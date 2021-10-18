By the Numbers: The Raiders defense was an absolute juggernaut in Denver

Offenses create highlights, but defenses win games.
The play of the Raiders defense was a huge factor behind their 34-24 victory over the Denver Broncos. The defense has been clicking this season under defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, with their win in Denver being their best collective showcase up to this point in the season.
Here's a few interesting numbers that truly show how well the defense has played through six weeks and in their win against their AFC West foe.
5
The number five has a double meaning this week, both of which are reflective of the Raiders' success of getting after the quarterback.
In the win against the Broncos, the defense got after Teddy Bridgewater and limited his opportunities to make big plays. They sacked Bridgewater five times – consisting of Maxx Crosby (3.0), Quinton Jefferson (1.0), Cory Littleton (0.5) and Damion Square (0.5) all joining in on the action.
Crosby was sensational in his performance, bringing his season sack total to 5.0. He's currently the team's leader in that category.
8
The satisfactory performance of the Raiders defense wasn't limited to just the defensive line.
The secondary also played great against the Broncos and forced multiple incompletions. The Raiders ended the game with eight pass deflections. Newly signed cornerback Brandon Facyson and 2021 second-round pick Tre’von Moehrig both notched two.
4
Turnovers were aplenty in Denver.
The Raiders defense secured more turnovers in Sunday's game than they had in their first five games this season. Bridgewater threw three interceptions to three different players: Facsyson on a fourth-and-one, Moehrig on a deep ball and safety Johnathan Abram with seconds remaining.
Defensive tackle Solomon Thomas forced a fumble on Bridgewater that was recovered by Denzel Perryman. Thomas' two forced fumbles this season are also the first two of his five-year NFL career.
11
Perryman has been one of the biggest "bang for your buck" type players the Raiders have acquired this season.
The linebacker has played a great part in changing the dynamic of the defense, and seems to be more crucial to the success of the defense by each passing week. He was tied with Cory Littleton for the most total tackles against the Broncos on Sunday with 11.
Perryman's 11 total tackles in Denver added to give him 72 total this season – which is tied for first in the league with Seattle's Bobby Wagner. Perryman is also the current league leader in solo tackles with 45.
237
Casey Hayward Jr. has been in his bag this year – as the kids say.
According to Pro Football Focus, the veteran cornerback has played 237 coverage snaps this season without allowing a touchdown, which is also the most snaps in the league without allowing one. No. 29's veteran presence in the secondary has helped the Raiders immensely, especially as cornerbacks Trayvon Mullen Jr. and Damon Arnette are on IR with injuries.
Hayward finished Sunday's game with three tackles and a pass deflection.
View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 6 victory against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.