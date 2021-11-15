Quick Hits: Rich Bisaccia, Raiders have their eyes set on Cincinnati 

Bisaccia on his message to the team moving forward:

"We are going to look at what we did correctly and build on that. And really, we have one game to play, we have to get ourselves ready to play the Cincinnati Bengals here at home and we'll just go from there. But as far as our team, I think our team has been pretty resilient. Again, I don't think effort has been an issue. We have to do a better job of cleaning up, certainly the penalties we've gone through now over the last few weeks, and then our execution, being able to execute the play that's called both on offense and on defense. And then we want to keep getting better at tackling. Try to improve in everything that we are doing every day. That's really our goal."