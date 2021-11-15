Hunter Renfrow, Bryan Edwards continuing to set the tone in Raiders offense

Nov 14, 2021 at 10:03 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

No one in Las Vegas would've expected to see the lopsided score on the jumbotron as the clock hit triple zeros.

At the beginning of the third quarter, everything was shaking out to be another classic nail-biter finish. Derek Carr found receiver Bryan Edwards for a 37-yard touchdown to close the Kansas City Chiefs' lead to three points. Allegiant Stadium erupted with hope and momentum on the side of the Silver and Black.

The touchdown by Edwards would be the last points scored by the Raiders, as the Chiefs rallied together 24 unanswered points.

"I just feel like we didn't execute the way we wanted to," Edwards said after his 88-receiving yard showing. "We've got to go back to practice and work out the kinks."

"I feel like it was just a matter of execution," added Edwards. "We just were shooting ourselves in the foot all game, whether it was pre-snap penalties or not doing the right thing assignment wise, just execution."

The final score of 41-14 was a result of two untimely turnovers, 68 yards of penalties and Patrick Mahomes throwing for over 400 yards. Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia gave credit to the Chiefs for playing well, yet knew his team were capable of more.

"This is the kind of game you really have to play well in all three phrases playing against a team like this," said Bisaccia. "And we really didn't play well in any of the three phrases. We didn't play well in the kicking game. ... We gave up way too many explosive plays on defense, didn't have enough explosive plays on offense."

Not all was negative for the Raiders offense Sunday night, though. Carr completed over 70 percent of his passes for 261 yards – 46 of those yards to ﻿Hunter Renfrow﻿, who led the team in catches for the night.

"I think it kind of snowballed on us a little bit, but we'll play them again and we'll have to play better next time if we want to beat them," said Renfrow. "They did a good job on third down. And then offensively, we just have to protect the ball and get it going and then give ourselves a better chance down the stretch.

"But we're 5-4, we have a winning record. That's the beauty of the NFL. You can lose six or seven games – that's the thing I love about it – and still win the Super Bowl. Get it going, have a hot finish to the season and turn it around."

Coach Bisaccia was also pleased with the way Edwards and Renfrow played, not only Sunday night, but through the season up to this point. The two receivers are on tap to continue to get a large amount of targets from Carr moving forward.

"I think they've been playing well. Certainly, Hunter's been playing well," said Bisaccia. "I think because of some of the things that we did with Zay [Jones] today and got Waller bracketed a little bit, that it opened Bryan up a little bit to have some explosive plays. He did a good job of hanging on to the ball and scoring a touchdown there for us. I guess you could say that but Hunter's had a really prominent role as we've been playing all year and then I think, again, some things opened up – some of the runs that we had on the outside – for Bryan to get open inside a little bit today."

The Raiders will get their next opportunity to avenge their defeat in Arrowhead Stadium in four weeks. As for now, they'll review the tape and turn their attention to the 5-4 Cincinnati Bengals, who are coming off a bye week.

Gameday Photos: Week 10 vs. Chiefs

View photos from the Raiders' Week 10 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

