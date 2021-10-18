Henry Ruggs III after win over Denver: 'We know what we have to do, and we're going to accomplish it'

The offensive line also turned in an impressive performance after intermittent struggles this season, holding strong against the third-best defense in the league and allowed just two sacks on quarterback Derek Carr, who went 18-of-27 for 341 yards and two touchdowns.

"I thought they did a great job. I think we had two sacks, but I think they were my fault for running [for] zero yards; it wasn't on them," Carr said. "Especially against that front – Von Miller is God's gift to earth of pass rushing. ... It's impressive that [the O-line was] able to do what they did this week. We keep that up, hopefully we can build on what they were able to do this week and if we can do that, hopefully have more success."

With the first win under Bisaccia's belt, he and the 4-2 Raiders will look to keep the momentum – and brotherhood – going.

"We know what we have to do, and we're going to accomplish it," Ruggs said.