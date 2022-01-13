Key Matchups: In order to 'rule the jungle,' the Raiders must overthrow Joe Burrow

Jan 13, 2022 at 03:00 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

KeyMatchups_thumb_011322

The final score of 32-13 the last time these two teams played can be classified as deceiving.

The Silver and Black held two leads through the first half of the game and were only down three points with less than 12 minutes to go in the game. The Bengals, however, would go on to deplete the momentum the Raiders were building with a late touchdown grab by Ja'Marr Chase, turnovers on offense and the run attack led by Joe Mixon. The Raiders, even with that though, believe they can compete with the team that previously defeated them – as they look to advance on to another week of football in the process.

Here are a couple of the bigger key matchups to watch for in the AFC Wild Card game in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Maxx Crosby vs. Joe Burrow

After going 2-14 in the 2019 season, the Cincinnati Bengals selected Heisman Winner Joe Burrow with the first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Now in his second season as their franchise quarterback, the Bengals have posted their best record in six seasons and are back in the playoffs.

The success of the team can be pointed back to the decision to draft Burrow, who threw for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns with a 108.3 quarterback rating in 2021. Playing in his first NFL playoff game, he'll be lined up against another relentless competitor making his NFL postseason debut. Maxx Crosby﻿, who is coming off an AFC Defensive Player of the Week award win, has been nonstop action off the line of scrimmage. Crosby led the league in quarterback pressures this season, while tacking on eight sacks and his first Pro Bowl selection.

"Obviously a great player. ... We're going to have to have a plan for him," Burrow said about Crosby this week. "We're going to have to get the ball out quickly and just understand that time might be limited in the pocket because of those guys they have on that side."

While Burrow threw for the sixth-most passing yards in the league, he has been the most sacked quarterback in the league this season (51) and was sacked three times by the Raiders in their Week 11 matchup. In that game, Crosby posted a 61.5 percent pass-rush win rate, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

Related Links

The Raiders linebackers vs. Joe Mixon

For lack of better terms, Joe Mixon cooked the Raiders defense in their first meeting.

The Bengals running back rushed for 123 rushing yards and two touchdowns with the 30 carries he received in the Week 11 showdown. This was tied for the most carries Mixon has had in a game in his career, and the third most rushing yards he had in a game this season. This has been's Mixon's best season of his career – staying healthy throughout the course to rush for over 1,200 yards and 16 total touchdowns.

"They still have the run game that keeps you on edge," said defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. "We've got a lot of respect for the running backs. [Joe] Mixon is a very, very talented back."

The big difference between Mixon and a few of the Raiders linebackers is playoff experience. This will be Mixon's first playoff game while K.J. Wright and Cory Littleton have played a combined 19 playoff games in their career. Not to mention having the services of Pro Bowl linebacker Denzel Perryman and rookie Divine Deablo﻿, who has carved out a big role for himself in the rotation over the second half of the season.

"I think that they're playing together more. The communication is better. The execution is better," Bradley said of his defense. "I think we're doing a much better job on third down. And that comes back to just our execution. So, it really starts up front for us. I think those guys kind of set the tone and the back end has played accordingly. So, they feel like they're playing as a unit right now with the communication. It's not just understanding the defense, but some of the things that go along with down and distance tendencies and some indicators for us."

The front seven unit for the Raiders has looked better and better as the season progressed, especially during their four-game winning streak. Over that span, they've allowed an average of only 78.5 rushing yards per game.

Silver and Black and White: Week 18 vs. Chargers

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 18 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones' (7) jersey in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
1 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones' (7) jersey in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller's (74) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
2 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller's (74) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs' (39) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
3 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs' (39) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders signage in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
4 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders signage in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright's (34) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
5 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright's (34) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) pads locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
6 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) pads locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders' signage around Allegiant Stadium before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
7 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders' signage around Allegiant Stadium before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
8 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
9 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Tony Brown (20) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
10 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Tony Brown (20) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
11 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
12 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
13 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
14 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
15 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
16 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
17 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant defensive backs coach Addison Lynch walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
18 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders assistant defensive backs coach Addison Lynch walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
19 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
20 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
21 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
22 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
23 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
24 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
25 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
26 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
27 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) fires the team up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
28 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) fires the team up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) wait to take the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
29 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) wait to take the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) waits to take the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
30 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) waits to take the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
31 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
32 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Nicole performs on the sidelines before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
33 / 40

Raiderette Nicole performs on the sidelines before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
34 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
35 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
36 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
37 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
38 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
39 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
40 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Key Matchups: It's all on the line for Derek Carr and Co.

The quarterback controls his own destiny in season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

Key Matchups: Tall task ahead for the Raiders of containing Jonathan Taylor

The Raiders defense will have to find a way to limit the NFL's current rushing leader.
news

Key Matchups: Raiders defense ready to hunt down Drew Lock again this Sunday

Now that Teddy Bridgewater has been ruled out to play Sunday, Drew Lock will be under center for the Broncos and the defense will be hungry to get after him.
news

Key Matchups: A great day to be an edge rusher in Cleveland

Both the Raiders and Browns offensive lines must be prepared for the dynamic defensive ends they'll be facing Saturday.
news

Key Matchups: If you're still sleeping on Hunter Renfrow, then wake up

The Raiders – like they have all of this season – must get Renfrow going against the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Key Matchups: Johnathan Abram's role could potentially expand against Washington

Abram's run-stopping abilities need to be on full display against the Washington Football Team this Sunday.
news

Key Matchups: The Raiders will line up against an 'unbelievable athlete' in Micah Parsons

Derek Carr will have to navigate the pocket well Thursday, as the Cowboys rookie linebacker will be coming for him.
news

Key Matchups: What happens when a Jim Thorpe Award winner meets a Fred Biletnikoff Award winner?

Raiders rookie safety Tre'von Moehrig will have to stay deep on the first receiver taken in his draft class.
news

Key Matchups: The Raiders can't allow Patrick Mahomes to keep his jersey clean

The elite edge-rushing duo of Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue will have to break down the pocket to slow down the Chiefs All-Pro quarterback.
news

Key Matchups: A healthy Darren Waller will be pitted against a rising star cornerback in the NFL

The New York Giants could primarily call on James Bradberry to shadow the Raiders' Pro Bowl tight end.
news

Key Matchups: Classic Rookie vs. Vet showdown on deck against the Eagles

Casey Hayward Jr. will be tasked with trying to baptize the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner into the NFL.
Advertising