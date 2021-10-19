Game Preview: Can Raiders head into bye week with a win over the Eagles?

Oct 19, 2021 at 04:30 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

W7GamePreview_thumb_101921

The Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) return home with a victory and will look to head into the bye week with another win over the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4).

"To go on the road and play an AFC rival like the Denver Broncos in their place and to come out with a win was exciting for all of us and just helps us move forward on to Philadelphia," Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia said Monday.

Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT from Allegiant Stadium.

Broadcast information

Table inside Article
Network/Flagship Play-by-play Color Analyst
TV: FOX Kenny Albert Jonathan Vilma
National Radio: Sports USA John Ahlers Hank Bauer
Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM" Brent Musburger Lincoln Kennedy
Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM Cristian Echeverria Harry Ruiz

What to watch for

The Raiders got a statement win on the road over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, tuning out the noise around them and firing on both sides of the ball. The offense scored its first touchdown in the first quarter of the season, which set the tempo for the team. They'll look to lock in early again as they face one of the better passing defenses they've seen this season.

It will be Philadelphia's first game without three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz, who was traded to the Arizona Cardinals last Friday. However, the Eagles have more than enough weapons at the disposal of quarterback Jalen Hurts in RB Miles Sanders, 2021 Heisman winner WR DeVonta Smith and TE Dallas Goedert, though he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week. The second-year QB has had an up-and-down season so far, compiling a passer rating of 88.6 through six games for 1,480 yards with an 8-to-4 touchdown-interception ratio and has tacked on five rushing touchdowns as well.

Related Links

Series history

The Eagles lead the all-time series 7-5, and have won three of the last four matchups between the teams. The Raiders and Eagles last met on Dec. 25, 2017, in Philadelphia, where the Eagles won 19-10.

Current stats

After Week 6, the Raiders offense ranks 10th in the league in total offense (385.2 yards per game), third in passing (305.3 ypg), 30th in rushing (79.8 ypg) and tied for 13th in points (24.5 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 14th in total defense (353.3 ypg), 10th in passing (222.7 ypg), 25th in rushing (130.7 ypg) and tied for 16th in points allowed (24.0 ppg).

The Eagles offense ranks 19th in total offense (346.0 ypg), 23rd in passing (232.3 ypg), 15th in rushing (113.7 ypg) and 20th in points (22.8 points). Defensively, the Eagles rank 11th in total defense (347.2 ypg), fifth in passing (211.8 ypg), 28th in rushing (135.3 ypg) and 23rd in points allowed (25.3 ppg).

Numbers to know

  • Quarterback Derek Carr needs 20 touchdown passes to become the sixth player in NFL history with 200 career touchdown passes in their first eight seasons.
  • Carr needs to complete 299 passes to surpass Matt Ryan for most completions in NFL history through a player's first eight seasons.
  • Kicker Daniel Carlson needs four field goals of 50-plus yards to tie Sebastian Janikowski for most such field goals (seven) in franchise single-season history.
  • Tight end Darren Waller needs 67 receptions to become the first tight end to record 100 receptions in consecutive seasons.
  • Waller needs 397 receiving yards to tie David Casper for second-most career receiving yards by a tight end in franchise history.

Silver and Black and White: Week 6 vs. Broncos

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 6 victory against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
1 / 51

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Signage around Empower Field at Mile High before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
2 / 51

Signage around Empower Field at Mile High before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives to the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
3 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives to the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) arrives to the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
4 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) arrives to the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
5 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
6 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
7 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
8 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
9 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
10 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Tony Brown (41) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
11 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Tony Brown (41) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
12 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) takes a selfie with fans before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
13 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) takes a selfie with fans before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
14 / 51

The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
15 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
16 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
17 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
18 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
19 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
20 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
21 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
22 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
23 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
24 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the sidelines before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
25 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the sidelines before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
26 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) is congratulated on the sidelines by wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett after making a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
27 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) is congratulated on the sidelines by wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett after making a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
28 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
29 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
30 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
31 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
32 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) on the field during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
33 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) on the field during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
34 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
35 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the sidelines before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
36 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the sidelines before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
37 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
38 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
39 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Referee Tony Josselyn signs for a made PAT during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
40 / 51

Referee Tony Josselyn signs for a made PAT during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders return to the field following the halftime break during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
41 / 51

The Las Vegas Raiders return to the field following the halftime break during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
42 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
43 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) on the field during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
44 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) on the field during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) on the field during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
45 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) on the field during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
46 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
47 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
48 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) on the field during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
49 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) on the field during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
50 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
51 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Game Preview: Raiders prepare for battle against the Chicago Bears

The Las Vegas Raiders will look to shake off the loss to their AFC West rival as they return home to face the Bears on a short week.
news

Game Preview: Raiders head to Los Angeles for primetime AFC West clash with the Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders are going into their first division game undefeated, but they'll be facing a tough opponent in AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers (2-1).
news

Game Preview: Raiders return home undefeated to host Miami Dolphins

The 2-0 Las Vegas Raiders are back home this week, hungry for another win. Here is everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's matchup.
news

Game Preview: Raiders travel to Pittsburgh to face Big Ben, Steelers

After a wild Week 1 win over one AFC North foe, the Silver and Black are hitting the road to face another contender in the division in the Steelers.
news

Game Preview: Raiders play host to Ravens for Monday Night Football

The Las Vegas Raiders will also celebrate a long-awaited moment of welcoming fans into Allegiant Stadium for a regular season game for the first time.
news

Game Preview: Raiders travel to Denver for the final game of 2020

The Las Vegas Raiders will travel to Denver to face the division-rival Broncos for the final game of the regular season.
news

Game Preview: Raiders welcome the Dolphins to Allegiant Stadium

The Las Vegas Raiders will face the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium for a Week 16 showdown on Saturday.
news

Game Preview: Raiders play host to the division-rival Chargers

The Raiders remain in Las Vegas on a short turnaround to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football in Week 15. 
news

Game Preview: With playoff implications on the line, Raiders gear up for Colts

The Silver and Black defeated the New York Jets by the narrowest of margins, keeping their playoff hopes alive.
news

Game Preview: Raiders will travel to NY and try to get back in the win column 

The Silver and Black have suffered back-to-back losses, but will try to defeat the winless New York Jets on the road in Week 13.
news

Game Preview: The Raiders travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons

The Las Vegas Raiders took an L to the Chiefs in Week 11, but it was a hard-fought game, and they'll be looking to rebound against the Falcons.
Advertising