Power Rankings: Raiders rise after big road win over Denver

Take a look at the latest power rankings following the Raiders' 34-24 win over the Broncos.
Current ranking: 15
Previous ranking: 18
Analysis: "The Raiders delivered their most impressive all-around performance of the season in a 34-24 whooping of the Broncos. Interim coach Rich Bisaccia had the team ready on both sides of the ball: The Vegas defensive line battered Teddy Bridgewater all day, while Derek Carr continued to make sweet music with Henry Ruggs and his underrated collection of playmakers."
Current ranking: 13
Previous ranking: 17
Analysis: "It was truly the Raiders' most complete game of the season – and when they needed it most."
Current ranking: 15
Previous ranking: 18
Analysis: "It was a contest dominated by Las Vegas on both sides of the ball. Derek Carr threw for 341 yards and two scores, while the Raiders defense picked off Teddy Bridgewater three times and sacked him five times."
Current ranking: 11
Previous ranking: 14
Analysis: "They beat up on Denver without Gruden, who resigned last week... That says a lot about this team."
Current ranking: 14
Previous ranking: 19
Analysis: "Derek Carr was great, Henry Ruggs continues to grow as a deep threat, Maxx Crosby's three sacks led a defense that shut down the Broncos. That was a great performance."
