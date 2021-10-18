What didn't the Raiders defense do in the Silver and Black's commanding win in Denver?

Oct 17, 2021 at 06:34 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Last season, the Raiders defense ranked 30th in the NFL.

And man, those days seem to be long gone.

The Raiders' 34-24 victory over the Denver Broncos places them at 4-2, leaving them tied for the lead in the AFC West. The win is also Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia's first, becoming the first Raiders head coach to win his debut game since Hue Jackson in 2011.

"We've really been playing with outstanding effort," said Bisaccia. "We don't feel like effort has been an issue at all this year. We've talked about how we have a good team, we have a good team that competes. ... We thought we really had a good practice Wednesday and Thursday, and I think they played today a lot like they practiced this particular past week.

"It was just fun to watch."

Prior to the game, Broncos linebacker Malik Reed said the message in their locker room was that the Raiders would come out and play with high intensity for their new coach, and his prediction proved to be correct, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Through the large majority of the game, the defense played efficient football and couldn't have done much more with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley's gameplan.

You need a sack? The Raiders had five.

You need an interception? The Raiders had three.

A pass deflection? They racked up eight.

And don't forget the Solomon Thomas forced fumble recovered by Denzel Perryman﻿. After three turnovers in the first five games of the season, the Raiders defense had four Sunday, equating to their best overall performance of the season.

Related Links

"I think we limited our explosive plays on defense," Bisaccia said. "We stayed on top a bunch, again with the picks... and the turnovers on defense helped our field position big on offense as well."

The star performance on defense came once again from edge rusher Maxx Crosby﻿, who is in the midst of another stellar season. Crosby – who led the team in sacks the past two seasons – ended the game with six total tackles, three sacks, five quarterback hits and a pass deflection off the line of scrimmage.

"I feel like the rush and the coverage matched; we married it up," said Crosby. "We consistently got after the quarterback from the start of the game. ... Staying consistent, rushing and stay on edges, it helps the guys on the back end. And the guys on the back end have done an amazing job.

"Coach [Gus] Bradley, the way he can lead a group of men is incredible. It's truly special and I feel like we have a great group of guys in this locker room.

Since Bradley has stepped into the locker room, the Raiders defense have become one of the most exciting to watch in the NFL, as they consistently and emphatically make big plays. Through five weeks, the defense ranked among the top 10 in the NFL in sacks, tackles, quarterback hits and pass deflections.

That's a welcome change from years past.

Gameday Photos: Week 6 vs. Broncos

View photos from the Raiders' Week 6 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
1 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
2 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
3 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
4 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) heads to the end zone on a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
5 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) heads to the end zone on a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) heads to the end zone on a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
6 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) heads to the end zone on a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) is congratulated after making a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
7 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) is congratulated after making a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
8 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
9 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
10 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
11 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive tackle Damion Square (97) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
12 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive tackle Damion Square (97) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21), safety Johnathan Abram (24) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
13 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21), safety Johnathan Abram (24) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
14 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
15 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
16 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
17 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
18 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
19 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
20 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 50-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
21 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 50-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
22 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
23 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
24 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
25 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
26 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) intercepts a pass during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
27 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) intercepts a pass during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) is congratulated by teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
28 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) is congratulated by teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
29 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
30 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
31 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
32 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
33 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
34 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
35 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
36 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
37 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
38 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
39 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
40 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
41 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
42 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
43 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
44 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
45 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
46 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
47 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) heads to the end zone on a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
48 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) heads to the end zone on a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) celebrates after making a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
49 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) celebrates after making a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
50 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
51 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
52 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
53 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
54 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
55 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
56 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes for an 18-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
57 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes for an 18-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) celebrates with wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) after rushing for an 18-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
58 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) celebrates with wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) after rushing for an 18-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
59 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
60 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
61 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) recovers a fumble during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
62 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) recovers a fumble during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
63 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
64 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
65 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
66 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
67 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by quarterback Derek Carr (4) after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
68 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by quarterback Derek Carr (4) after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
69 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
70 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
71 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
72 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 30-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
73 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 30-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr (4) after kicking a 30-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
74 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr (4) after kicking a 30-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
75 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
76 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) returns an interception during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
77 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) returns an interception during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) returns an interception during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
78 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) returns an interception during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
79 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
80 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
81 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Henry Ruggs III after win over Denver: 'We know what we have to do, and we're going to accomplish it'

The story of the Raiders offense this season had been its slow starts, but they flipped the script Sunday against the Broncos.
news

Quick Snap: Drake and Josh have found a way

The Raiders took an early lead and didn't look back on their way to a 34-24 victory over the Denver Broncos.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Going deep to Henry Ruggs III becoming a common occurrence

The Raiders got the action going early Sunday and lead the Broncos, 17-7, at the half.
news

Even with efficient defense, Raiders can't overcome costly penalties

Yannick Ngakoue urges for no one to 'be discouraged at all' following the Raiders' 20-9 loss to the Bears.
news

Quick Snap: Yannick Ngakoue didn't make it easy for the rookie QB

The Raiders defense kept them in the game, but the Silver and Black ultimately fell to the Chicago Bears, 20-9.
news

Raiders vs. Bears: How to watch the Silver and Black take on Chicago

The Las Vegas Raiders look to get back in the win column this Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
news

Hunter Renfrow, Raiders defense have their moments as team suffers loss in Los Angeles

Another slow start in the first half was the Raiders' downfall, losing 28-14 to AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers.
news

Quick Snap: Darius Philon has career game in Raiders' first loss of season

The defensive tackle had a 2.0 sack game against his former team, as the Raiders fell to the Chargers, 28-14.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Denzel Perryman, Darius Philon staying competitive against their former team 

The Raiders trail the Los Angeles Chargers, 21-0, at the half.
news

Henry Ruggs III, Bryan Edwards are starting to become the dynamic duo the Raiders drafted them to be

The two 2020 NFL draft picks combined for 167 receiving yards in the OT victory over the Miami Dolphins.
news

A heavy dose of Peyton Barber and team resiliency help push Raiders to first 3-0 start since 2002

The Las Vegas Raiders running back became a large part of the offense Sunday, finding his groove and notching a career-high 111 yards on 23 carries and one TD in the overtime win.
Advertising