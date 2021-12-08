Key Matchups: If you're still sleeping on Hunter Renfrow, then wake up

Hunter Renfrow vs. the odds

Just out of curiosity, how many of you would've guessed at the beginning of Training Camp that Hunter Renfrow would be having this type of season?

I'm not ashamed to admit it, I knew Hunter was a baller, but what he's shown this year was above even my expectations. The craziest thing about it is how much the legend of the receiver has grown from late July to now. According to Derek Carr﻿, he saw this coming from the receiver all along.

"To see him emerging as that guy, it doesn't surprise me at all," said Carr. "Maybe if someone looks at a picture of him, it may surprise them, or if he walks in a room, you'd be a little shocked that it's him, but I think that's the beautiful thing about him is he's always felt that way, carried that chip on his shoulder and worked his tail off. Everyone's going to say he's a hard worker and he's super smart, but he doesn't get enough credit for how talented he is. He's also a very good football player from a talent perspective."

Renfrow came into this season as the presumed starting slot receiver after being second in receptions (56) and third in receiving yards (656) in 2020 for the team. Since then, he's dazzled many with his illustrious route running, held his own against Jalen Ramsay and laid out someone on a fake punt. On top of all that, he's leading the Raiders this season in catches, targets, yards from scrimmage, punt return yardage, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Hunter Renfrow is doing the damn thing.