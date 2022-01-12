Raiders Mailbag: Will the Silver and Black's offense perform to their fullest capabilities in their wild-card matchup?

Jorge Guzman says:

"Get Darren Waller involved more."

Things take time and patience, and that's the case with Darren Waller going into Saturday.

The superstar tight end returned from a knee injury and the Reserve/COVID-19 list to suit up in the season finale. While Waller did make a few plays, the effect he had on the game was less than what a few people expected from him coming up. Carr and Waller connected on two catches out of nine targets for 22 yards. It was Waller's lowest receiving yard total in a game this season.

"You want to go out there and make all these things happen, but at the same time it's like, 'I don't have to go out there and do it by myself,'" Waller said of his return. "And just realizing as long as I do my role, I have value – in whether I'm touching the ball or I'm not touching the ball – and just knowing I contribute a lot to what this team does."

But give the man a break, he missed five and a half straight games. And on top of that, he was covered by All-Pro safety Derwin James for the large majority of the game. With another week to continue to get his conditioning up and rust off, it's inevitable for him to return to the player he was before his injury he sustained in Dallas.