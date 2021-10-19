Power Rankings: Raiders rise after big road win over Denver

Oct 19, 2021 at 09:45 AM
Raiders.com Staff

Take a look at the latest power rankings following the Raiders' 34-24 win over the Broncos.

NFL.com

Current ranking: 15

Previous ranking: 18

Analysis: "The Raiders delivered their most impressive all-around performance of the season in a 34-24 whooping of the Broncos. Interim coach Rich Bisaccia had the team ready on both sides of the ball: The Vegas defensive line battered Teddy Bridgewater all day, while Derek Carr continued to make sweet music with Henry Ruggs and his underrated collection of playmakers."

ESPN

Current ranking: 13

Previous ranking: 17

Analysis: "It was truly the Raiders' most complete game of the season – and when they needed it most."

Bleacher Report

Current ranking: 15

Previous ranking: 18

Analysis: "It was a contest dominated by Las Vegas on both sides of the ball. Derek Carr threw for 341 yards and two scores, while the Raiders defense picked off Teddy Bridgewater three times and sacked him five times."

CBS Sports

Current ranking: 11

Previous ranking: 14

Analysis: "They beat up on Denver without Gruden, who resigned last week... That says a lot about this team."

Yahoo Sports

Current ranking: 14

Previous ranking: 19

Analysis: "Derek Carr was great, Henry Ruggs continues to grow as a deep threat, Maxx Crosby's three sacks led a defense that shut down the Broncos. That was a great performance."

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Broncos - Week 6

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 6 victory against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
1 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
2 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
3 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
4 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
5 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
6 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
7 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
8 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
9 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
10 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
11 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
12 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia in a huddle before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
13 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia in a huddle before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
14 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
15 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
16 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
17 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
18 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6), long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
19 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6), long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
20 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
21 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
22 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the sidelines before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
23 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the sidelines before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia on the sidelines before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
24 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia on the sidelines before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) walks out to the center of the field for the coin toss before the regular season away game against the the Denver Broncos.
25 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) walks out to the center of the field for the coin toss before the regular season away game against the the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia huddles with the special teams unit before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
26 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia huddles with the special teams unit before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
27 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) reaches for the end zone on a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
28 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) reaches for the end zone on a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) goes to make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
29 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) goes to make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
30 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
31 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) is congratulated by safety Johnathan Abram (24) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
32 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) is congratulated by safety Johnathan Abram (24) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
33 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
34 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
35 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) receives the snap from center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
36 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) receives the snap from center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
37 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) celebrate a stop during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
38 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) celebrate a stop during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) intercepts a pass during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
39 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) intercepts a pass during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) is congratulated by teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
40 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) is congratulated by teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
41 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
42 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
43 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) on the field during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
44 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) on the field during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
45 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
46 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
47 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
48 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
49 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
50 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
51 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
52 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) breaks up a pass during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
53 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) breaks up a pass during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) celebrates after breaking up a pass during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
54 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) celebrates after breaking up a pass during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
55 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
56 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) goes for a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
57 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) goes for a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) leaps for the end zone on a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
58 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) leaps for the end zone on a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Mikey Owens/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) celebrates after making a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
59 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) celebrates after making a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
60 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
61 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
62 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
63 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
64 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
65 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
66 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
67 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
68 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes for an 18-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
69 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes for an 18-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes for an 18-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
70 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes for an 18-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
71 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
72 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
73 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
74 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
75 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
76 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
77 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
78 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) forces a fumble during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
79 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) forces a fumble during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) recovers a fumble during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
80 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) recovers a fumble during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
81 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
82 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
83 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
84 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
85 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrate during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
86 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrate during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
87 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
88 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
89 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
90 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
91 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 30-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
92 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 30-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 30-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
93 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 30-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Mikey Owens/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by quarterback Derek Carr (4) after kicking a 30-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
94 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by quarterback Derek Carr (4) after kicking a 30-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
95 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) intercepts a pass during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
96 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) intercepts a pass during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Mikey Owens/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) returns an interception during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
97 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) returns an interception during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) celebrates with cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
98 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) celebrates with cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
99 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) returns an interception during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
100 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) returns an interception during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising