Quick Snap: Drake and Josh have found a way

Certified Raider Boy
Kenyan Drake reminded Raider Nation why he was lured away from the Arizona Cardinals this offseason.
After having a bit of a quiet start to the season, the versatile running back came alive against the Broncos. Drake got his first touchdown in the Silver and Black uniform in the second quarter off a nice dime from Derek Carr for a 31-yard game. Drake followed it up with an encore in the third quarter with a 18-yard touchdown run.
No. 23 ended the game with 73 total yards of offense – 34 rushing, 39 receiving — on just six touches.
Double J
There were a lot of touches to go around in the backfield, and Josh Jacobs capitalized on most of his.
The Pro Bowl running back racked up substantial yardage on the ground and in the passing game as well. Jacobs ended the game with 53 rushing yards on 16 carries, 29 receiving yards and a three-yard touchdown run to put the Raiders up 31-10 in the third quarter.
Carr on cruise control
After having a down game against a tough Bears defense, Derek Carr was outstanding in Denver.
Greg Olson – having taken over offensive play-calling duties – cooked up a great recipe for Carr and the offense. After throwing for 206 yards and an interception last week, he rebounded against the Broncos, going 18-of-27 for 341 yards and two touchdowns. Carr was in complete control of the offense throughout the duration of the game and completed passes to eight different receivers.
