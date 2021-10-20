Key Matchups: Classic rookie versus the vet showdown against the Eagles

Denzel Perryman vs. Jalen Hurts

Quarterback Jalen Hurts likes to run with the football. Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman likes to hit people who have the football.

Once again, not too much to overanalyze on this one.

Hurts has injected life into the Eagles offense since becoming their starting quarterback towards the end of last season. The Eagles may have a dual threat franchise quarterback in their possession, with his throwing power, ability to run and great size being his top attributes.

"Certainly, he's extremely talented," Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia said of the QB. "He has the ability to extend plays not only on third down, but on first down, whether he drops back or he's running quarterback runs or quarterback reads. He's an emerging player in this league."

What are Denzel Perryman's best attributes? He hits hard. And with Hurts' 6-foot-1, 223-pound frame, Perryman will have to put a little more power behind his hits.

Perryman is the leading the league in tackles and while he excels in coverage for a linebacker, his main assignment against the Eagles should be to play quarterback spy on Hurts. The Eagles QB currently leads his team in rushing yards (300) and rushing touchdowns (five). Last week, he ran in two touchdowns on the Buccaneers and almost led Philadelphia to a comeback over the Super Bowl champs.