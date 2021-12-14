Raiders-Browns Week 15 Injury Report

Dec 14, 2021 at 01:45 PM
Las Vegas Raiders:

The Raiders conducted a walkthrough Tuesday, and the injury report is an estimation.

Tight end Darren Waller was ruled a non-participant to start the week as he continues to work back from a knee/back injury. Additionally, linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle), cornerback Trayvon Mullen (toe) and safety Johnathan Abram (illness) were estimated non-participants.

Defensive end Carl Nassib (knee) returned to a limited capacity for the first time since Week 13, while defensive end Maxx Crosby was also limited with a calf injury. Also estimated as limited were tight end Foster Moreau (abdomen) and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (hamstring).

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Game Status
Johnathan Abram S Illness DNP
Maxx Crosby DE Calf LP
Marquel Lee LB Ribs FP
Tre'von Moehrig S Tooth FP
Foster Moreau TE Abdomen LP
Trayvon Mullen CB Toe DNP
Carl Nassib DE Knee LP
Patrick Onwuasor LB Hamstring LP
Denzel Perryman LB Ankle DNP
Darren Waller TE Knee/back DNP

Cleveland Browns:

The Browns conducted a walkthrough Tuesday, and the injury report is an estimation.

Cleveland began this week's practice with two players in concussion protocol: cornerback Greg Newsome and wide receiver Anthony Schwartz. Both were estimated non-participants in practice. Additional non-participants were running back Kareem Hunt (ankle), cornerback Troy Hill (knee) and defensive tackle Malik Jackson (knee).

Quarterback Baker Mayfield is on the report with a foot/left shoulder injury, but was listed as full participant.

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Game Status
Joel Bitonio G Back LP
Harrison Bryant TE Ankle LP
Jadeveon Clowney DE Knee LP
Ronnie Harrison S Ankle LP
Troy Hill CB Knee DNP
Kareem Hunt RB Ankle DNP
Malik Jackson DT Knee DNP
Baker Mayfield QB Foot/left shoulder FP
Greg Newsome CB Concussion DNP
Anthony Schwartz WR Concussion DNP
Sione Takitaki LB Shoulder FP
JC Tretter C Knee LP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed
  • NIR - Not injury related

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed

