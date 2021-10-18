What didn't the Raiders defense do in the Silver and Black's commanding win in Denver?

Last season, the Raiders defense ranked 30th in the NFL.

And man, those days seem to be long gone.

The Raiders' 34-24 victory over the Denver Broncos places them at 4-2, leaving them tied for the lead in the AFC West. The win is also Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia's first, becoming the first Raiders head coach to win his debut game since Hue Jackson in 2011.

"We've really been playing with outstanding effort," said Bisaccia. "We don't feel like effort has been an issue at all this year. We've talked about how we have a good team, we have a good team that competes. ... We thought we really had a good practice Wednesday and Thursday, and I think they played today a lot like they practiced this particular past week.

"It was just fun to watch."

Prior to the game, Broncos linebacker Malik Reed said the message in their locker room was that the Raiders would come out and play with high intensity for their new coach, and his prediction proved to be correct, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Through the large majority of the game, the defense played efficient football and couldn't have done much more with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley's gameplan.

You need a sack? The Raiders had five.

You need an interception? The Raiders had three.

A pass deflection? They racked up eight.