By the Numbers: The Raiders defense was an absolute juggernaut in Denver

Oct 18, 2021 at 01:57 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Offenses create highlights, but defenses win games.

The play of the Raiders defense was a huge factor behind their 34-24 victory over the Denver Broncos. The defense has been clicking this season under defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, with their win in Denver being their best collective showcase up to this point in the season.

Here's a few interesting numbers that truly show how well the defense has played through six weeks and in their win against their AFC West foe.

5

The number five has a double meaning this week, both of which are reflective of the Raiders' success of getting after the quarterback.

In the win against the Broncos, the defense got after Teddy Bridgewater and limited his opportunities to make big plays. They sacked Bridgewater five times – consisting of Maxx Crosby (3.0), Quinton Jefferson (1.0), Cory Littleton (0.5) and Damion Square (0.5) all joining in on the action.

Crosby was sensational in his performance, bringing his season sack total to 5.0. He's currently the team's leader in that category.

8

The satisfactory performance of the Raiders defense wasn't limited to just the defensive line.

The secondary also played great against the Broncos and forced multiple incompletions. The Raiders ended the game with eight pass deflections. Newly signed cornerback Brandon Facyson and 2021 second-round pick Tre’von Moehrig both notched two.

4

Turnovers were aplenty in Denver.

The Raiders defense secured more turnovers in Sunday's game than they had in their first five games this season. Bridgewater threw three interceptions to three different players: Facsyson on a fourth-and-one, Moehrig on a deep ball and safety Johnathan Abram  with seconds remaining.

Defensive tackle Solomon Thomas forced a fumble on Bridgewater that was recovered by Denzel Perryman﻿. Thomas' two forced fumbles this season are also the first two of his five-year NFL career.

11

Perryman has been one of the biggest "bang for your buck" type players the Raiders have acquired this season.

The linebacker has played a great part in changing the dynamic of the defense, and seems to be more crucial to the success of the defense by each passing week. He was tied with Cory Littleton for the most total tackles against the Broncos on Sunday with 11.

Perryman's 11 total tackles in Denver added to give him 72 total this season – which is tied for first in the league with Seattle's Bobby Wagner. Perryman is also the current league leader in solo tackles with 45.

237

Casey Hayward Jr. has been in his bag this year – as the kids say.

According to Pro Football Focus, the veteran cornerback has played 237 coverage snaps this season without allowing a touchdown, which is also the most snaps in the league without allowing one. No. 29's veteran presence in the secondary has helped the Raiders immensely, especially as cornerbacks Trayvon Mullen Jr. and Damon Arnette are on IR with injuries.

Hayward finished Sunday's game with three tackles and a pass deflection.

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Broncos - Week 6

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 6 victory against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
1 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
2 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
3 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
4 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
5 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
6 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
7 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
8 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
9 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
10 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
11 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
12 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia in a huddle before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
13 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia in a huddle before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
14 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
15 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
16 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
17 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
18 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6), long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
19 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6), long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
20 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
21 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
22 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the sidelines before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
23 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the sidelines before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia on the sidelines before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
24 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia on the sidelines before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) walks out to the center of the field for the coin toss before the regular season away game against the the Denver Broncos.
25 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) walks out to the center of the field for the coin toss before the regular season away game against the the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia huddles with the special teams unit before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
26 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia huddles with the special teams unit before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
27 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) reaches for the end zone on a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
28 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) reaches for the end zone on a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) goes to make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
29 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) goes to make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
30 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
31 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) is congratulated by safety Johnathan Abram (24) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
32 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) is congratulated by safety Johnathan Abram (24) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
33 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
34 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
35 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) receives the snap from center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
36 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) receives the snap from center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
37 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) celebrate a stop during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
38 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) celebrate a stop during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) intercepts a pass during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
39 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) intercepts a pass during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) is congratulated by teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
40 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) is congratulated by teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
41 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
42 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
43 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) on the field during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
44 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) on the field during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
45 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
46 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan
47 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
48 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
49 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
50 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
51 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
52 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) breaks up a pass during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
53 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) breaks up a pass during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) celebrates after breaking up a pass during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
54 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) celebrates after breaking up a pass during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
55 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
56 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) goes for a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
57 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) goes for a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) leaps for the end zone on a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
58 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) leaps for the end zone on a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Mikey Owens/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) celebrates after making a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
59 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) celebrates after making a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
60 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
61 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
62 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
63 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
64 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
65 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
66 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
67 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
68 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes for an 18-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
69 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes for an 18-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes for an 18-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
70 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes for an 18-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
71 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
72 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
73 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
74 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
75 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
76 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
77 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
78 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) forces a fumble during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
79 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) forces a fumble during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) recovers a fumble during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
80 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) recovers a fumble during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
81 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
82 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
83 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
84 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
85 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrate during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
86 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrate during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
87 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
88 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
89 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
90 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
91 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 30-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
92 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 30-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 30-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
93 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 30-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Mikey Owens/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by quarterback Derek Carr (4) after kicking a 30-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
94 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by quarterback Derek Carr (4) after kicking a 30-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
95 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) intercepts a pass during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
96 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) intercepts a pass during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Mikey Owens/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) returns an interception during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
97 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) returns an interception during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) celebrates with cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
98 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) celebrates with cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
99 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) returns an interception during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
100 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) returns an interception during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
