Two-Minute Drill: Going deep to Henry Ruggs III becoming a common occurrence

Foot on the gas
Derek Carr to Henry Ruggs III is really starting to look more promising by the minute.
The Raiders offense tossed out their slow-start stigma and struck for a touchdown on the opening drive, capped off by a 48-yard grab by Ruggs to put the Silver and Black up 7-0.
The touchdown was the Raiders' first TD in the first quarter of a game this season.
Go get the ball back
The defense also brought some energy in the first half.
After giving up a touchdown on the Broncos' first drive, the defense made a big play to get the ball back their second time around. Gus Bradley and Yannick Ngakoue both stressed last week how much the team needed to get more turnovers – and they got one from new addition cornerback Brandon Facyson.
Facyson was brought to Las Vegas from the Chargers' practice squad on Oct. 6 in relief of Trayvon Mullen Jr. and Damon Arnette, who were placed on IR. No. 35 picked off quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on fourth-and-one for the Raiders' first defensive turnover since Mullen's interception Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Out of pocket
Bridgewater has barely had any room to breathe in the pocket this game.
The Raiders defensive line has been relentless in rushing the passer in the first half, tallying eight quarterback hits on Bridgewater, with Maxx Crosby racking up 2.5 sacks.
Gus Bradley was right: You can't ever have too many pass rushers.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 6 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.