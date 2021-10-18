A glimpse of Rich Bisaccia and Maxx Crosby's special bond translated onto the field Sunday

I'm having difficulty finding a Week 6 game that has meant so much to the Raiders in their 61-year history as a franchise than Sunday's game did.

The team and the organization had to move fast following Jon Gruden's resignation on Oct. 11 and worked hard to keep the focus on football. Even then, the Raiders – who started the season 3-0 – collectively had a lot of pressure on them coming off two straight losses.

In Rich Bisaccia's head coaching debut, he led the Raiders to a decisive 34-24 victory over their division rival – and he seemed to not have even broken a sweat in the process.

"To be honest with you, the best part for me was when we got on the grass, I just felt like we were getting ready to play a game," Bisaccia said Monday after the win. "I still kept the same responsibilities for the most part in the kicking game and then I just had a chance to communicate with Gus and Oly [Greg Olson] and their demeanor during the game was outstanding."

The Silver and Black looked at ease against the Broncos in all three phases of the game. Derek Carr played hard when it mattered. Throughout the week, Carr sent a message to the rest of the NFL that he's "got a job to do and that's never changed no matter who the coach is." The franchise quarterback backed up his words with 341 yards, two touchdowns and a 134.4 quarterback rating.