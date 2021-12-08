Key Matchups: If you're still sleeping on Hunter Renfrow, then wake up

Dec 08, 2021 at 02:43 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

KCKeyMatchups_thumb_12821

Revenge is a dish best served cold, which is fitting considering it will be a little chilly and windy in the Raiders' rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday.

The last time these two teams played each other earlier this season, the Silver and Black were soundly defeated. The Chiefs are now on a five-game winning streak after having a rocky start to the season, and are in sole possession for first place of the AFC West. The main factor behind the decisive victory for the Chiefs was Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 406 passing yards and five touchdowns. In comparison, Derek Carr passed for 261 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Here are this week's key matchups to follow as the Raiders try to stay in the AFC playoff chase.

Hunter Renfrow vs. the odds

Just out of curiosity, how many of you would've guessed at the beginning of Training Camp that Hunter Renfrow would be having this type of season?

I'm not ashamed to admit it, I knew Hunter was a baller, but what he's shown this year was above even my expectations. The craziest thing about it is how much the legend of the receiver has grown from late July to now. According to Derek Carr﻿, he saw this coming from the receiver all along.

"To see him emerging as that guy, it doesn't surprise me at all," said Carr. "Maybe if someone looks at a picture of him, it may surprise them, or if he walks in a room, you'd be a little shocked that it's him, but I think that's the beautiful thing about him is he's always felt that way, carried that chip on his shoulder and worked his tail off. Everyone's going to say he's a hard worker and he's super smart, but he doesn't get enough credit for how talented he is. He's also a very good football player from a talent perspective."

Renfrow came into this season as the presumed starting slot receiver after being second in receptions (56) and third in receiving yards (656) in 2020 for the team. Since then, he's dazzled many with his illustrious route running, held his own against Jalen Ramsay and laid out someone on a fake punt. On top of all that, he's leading the Raiders this season in catches, targets, yards from scrimmage, punt return yardage, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Hunter Renfrow is doing the damn thing.

Expect for Renfrow to be a huge thorn for the Chiefs defense this Sunday. In the Raiders last showdown against KC, the wide receiver led the Raiders in catches and scored a touchdown pass. The Chiefs have also allowed the ninth-most passing yards to teams this season.

Quinton Jefferson vs. Creed Humphrey

This offseason, the Raiders rearranged their defensive line and the Chiefs made some changes to their offensive line. So far, they've both seemed to have gotten return on their investments.

One of the very first free agent signings for the Raiders this offseason was Quinton Jefferson, who was previously on the Buffalo Bills. In Jefferson's time in the Silver and Black, he's been having the best statistical season of his career. The defensive tackle has racked up three sacks, two forced fumbles and 11 quarterback hits, while leading all defensive linemen on the Raiders in total tackles (35).

On the line of scrimmage, he will be up against the Chiefs' exceptional rookie center Creed Humphrey. Humphrey was the third center taken in the 2021 NFL Draft, but has made the most immediate impact of any center taken in the draft. The former two-time Big-12 Offensive Lineman of the Year has a 91.5 overall PFF grade on the season – the highest of any rookie.

The battle of Jefferson vs. Humphrey will be a matchup that ultimately means more to the results of this game than people realize. In order for the Raiders defense to succeed, they need to get to Patrick Mahomes. And in order to get to Mahomes, they have to go through Creed Humphrey.

The Las Vegas Raiders vs. another late season collapse

The second half of this 2021 season has begun to look far too repetitive.

In 2019, the Raiders started the season 6-4 before losing five of their last six games. Last season – their first year in Las Vegas – the team went 6-3 before losing five of their last seven games. The Silver and Black are now back in a very similar situation, having lost four of their last five games after starting the season 5-2. Lucky for this team, there's still five games left.

The Raiders have proven to be able to fight through adverse and unpredictable circumstances. Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia has rallied the team together from the top while still serving as special teams coordinator. And when Derek Carr is playing at his best, the Raiders are still a top-tier team – as they showed against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

Currently in the AFC playoff picture, the Raiders are on the outside looking in with a game separating them from the seventh seed and final playoff berth in the conference. All five of the Raiders' upcoming opponents have better or the same record as them.

What does that mean in layman's terms? Every game is now a must-win game.

A huge win against a divisional rival such as the Kansas City Chiefs on the road would be for momentum. The Raiders should know what to expect in Arrowhead Stadium having already played the Chiefs once this season – and not to forgot what happened the last time the Raiders played in Arrowhead.

