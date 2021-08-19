Training Camp Notebook 8/18: Hunter Renfrow shines bright in joint practice with the Rams

"There was a play today where he went and lined up on Alex, and I slid the whole line to the left just to let Alex have a 1-on-1," said Carr. "Probably not a nice thing of me to do, but I did it just to see. And we'll see how it went on tape. I think he actually did pretty good, but I did it. We made the call, and I just said, 'Yeah, go ahead buddy. Let's see what happens.' And that's what is beautiful about days like this, you get so many different looks, so many different reps that, 'Alright, let's give the young guy a try.' And we talked about it all week.