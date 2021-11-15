Hunter Renfrow, Bryan Edwards continuing to set the tone in Raiders offense

The final score of 41-14 was a result of two untimely turnovers, 68 yards of penalties and Patrick Mahomes throwing for over 400 yards. Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia gave credit to the Chiefs for playing well, yet knew his team were capable of more.

"This is the kind of game you really have to play well in all three phrases playing against a team like this," said Bisaccia. "And we really didn't play well in any of the three phrases. We didn't play well in the kicking game. ... We gave up way too many explosive plays on defense, didn't have enough explosive plays on offense."

Not all was negative for the Raiders offense Sunday night, though. Carr completed over 70 percent of his passes for 261 yards – 46 of those yards to ﻿Hunter Renfrow﻿, who led the team in catches for the night.

"I think it kind of snowballed on us a little bit, but we'll play them again and we'll have to play better next time if we want to beat them," said Renfrow. "They did a good job on third down. And then offensively, we just have to protect the ball and get it going and then give ourselves a better chance down the stretch.