Vote for your Raiders to get to the 2022 Pro Bowl

Take a look at the members of the Silver and Black looking to make it to the 2022 Pro Bowl. (Stats as of Wednesday Dec. 8, 2021)

S Johnathan Abram 2021 Stats: 97 tackles, 4 pass deflections, 3 QB hits, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery
1 / 23

S Johnathan Abram

2021 Stats: 97 tackles, 4 pass deflections, 3 QB hits, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
K Daniel Carlson 2021 Stats: 27 field goals made, 23 made PATs, 104 total points
2 / 23

K Daniel Carlson

2021 Stats: 27 field goals made, 23 made PATs, 104 total points

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
QB Derek Carr 2021 Stats: 306 completions for 3,663 passing, 29 rushes for 97 yards, 17 touchdowns
3 / 23

QB Derek Carr

2021 Stats: 306 competitions for 3,663 passing, 29 rushes for 97 yards, 17 touchdowns

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
P AJ Cole 2021 Stats: 49 punts for 2,505 yards, 1 forced fumble, 1 tackle
4 / 23

P AJ Cole

2021 Stats: 49 punts for 2,505 yards, 1 forced fumble, 1 tackle

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Maxx Crosby 2021 Stats: 34 tackles, 24 QB hits, 5 sacks, 3 pass deflections
5 / 23

DE Maxx Crosby

2021 Stats: 34 tackles, 24 QB hits, 5 sacks, 3 pass deflections

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Bryan Edwards 2021 Stats: 25 receptions for 476 yards, 2 touchdowns
6 / 23

WR Bryan Edwards

2021 Stats: 25 receptions for 476 yards, 2 touchdowns

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Johnathan Hankins 2021 Stats: 29 tackles, 2 QB hits, 1 pass deflection
7 / 23

DT Johnathan Hankins

2021 Stats: 29 tackles, 2 QB hits, 1 pass deflection

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Casey Hayward Jr. 2021 Stats: 34 tackles, 5 pass deflections, 1 safety
8 / 23

CB Casey Hayward Jr.

2021 Stats: 34 tackles, 5 pass deflections, 1 safety

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Nate Hobbs 2021 Stats: 60 tackles, 3 QB hits, 2 pass deflections, 1 interception, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble
9 / 23

CB Nate Hobbs

2021 Stats: 60 tackles, 3 QB hits, 2 pass deflections, 1 interception, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Josh Jacobs 2021 Stats: 124 rushes for 472 yards, 39 receptions for 236 yards, 7 touchdowns
10 / 23

RB Josh Jacobs

2021 Stats: 124 rushes for 472 yards, 39 receptions for 236 yards, 7 touchdowns

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Quinton Jefferson 2021 Stats: 35 tackles, 11 QB hits, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles
11 / 23

DT Quinton Jefferson

2021 Stats: 35 tackles, 11 QB hits, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
S Dallin Leavitt 2021 Stats: 29 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 pass deflection
12 / 23

S Dallin Leavitt

2021 Stats: 29 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 pass deflection

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Cory Littleton 2021 Stats: 95 tackles, 3 pass deflections, 2 QB hits, 1 fumble recovery, 0.5 sacks
13 / 23

LB Cory Littleton

2021 Stats: 95 tackles, 3 pass deflections, 2 QB hits, 1 fumble recovery, 0.5 sacks

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
T Kolton Miller 2021 Stats: 797 offensive snaps
14 / 23

T Kolton Miller

2021 Stats: 797 offensive snaps

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
S Tre'von Moehrig 2021 Stats: 42 tackles, 6 pass deflections, 1 interception
15 / 23

S Tre'von Moehrig

2021 Stats: 42 tackles, 6 pass deflections, 1 interception

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
TE Foster Moreau 2021 Stats: 13 receptions for 169 yards, 3 touchdowns
16 / 23

TE Foster Moreau

2021 Stats: 13 receptions for 169 yards, 3 touchdowns

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Yannick Ngakoue 2021 Stats: 24 tackles, 16 QB hits, 8 sacks, 3 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles
17 / 23

DE Yannick Ngakoue

2021 Stats: 24 tackles, 16 QB hits, 8 sacks, 3 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Denzel Perryman 2021 Stats: 133 tackles, 3 pass deflections, 3 QB hits, 2 fumble recoveries
18 / 23

LB Denzel Perryman

2021 Stats: 133 tackles, 3 pass deflections, 3 QB hits, 2 fumble recoveries

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Hunter Renfrow 2021 Stats: 73 receptions for 760 yards, 2 rushes for 7 yards, 4 touchdowns
19 / 23

WR Hunter Renfrow

2021 Stats: 73 receptions for 760 yards, 2 rushes for 7 yards, 4 touchdowns

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
LS Trent Sieg 2021 Stats: 97 snaps, 1 tackle
20 / 23

LS Trent Sieg

2021 Stats: 97 snaps, 1 tackle

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Solomon Thomas 2021 Stats: 28 tackles, 12 QB hits, 3.5 sacks, 2 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles
21 / 23

DT Solomon Thomas

2021 Stats: 28 tackles, 12 QB hits, 3.5 sacks, 2 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
TE Darren Waller 2021 Stats: 53 receptions for 643 yards, 2 touchdowns
22 / 23

TE Darren Waller

2021 Stats: 53 receptions for 643 yards, 2 touchdowns

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
LB K.J. Wright 2021 Stats: 32 tackles, 1 QB hurry
23 / 23

LB K.J. Wright

2021 Stats: 32 tackles, 1 QB hurry

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
