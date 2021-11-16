Game Preview: Raiders look to get back in the win column when they host the Bengals

Nov 16, 2021 at 01:19 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

W11GamePreview_thumb_111521

The Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) host their second-straight game for Week 11, this time against a Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) team that is coming off a bye week.

Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT from Allegiant Stadium.

Broadcast information

Table inside Article
Network/Flagship Play-by-play Color Analyst
TV: CBS Ian Eagle Charles Davis
Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM" Brent Musburger Lincoln Kennedy
Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM Cristian Echeverria Harry Ruiz

What to watch for

Not many things went right for the Raiders in their 41-14 defeat to Kansas City. With two straight losses, the Silver and Black know they need to bounce back after not playing well in any of the three phases of the game last Sunday night. After red zone struggles against the Giants and third down struggles against the Chiefs, Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia noted that the team may be pushing to do too much on offense, and will need to "learn from the losses" to get back in rhythm.

"We talked about playing free, knowing what to do and then doing what you know. I felt like we really prepared well," he said. "I thought we believed in what we were doing, in the game plan, and I just felt like they were trying to press a little bit and maybe missed some assignments that way. Put themselves in maybe some poor body positions to try to do too much."

The Bengals also lost two straight before their bye week this past weekend. In recent years, Cincinnati has struggled after their bye, as they have gone 0-5 in their games after byes since 2016, but with a 5-4 record and QB Joe Burrow at the helm, things look different this season. Though he has thrown a league-high 11 interceptions, Burrow is seventh in passing yards (2,497) and his connection with rookie Ja'Marr Chase is undeniable. Chase has recorded 835 receiving yards with seven touchdowns through nine games and is making noise as an Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate. The Raiders defense, which has struggled with the run, will also have to account for running back Joe Mixon, who has totaled 636 yards on the ground and seven touchdowns of his own.

Related Links

Series history

The Raiders lead the all-time series against the Bengals, 19-11. The two teams last met on Nov. 17, 2019, where the Silver and Black won 17-10.

Current stats

The Raiders offense ranks eighth in the league in total offense (383.9 yards per game), second in passing (298.9 ypg), 28th in rushing (85.0 ypg) and 17th in points (23.3 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 16th in total defense (360.1 ypg), 12th in passing (231.0 ypg), 27th in rushing (129.1 ypg) and 26th in points allowed (25.6 ppg).

The Bengals offense ranks 14th in total offense (361.4 ypg), eighth in passing (264.3 ypg), 24th in rushing (97.1 ypg) and tied for ninth in points (26.2 points). Defensively, the Bengals rank 18th in total defense (361.2 ypg), 24th in passing (260.3 ypg), eighth in rushing (100.9 ypg) and 11th in points allowed (22.6 ppg).

Numbers to know

  • Quarterback Derek Carr needs 278 passing yards to eclipse 30,000 career passing yards.
  • Carr needs needs 15 touchdown passes to become the sixth player in NFL history with 200 career touchdown passes in their first eight seasons.
  • Carr needs to complete 213 passes to surpass Matt Ryan for most completions in NFL history through a player's first eight seasons.
  • Carr could tie a career-high by recording his sixth 300-yard passing game this season.
  • Kicker Daniel Carlson needs four field goals of 50-plus yards to tie Sebastian Janikowski for most such field goals (seven) in franchise single-season history.
  • Tight end Darren Waller needs 56 receptions to become the first tight end to record 100 receptions in consecutive seasons.
  • Waller needs 281 receiving yards to tie David Casper for second-most career receiving yards by a tight end in franchise history.

