Quick Snap: Raiders ousted in AFC West rivalry showdown 

Breakout game from Edwards
The big playmaker for the Raiders on Sunday night was second-year receiver Bryan Edwards.
Edwards stepped up in a big way for a receiving room that needed depth more than ever their past two games. No. 89 was open in the middle of the field throughout the game, and use his power to run downhill. Edwards finished the game with three catches, 88 yards and a touchdown – leading the team in receiving yards for the night.
Not falling their way
Usually when you win the turnover battle, you win the game. The Raiders had the chance to win that battle, but fell short on a couple of almost interceptions.
Both Casey Hayward Jr. and Tre’von Moehrig dropped picks that could've shifted the momentum for the Silver and Black. The Chiefs outgained the Raiders in turnovers two to one, both of them resulting in points for Kansas City.
Patrick Mahomes shows out
The misfortunes of the Raiders were in large part came from not being able to stop No. 15.
Patrick Mahomes came into Allegiant Stadium and had his best game of the season. The 2019 NFL MVP threw for 406 yards and five touchdowns. Mahomes did not throw an interception against the Raiders, after throwing 10 through his first nine games of the season.
