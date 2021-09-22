Daniel Carlson named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

For the second straight week, a Las Vegas Raider has won an AFC player of the week award.
Kicker Daniel Carlson was given the nod after a stellar 14-point day that saw him go 4-for-4 on field goals against the Pittsburgh Steelers, including a 45-yarder with 20 seconds left that essentially iced the game for the Silver and Black. This marks the third time in his career that Carlson has received the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award.
The recognition comes just a week after Carlson drilled a career-long 55-yarder to force overtime against the Baltimore Ravens. Following that win, Maxx Crosby was awarded the AFC's Defensive Player of the Week honors.
More notes on Carlson:
- His four field goals made marked a new single-game career high.
- His four field goals made were tied for second-most in the NFL in Week 2.
- His four field goals made were tied for first in the AFC in Week 2.
- His three field goals made from 40-49 yards were the most such kicks made in the NFL in Week 2.
- His 14 points scored marked a new single-game career high.
- His 14 points scored ranked third-most in the NFL in Week 2.