Game Preview: Can Raiders head into bye week with a win over the Eagles?

The Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) return home with a victory and will look to head into the bye week with another win over the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4).
"To go on the road and play an AFC rival like the Denver Broncos in their place and to come out with a win was exciting for all of us and just helps us move forward on to Philadelphia," Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia said Monday.
Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT from Allegiant Stadium.
Broadcast information
|Network/Flagship
|Play-by-play
|Color Analyst
|TV: FOX
|Kenny Albert
|Jonathan Vilma
|National Radio: Sports USA
|John Ahlers
|Hank Bauer
|Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Brent Musburger
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Cristian Echeverria
|Harry Ruiz
What to watch for
The Raiders got a statement win on the road over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, tuning out the noise around them and firing on both sides of the ball. The offense scored its first touchdown in the first quarter of the season, which set the tempo for the team. They'll look to lock in early again as they face one of the better passing defenses they've seen this season.
It will be Philadelphia's first game without three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz, who was traded to the Arizona Cardinals last Friday. However, the Eagles have more than enough weapons at the disposal of quarterback Jalen Hurts in RB Miles Sanders, 2021 Heisman winner WR DeVonta Smith and TE Dallas Goedert, though he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week. The second-year QB has had an up-and-down season so far, compiling a passer rating of 88.6 through six games for 1,480 yards with an 8-to-4 touchdown-interception ratio and has tacked on five rushing touchdowns as well.
Series history
The Eagles lead the all-time series 7-5, and have won three of the last four matchups between the teams. The Raiders and Eagles last met on Dec. 25, 2017, in Philadelphia, where the Eagles won 19-10.
Current stats
After Week 6, the Raiders offense ranks 10th in the league in total offense (385.2 yards per game), third in passing (305.3 ypg), 30th in rushing (79.8 ypg) and tied for 13th in points (24.5 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 14th in total defense (353.3 ypg), 10th in passing (222.7 ypg), 25th in rushing (130.7 ypg) and tied for 16th in points allowed (24.0 ppg).
The Eagles offense ranks 19th in total offense (346.0 ypg), 23rd in passing (232.3 ypg), 15th in rushing (113.7 ypg) and 20th in points (22.8 points). Defensively, the Eagles rank 11th in total defense (347.2 ypg), fifth in passing (211.8 ypg), 28th in rushing (135.3 ypg) and 23rd in points allowed (25.3 ppg).
Numbers to know
- Quarterback Derek Carr needs 20 touchdown passes to become the sixth player in NFL history with 200 career touchdown passes in their first eight seasons.
- Carr needs to complete 299 passes to surpass Matt Ryan for most completions in NFL history through a player's first eight seasons.
- Kicker Daniel Carlson needs four field goals of 50-plus yards to tie Sebastian Janikowski for most such field goals (seven) in franchise single-season history.
- Tight end Darren Waller needs 67 receptions to become the first tight end to record 100 receptions in consecutive seasons.
- Waller needs 397 receiving yards to tie David Casper for second-most career receiving yards by a tight end in franchise history.
