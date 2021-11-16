Game Preview: Raiders look to get back in the win column when they host the Bengals

What to watch for

Not many things went right for the Raiders in their 41-14 defeat to Kansas City. With two straight losses, the Silver and Black know they need to bounce back after not playing well in any of the three phases of the game last Sunday night. After red zone struggles against the Giants and third down struggles against the Chiefs, Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia noted that the team may be pushing to do too much on offense, and will need to "learn from the losses" to get back in rhythm.

"We talked about playing free, knowing what to do and then doing what you know. I felt like we really prepared well," he said. "I thought we believed in what we were doing, in the game plan, and I just felt like they were trying to press a little bit and maybe missed some assignments that way. Put themselves in maybe some poor body positions to try to do too much."