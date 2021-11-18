Key Matchups: What happens when a Jim Thorpe Award winner meets a Fred Biletnikoff Award winner?

Tre'von Moehrig vs. Ja'Marr Chase

Ja'Marr Chase has linked up with his Heisman winning quarterback in Cincinnati, and just like at LSU, they've been a problem.

Chase is currently leading all rookie receivers in receiving yards (835) and touchdowns (seven). The rookie has seemed to already establish himself as a top deep threat for years to come – with his six receptions over 40 yards this season. However, the Raiders drafted a free safety this year who has done a good job of eliminating the explosive plays Chase is known to make.

Tre’von Moehrig﻿, the 2020 Jim Thorpe Award winner, has been having a sneaky good rookie year. The safety has 23 tackles, an interception and has allowed a catch on only 37 percent of the targets towards him. He currently has a 72.8 Pro Football Focus grade, and has played with great poise for a rookie this season – alongside with rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs﻿.

"Tre'von has been a real mature player since he's gotten here," said Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia. "He's seemed to make a very easy transition into pro football because of a little bit of his personality. And I think Coach [Ron] Milus has done a great job with him. Not falling into the trap of the mundane of being deepest to deepest and playing back there at the free safety position. I think he's taken that on well with Coach Milus. ... I think his maturity level has helped him make the transition. And I think he's developed a good relationship with Coach Milus in order to play the position the way we need it to be played."