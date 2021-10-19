Game Preview: Can Raiders head into bye week with a win over the Eagles?

The Raiders got a statement win on the road over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, tuning out the noise around them and firing on both sides of the ball. The offense scored its first touchdown in the first quarter of the season, which set the tempo for the team. They'll look to lock in early again as they face one of the better passing defenses they've seen this season.

It will be Philadelphia's first game without three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz, who was traded to the Arizona Cardinals last Friday. However, the Eagles have more than enough weapons at the disposal of quarterback Jalen Hurts in RB Miles Sanders, 2021 Heisman winner WR DeVonta Smith and TE Dallas Goedert, though he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week. The second-year QB has had an up-and-down season so far, compiling a passer rating of 88.6 through six games for 1,480 yards with an 8-to-4 touchdown-interception ratio and has tacked on five rushing touchdowns as well.