Key Matchups: In order to 'rule the jungle,' the Raiders must overthrow Joe Burrow

The Raiders linebackers vs. Joe Mixon

For lack of better terms, Joe Mixon cooked the Raiders defense in their first meeting.

The Bengals running back rushed for 123 rushing yards and two touchdowns with the 30 carries he received in the Week 11 showdown. This was tied for the most carries Mixon has had in a game in his career, and the third most rushing yards he had in a game this season. This has been's Mixon's best season of his career – staying healthy throughout the course to rush for over 1,200 yards and 16 total touchdowns.

"They still have the run game that keeps you on edge," said defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. "We've got a lot of respect for the running backs. [Joe] Mixon is a very, very talented back."

The big difference between Mixon and a few of the Raiders linebackers is playoff experience. This will be Mixon's first playoff game while K.J. Wright and Cory Littleton have played a combined 19 playoff games in their career. Not to mention having the services of Pro Bowl linebacker Denzel Perryman and rookie Divine Deablo﻿, who has carved out a big role for himself in the rotation over the second half of the season.

"I think that they're playing together more. The communication is better. The execution is better," Bradley said of his defense. "I think we're doing a much better job on third down. And that comes back to just our execution. So, it really starts up front for us. I think those guys kind of set the tone and the back end has played accordingly. So, they feel like they're playing as a unit right now with the communication. It's not just understanding the defense, but some of the things that go along with down and distance tendencies and some indicators for us."