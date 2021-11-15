Quick Hits: Rich Bisaccia, Raiders have their eyes set on Cincinnati 

The Las Vegas Raiders have no time to wallow in defeat, with another chance to pick up their sixth win this Sunday. The Silver and Black will host the Cincinnati Bengals, led by Head Coach Zac Taylor and 2020 No. 1 overall draft pick Joe Burrow. Both teams will be desperate to pick up a victory, with both having lost two straight games.
Here are a few soundbites from Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia's Monday press conference that describe the team's state of mind going into their Week 11 matchup.
Bisaccia on his message to the team moving forward:
"We are going to look at what we did correctly and build on that. And really, we have one game to play, we have to get ourselves ready to play the Cincinnati Bengals here at home and we'll just go from there. But as far as our team, I think our team has been pretty resilient. Again, I don't think effort has been an issue. We have to do a better job of cleaning up, certainly the penalties we've gone through now over the last few weeks, and then our execution, being able to execute the play that's called both on offense and on defense. And then we want to keep getting better at tackling. Try to improve in everything that we are doing every day. That's really our goal."
On Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor:
"Zac always reminds me that I never really talked to him when he was on our team with the Bucs, but that's not really true. He's done a tremendous job. They have a good roster. They play extremely physical. They're multi-dimensional on offense. We know about the quarterback and his progression and what's gone on there. The special teams are really well coached, Darrin [Simmons] has been there a long time and we're coming off some special teams woes, coming off some missed tackles. So, they'll try to take advantage or exploit what we haven't done well the last few weeks. So, we'll have to look at them and see if we can get our ducks in a row and do a much better job playing them here at home."
On possible changes in preparation for the quick turnaround between the Bengals and Cowboys games:
"I think practice will change a little bit in which how we go about it. Pads or no pads, some of those things. But the reality of it is, first game's first and it's the Bengals coming here."
On Foster Moreau potentially being used at fullback after Alec Ingold's injury:
"Foster has always been in the backup role going in there, so we just put him back in that position to get us through some of those things. We'll look at what we do for roster adjustments here as we get going."
On the decrease of targets to Darren Waller:
"I think, again, it's a little bit of the attention he's attracted as well and what coverages they are trying to play and how they are trying to press him and getting some bracket coverages on him. I think in the last two weeks because of what's gone on with him, we've seen other players emerge a little bit and get their hands on the ball. We talked about Bryan [Edwards] and what Hunter [Renfrow] has been able to do. So, we also have to look at that and see what position we can put him in to certainly get some targets back for him as well."