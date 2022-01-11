Raiders-Bengals Wild Card Injury Report

Jan 11, 2022 at 02:11 PM
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Las Vegas Raiders:

The Silver and Black have begun prep for Saturday's contest, and in a walkthrough on Tuesday, only two players were listed as non-participants: Defensive tackles Johnathan Hankins (back/knee) and Darius Philon (knee). Philon was placed on the Reserve/Injured list Tuesday afternoon.

Cornerback Casey Hayward (ankle), running back Josh Jacobs (ribs), safety Tre'von Moehrig (shoulder) and tight end Darren Waller (knee) were all limited.

Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow was listed on the report with a hip injury, but was a full participant in the walkthrough.

The Raiders conducted a walkthrough on Tuesday, and the report is an estimate.

Player Position Injury Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Game Status
Divine Deablo LB Shoulder/wrist FP
Johnathan Hankins DT Back/knee DNP
Casey Hayward CB Ankle LP
Josh Jacobs RB Ribs LP
Andre James C Foot FP
Tre'von Moehrig S Shoulder LP
Foster Moreau TE Abdomen/ankle FP
Denzel Perryman LB Wrist FP
Darius Philon DT Knee DNP
Hunter Renfrow WR Hip FP
Darren Waller TE Knee LP

Cincinnati Bengals:

For the Bengals, cornerback Ricardo Allen (concussion), wide receiver Stanley Morgan (hamstring) and defensive tackle Josh Tupou (knee) were held out of practice. Two cornerback were limited with ankle injuries: Jalen Davis and Vernon Hargreaves. Additionally, quarterback Joe Burrow was a full participant in practice but was listed on the report with a knee injury.

Player Position Injury Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Game Status
Ricardo Allen CB Concussion DNP
Stanley Morgan WR Hamstring DNP
Josh Tupou DT Knee DNP
Jalen Davis CB Ankle LP
Vernon Hargreaves CB Ankle LP
Hakeem Adeniji G Ankle FP
Joe Burrow QB Knee FP
Sam Hubbard DE Thigh FP
Evan McPherson K Right groin FP
Cam Sample DE Hamstring FP
Quinton Spain G Ankle FP
C.J. Uzomah TE Knee/hip FP

