were estimated non-participants.
Defensive end Carl Nassib (knee) returned to a limited capacity for the first time since Week 13, while defensive end Maxx Crosby was also limited with a calf injury. Also estimated as limited were tight end Foster Moreau (abdomen) and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (hamstring).
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Game Status
|Johnathan Abram
|S
|Illness
|DNP
|Maxx Crosby
|DE
|Calf
|LP
|Marquel Lee
|LB
|Ribs
|FP
|Tre'von Moehrig
|S
|Tooth
|FP
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|Abdomen
|LP
|Trayvon Mullen
|CB
|Toe
|DNP
|Carl Nassib
|DE
|Knee
|LP
|Patrick Onwuasor
|LB
|Hamstring
|LP
|Denzel Perryman
|LB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Darren Waller
|TE
|Knee/back
|DNP
Cleveland Browns:
The Browns conducted a walkthrough Tuesday, and the injury report is an estimation.
Cleveland began this week's practice with two players in concussion protocol: cornerback Greg Newsome and wide receiver Anthony Schwartz. Both were estimated non-participants in practice. Additional non-participants were running back Kareem Hunt (ankle), cornerback Troy Hill (knee) and defensive tackle Malik Jackson (knee).
Quarterback Baker Mayfield is on the report with a foot/left shoulder injury, but was listed as full participant.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Game Status
|Joel Bitonio
|G
|Back
|LP
|Harrison Bryant
|TE
|Ankle
|LP
|Jadeveon Clowney
|DE
|Knee
|LP
|Ronnie Harrison
|S
|Ankle
|LP
|Troy Hill
|CB
|Knee
|DNP
|Kareem Hunt
|RB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Malik Jackson
|DT
|Knee
|DNP
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|Foot/left shoulder
|FP
|Greg Newsome
|CB
|Concussion
|DNP
|Anthony Schwartz
|WR
|Concussion
|DNP
|Sione Takitaki
|LB
|Shoulder
|FP
|JC Tretter
|C
|Knee
|LP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
- NIR - Not injury related
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed