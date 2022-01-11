Raiders-Bengals Wild Card Injury Report

Las Vegas Raiders:
The Silver and Black have begun prep for Saturday's contest, and in a walkthrough on Tuesday, only two players were listed as non-participants: Defensive tackles Johnathan Hankins (back/knee) and Darius Philon (knee). Philon was placed on the Reserve/Injured list Tuesday afternoon.
Cornerback Casey Hayward (ankle), running back Josh Jacobs (ribs), safety Tre'von Moehrig (shoulder) and tight end Darren Waller (knee) were all limited.
Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow was listed on the report with a hip injury, but was a full participant in the walkthrough.
The Raiders conducted a walkthrough on Tuesday, and the report is an estimate.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Game Status
|Divine Deablo
|LB
|Shoulder/wrist
|FP
|Johnathan Hankins
|DT
|Back/knee
|DNP
|Casey Hayward
|CB
|Ankle
|LP
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|Ribs
|LP
|Andre James
|C
|Foot
|FP
|Tre'von Moehrig
|S
|Shoulder
|LP
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|Abdomen/ankle
|FP
|Denzel Perryman
|LB
|Wrist
|FP
|Darius Philon
|DT
|Knee
|DNP
|Hunter Renfrow
|WR
|Hip
|FP
|Darren Waller
|TE
|Knee
|LP
Cincinnati Bengals:
For the Bengals, cornerback Ricardo Allen (concussion), wide receiver Stanley Morgan (hamstring) and defensive tackle Josh Tupou (knee) were held out of practice. Two cornerback were limited with ankle injuries: Jalen Davis and Vernon Hargreaves. Additionally, quarterback Joe Burrow was a full participant in practice but was listed on the report with a knee injury.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Game Status
|Ricardo Allen
|CB
|Concussion
|DNP
|Stanley Morgan
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Josh Tupou
|DT
|Knee
|DNP
|Jalen Davis
|CB
|Ankle
|LP
|Vernon Hargreaves
|CB
|Ankle
|LP
|Hakeem Adeniji
|G
|Ankle
|FP
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|Knee
|FP
|Sam Hubbard
|DE
|Thigh
|FP
|Evan McPherson
|K
|Right groin
|FP
|Cam Sample
|DE
|Hamstring
|FP
|Quinton Spain
|G
|Ankle
|FP
|C.J. Uzomah
|TE
|Knee/hip
|FP