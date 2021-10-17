Quick Snap: Drake and Josh have found a way

Oct 17, 2021 at 04:40 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Certified Raider Boy

Kenyan Drake reminded Raider Nation why he was lured away from the Arizona Cardinals this offseason.

After having a bit of a quiet start to the season, the versatile running back came alive against the Broncos. Drake got his first touchdown in the Silver and Black uniform in the second quarter off a nice dime from Derek Carr for a 31-yard game. Drake followed it up with an encore in the third quarter with a 18-yard touchdown run.

No. 23 ended the game with 73 total yards of offense – 34 rushing, 39 receiving — on just six touches.

Double J

There were a lot of touches to go around in the backfield, and Josh Jacobs capitalized on most of his.

The Pro Bowl running back racked up substantial yardage on the ground and in the passing game as well. Jacobs ended the game with 53 rushing yards on 16 carries, 29 receiving yards and a three-yard touchdown run to put the Raiders up 31-10 in the third quarter.

Carr on cruise control

After having a down game against a tough Bears defense, Derek Carr was outstanding in Denver.

Greg Olson – having taken over offensive play-calling duties – cooked up a great recipe for Carr and the offense. After throwing for 206 yards and an interception last week, he rebounded against the Broncos, going 18-of-27 for 341 yards and two touchdowns. Carr was in complete control of the offense throughout the duration of the game and completed passes to eight different receivers.

Gameday Photos: Week 6 vs. Broncos

View photos from the Raiders' Week 6 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
1 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
2 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
3 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
4 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) heads to the end zone on a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
5 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) heads to the end zone on a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) heads to the end zone on a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
6 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) heads to the end zone on a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) is congratulated after making a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
7 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) is congratulated after making a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
8 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
9 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
10 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
11 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive tackle Damion Square (97) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
12 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive tackle Damion Square (97) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21), safety Johnathan Abram (24) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
13 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21), safety Johnathan Abram (24) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
14 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
15 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
16 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
17 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
18 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
19 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
20 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 50-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
21 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 50-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
22 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
23 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
24 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
25 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
26 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) intercepts a pass during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
27 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) intercepts a pass during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) is congratulated by teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
28 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) is congratulated by teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
29 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
30 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
31 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
32 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
33 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
34 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
35 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
36 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
37 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
38 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
39 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
40 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
41 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
42 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
43 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
44 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
45 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
46 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
47 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) heads to the end zone on a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
48 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) heads to the end zone on a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) celebrates after making a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
49 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) celebrates after making a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
50 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
51 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
52 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
53 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
54 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
55 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
56 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes for an 18-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
57 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes for an 18-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) celebrates with wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) after rushing for an 18-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
58 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) celebrates with wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) after rushing for an 18-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
59 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
60 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
61 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) recovers a fumble during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
62 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) recovers a fumble during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
63 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
64 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
65 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
66 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
67 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by quarterback Derek Carr (4) after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
68 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by quarterback Derek Carr (4) after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
69 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
70 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
71 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
72 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 30-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
73 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 30-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr (4) after kicking a 30-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
74 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr (4) after kicking a 30-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
75 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
76 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) returns an interception during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
77 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) returns an interception during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) returns an interception during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
78 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) returns an interception during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
79 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
80 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
81 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
